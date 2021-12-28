Dynamically Add / Remove multiple input fields export JSON

I am creating dynamic input and textarea . Each package has an input and a textarea . and the user can create a maximum of 10.

I want to get the result of input and textarea as JSON but I can’t get it the way I want and I don’t know how to improve from this point.

The current JSON output is like this;

[ {"name":"textbox2","value":"test #1"}, {"name":"textareabox2","value":"test-textarea #1"}, {"name":"textbox2","value":"test #2"}, {"name":"textareabox2","value":"test-textarea #2"}, {"name":"textbox3","value":"test #3"}, {"name":"textareabox3","value":"test-textarea #3"} ]

What I want should be like this, How can I convert it to this? like this:

[ {'input':'test #1', 'textarea' :'test-textarea #1'}, {'input':'test #2', 'textarea' :'test-textarea #2'}, {'input':'test #3', 'textarea' :'test-textarea #3'} ]

https://jsfiddle.net/emresaracoglu/wzntfpc5/