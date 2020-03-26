Dynamic select

Oopsie, ran into a problem
It was working fine when I was not using the plugin to allow images in the select box
I think that error means that the 2nd select box (the plugin converted into a
<ul>
and thats wht there is no snd select box, heres a screenie of it when I inspect the element
Thou ght it was just a simple
document.getElementsByTagName('li')[2].className += " hide";
to get the 2nd li to dissapear, but I was mistaken
Thanks
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>The HTML5 Herald</title>
<meta name="description" content="The HTML5 Herald">
<meta name="author" content="SitePoint">
<style>
.hide {
display: none;
}
.dd-selected-text {line-height:1.4em !important}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<select id="Width">
<option></option>
<option value="100">100%</option>
<option>50%</option>
<option>33%</option>
<option>25%</option>
</select>
<select id="myDropdown">
<option value="0" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_0.png">None</option>
<option value="1" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_1.png">Left</option>
<option value="2" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_2.png" >Right</option>
<option value="3" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_3.png">Left</option>
<option value="4" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_4.png">Center</option>
<option value="5" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_5.png">Right</option>
<option value="6" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_6.png">Left</option>
<option value="7" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_7.png">Center-Left</option>
<option value="7" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_8.png">Center-Right</option>
<option value="8" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_9.png">Right</option>
</select>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.12.4/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/prashantchaudhary/ddslick/master/jquery.ddslick.min.js" ></script>
<script>
$('#myDropdown').ddslick({
});
</script>
<script>
( function( d ) {
'use strict';
var sel = d.querySelectorAll( 'select' );
sel[0].addEventListener( 'change',
function() {
if ( this.value === '100' ) {
sel[1].options[3].classList.add( 'hide' );
}
else {
sel[1].options[3].classList.remove( 'hide' );
}
}, false );
}( document ));
</script>
</body>
</html>
```,