Dynamic select

I have two select boxes
<select onchange="showAlignment(this)">
<option value="one">1</option>
<option value="two">2</option>
</select>
<select>
<option id="One">1</option>
<option id="Two">2</option>
<option id="Three">3</option>
<option id="Four">4</option>
</select>
When an option is selected, i want to run a function to remove an option from the 2nd group
Is this right?
function showAlignment(select) {
if(select.options[select.selectedIndex].getValue("one"))
{
document.getElementById("Three").style.display = "none";
}
}