Dynamic validation using jquery

Hi can I ask some help how you validate form
required using jquery without using framework validation
and without repeating code I mean more dynamic .
I have this code when submitting the form but I don’t like the way I coded it. I just Imagine what if I have long form, then my code will also gets long.
var category = $("[name='category']").val();
var type = $("[name='type']").val();
if(category == ''){
//show inline message error
}
if(type== ''){
//show inline message error
}
<form class="form-horizontal" id="myform">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="type" class="col-sm-2 control-label">Type</label>
<div class="col-sm-10">
<input type="text" class="form-control" id="type" >
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="" class="col-sm-2 control-label">Category</label>
<div class="col-sm-10">
<select name='category'>
<option value=''>Select </option>
<option value=''a">A</option>
<option value=''b">B</option>
</select>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="" class="col-sm-2 control-label">Personnel</label>
<div class="col-sm-10">
<select name='personnel'>
<option value=''>Select </option>
<option value=''1234">Mathew Lee</option>
<option value=''1224">Sheila Haynes</option>
<option value=''1111">Anthony Moore</option>
</select>
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<div class="col-sm-offset-2 col-sm-10">
<button type="submit" class="btn btn-default">Submit</button>
</div>
</div>
</form>