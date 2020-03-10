Dynamic select

I have two select boxes

<select onchange="showAlignment(this)">
<option value="one">1</option>
<option value="two">2</option>

</select>
<select>
<option id="One">1</option>
<option id="Two">2</option>
<option id="Three">3</option>
<option id="Four">4</option>
</select>

When an option is selected, i want to run a function to remove an option from the 2nd group
Is this right?

function showAlignment(select) {
   if(select.options[select.selectedIndex].getValue("one"))
   {
   document.getElementById("Three").style.display = "none";
	}
}
#2

Hi there lurtnowski,

try it like this…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled Document</title>

<style media="screen">
.hide {
    display: none;
 }
</style>

</head>
coothead

#3

ok, ran into a problem trying to get this on my site
heres the function

<script>
( function( d ) {
   'use strict';
   
   var sel = d.querySelectorAll( 'select' );
   
   sel[6].addEventListener( 'change',
      function() {
		  console.log('Test');
         if ( this.value === 'zero' ) {
              sel[7].options[1].classList.add( 'hide' );
			  console.log("True");
	      }
         else {
              sel[7].options[1].classList.remove( 'hide' );
	      }
      }, false );
}( document ));
</script>

the result

when I make a selection in the width box, test appears in the console.
So the event is fired, but why does the 2nd option stay in the next select box?
shouldn’t left dissapear?
I noticed hide doesn’t appear in the element inspector, but if I manually add display:none, it goes away
#4

Can you please show us what the HTML looks like for the Select and option elements too?

#5

he4res the plugin

my select boxes

<select class="form-control" id="Orientation" required name="Width">
<option value="">Select</option>
<option value="100">100%</option>
<option value="50">50%</option>
<option value="33">33%</option>
<option value="25">25%</option>
</select>	

  <select name="webmenu" id="webmenu">
    <option value="1" data-image="../images/alignment_0.png">&nbsp;&nbsp;None</option>
    <option value="1" data-image="../images/alignment_1.png">&nbsp;&nbsp;Left</option>
    <option value="2" data-image="../images/alignment_2.png">&nbsp;&nbsp;Right</option>
    <option value="1" data-image="../images/alignment_3.png">&nbsp;&nbsp;Left</option>
    <option value="3" data-image="../images/alignment_4.png">&nbsp;&nbsp;Center</option>
    <option value="4" data-image="../images/alignment_5.png">&nbsp;&nbsp;Right</option>
    <option value="1" data-image="../images/alignment_6.png">&nbsp;&nbsp;Left</option>
    <option value="5" data-image="../images/alignment_7.png">&nbsp;&nbsp;Center-Left</option>
    <option value="2" data-image="../images/alignment_8.png">&nbsp;&nbsp;Center-Right</option>
    <option value="6" data-image="../images/alignment_9.png">&nbsp;&nbsp;Right</option>
  </select>

the script

( function( d ) {
   'use strict';
   
   var sel = d.querySelectorAll( 'select' );
   
   sel[6].addEventListener( 'change',
      function() {
		  console.log('Test');
         if ( this.value === '100' ) {
              sel[7].options[1].classList.add( 'hide' );
			  console.log("True");
	      }
         else {
              sel[7].options[1].classList.remove( 'hide' );
	      }
      }, false );
}( document ));

result, as you can see from the console, the function fires, but the option doessn’t go away.

#6

The selectors you are using look to be far too brittle, capable of breaking if anything about the number of selectors changes.

I have some test code working where the orientation and webmenu are referenced by the unique id instead. Give that a try and see if there’s any improvement there.

(function(d) {
    "use strict";

    function isAHundred(option) {
        return option.value === "100";
    }
    function changeOrientationHandler(evt) {
        var option = evt.target;
        var webmenu = d.querySelector("#webmenu");
        webmenu.classList.toggle("hide", isAHundred(option));
    }
    var orientation = d.querySelector("#Orientation");
    orientation.addEventListener("change", changeOrientationHandler);
}(document));

test code: https://jsfiddle.net/3mg4pzqf/2/