Dynamically Create Card Grid Using Foreach In PHP

Agreed to above comments as the main problem I see is html related. When dealing with bootstrap you need to read up on some of the classes so you understand what you are doing.

Generally speaking class container is 100% width with some padding and margin. Class row is display flex and defines negative right and left margin to counter the padding of the container class. This gives you a full width wrapper to add content to. This row class is a container in itself that you can add div’s to and they will float or wrap down within this container.

So your outer containers are these 2 divisions.

<div class="container py-5"> <div class="row mt-3"> <!-- Your loop code goes here within the container --> <?php if(mysqli_num_rows($query_run) >0){ foreach ($query_run as $row){ /*Card display code goes here*/ } }else{ echo "No record found"; } ?> </div> </div>

Understanding that col , if defined, will represent a percentage width of the container based on screen width or if not defined there can be 12 col’s in a row before it wraps.

One 100% width div (col) would be col-12 and we would want to see only ONE profile card when viewing on a small screen so we would define this class as col-sm-12 .

On a tablet we might want to have two cols shown and so you would define this class as col-md-6 .

Then on large screens we want the 3 columns and so 12 / 3 = 4 so you would define this class as col-lg-4 .

So I would replace your card wrapper div with these 3 display types.

<div class="col-lg-4 col-md-6 col-sm-12">

You’ll notice that within your card div you have both a class col-sm-3 and a class col-sm-9 so these two div’s will sit side by side within the col-12 width. These div’s hold the image and profile information respectively.

As far as php related dynamic DB content it is a matter of echoing the database fields within the places on the card. As an example I will use the fields image , fullname , title and subtitle . And instead of messy back and forth between html and php echos, I will just echo this whole section out.

/*Card display code goes here*/ echo '<div class="col-lg-4 col-md-6 col-sm-12"> <div class="frontside"> <div class=" my-card card shadow-sm p-3 mb-5 bg-white rounded"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-sm-3"> <img class="card-img user-img d-none d-sm-block" src="img/participants/'.$row['image'].'" alt="Card image"/> </div> <div class="col-sm-9"> <div class="card-body-right"> <p class="card-title" style="font-family:Montserrat; font-size:15px"> <strong>'.$row['fullname'].'</strong> <br> <span class="sub-title" style="line-height:17px">'.$row['title'].'</span> </p> <p class="card-text" style="font-family:Montserrat; font-size:15px">'.$row['subtitle'].'</p> <a href="#trasteaprofile" data-toggle="modal" data-target="#trasteaprofile"><p style="font-family:Montserrat; font-size:15px">See More</p></a> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div>'."\r";

You should have something like this 3 column display that changes to 2 and then 1 column as the screen gets smaller.

