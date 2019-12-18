Dynamic validation using jquery

Hi can I ask some help how you validate form required using jquery without using framework validation

and without repeating code I mean more dynamic .

I have this code when submitting the form but I don’t like the way I coded it. I just Imagine what if I have long form, then my code will also gets long.

var category = $("[name='category']").val(); var type = $("[name='type']").val(); if(category == ''){ //show inline message error } if(type== ''){ //show inline message error }