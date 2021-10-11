Dynamically Create Card Grid Using Forech In PHP

PHP
#1

Good day

I am trying to create a three column bootstrap card that will dynamically display data using php and mysql my challenge is instead of dispaying in a grid it is displaying linearly. see the code below

[<?php

              require "database/dbconfig.php";

              //include_once __DIR__.'/core-php-admin/database/dbconfig.php';

              $query = "SELECT * FROM users";

              $query_run = mysqli_query($connection, $query);

              if (mysqli_num_rows($query_run) >0)

              {

                foreach ($query_run as $row)

                {

                  ?>

  <div class="container py-5">

    <div class="row mt-3">

      <div class="col-xs-12 col-sm-6 col-md-4">

                <div class="frontside">

                    <div class=" my-card card shadow-sm p-3 mb-5 bg-white rounded">

                      <div class="row">

                        <div class="col-sm-3">

                          <img class="card-img user-img d-none d-sm-block" src="img/participants/bizlogo.png"  alt="Card image"/>

                          &nbsp;

                          <img class="card-img user-img user-img d-none d-sm-block" src="img/participants/bizlogo.png" alt="Card image"/>

                        </div>

                        <div class="col-sm-9">

                          <div class="card-body-right">

                            <p class="card-title" style="font-family:Montserrat; font-size:15px"><strong>Maramoja Transport</strong>

                              <br>

                              <span class="sub-title" style="line-height:17px">Founder: Nasiru Mustapha </span>

                            </p>

                            <p class="card-text" style="font-family:Montserrat; font-size:15px">

                                Maramoja Transport

                             

                            </p>

                            <a href="#trasteaprofile" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#trasteaprofile"><p style="font-family:Montserrat; font-size:15px">See More</p></a>

                          </div>

                        </div>

                      </div>

                    </div>

                </div>

              </div>

       

      </div>

  </div>

  <?php

        }

      }

      else

      {

        echo "No record found";

      }

      ?>](https://)

kindly help