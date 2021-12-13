Dynamically Add / Remove multiple input fields export JSON

JavaScript
#1

I am creating dynamic input and textarea. Each package has an input and a textarea. and the user can create a maximum of 10.

I want to get the result of input and textarea as JSON but I can’t get it the way I want and I don’t know how to improve from this point.

The current JSON output is like this;

[
   {"name":"textbox2","value":"test #1"},
   {"name":"textareabox2","value":"test-textarea #1"},
   {"name":"textbox2","value":"test #2"},
   {"name":"textareabox2","value":"test-textarea #2"},
   {"name":"textbox3","value":"test #3"},
   {"name":"textareabox3","value":"test-textarea #3"}
]

What I want should be like this, How can I convert it to this? like this:

[

    {'input' => 'test #1', 'textarea' => 'test-textarea #1'},
    {'input' => 'test #2', 'textarea' => 'test-textarea #2'},
    {'input' => 'test #3', 'textarea' => 'test-textarea #3'}

]

https://jsfiddle.net/emresaracoglu/wzntfpc5/