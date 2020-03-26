Dynamic select

ok, ran into a problem trying to get this on my site

heres the function

<script> ( function( d ) { 'use strict'; var sel = d.querySelectorAll( 'select' ); sel[6].addEventListener( 'change', function() { console.log('Test'); if ( this.value === 'zero' ) { sel[7].options[1].classList.add( 'hide' ); console.log("True"); } else { sel[7].options[1].classList.remove( 'hide' ); } }, false ); }( document )); </script>

when I make a selection in the width box, test appears in the console.So the event is fired, but why does the 2nd option stay in the next select box?shouldn’t left dissapear?I noticed hide doesn’t appear in the element inspector, but if I manually add display:none, it goes away