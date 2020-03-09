Dynamic select

#1

I have two select boxes

<select onchange="showAlignment(this)">
<option value="one">1</option>
<option value="two">2</option>

</select>
<select>
<option id="One">1</option>
<option id="Two">2</option>
<option id="Three">3</option>
<option id="Four">4</option>
</select>

When an option is selected, i want to run a function to remove an option from the 2nd group
Is this right?

function showAlignment(select) {
   if(select.options[select.selectedIndex].getValue("one"))
   {
   document.getElementById("Three").style.display = "none";
	}
}
#2

Hi there lurtnowski,

try it like this…

<body><!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled Document</title>

<style media="screen">
.hide {
    display: none;
 }
</style>

</head>
<body>

 <select>
  <option value="">options one</option>
  <option value="one">1</option>
  <option value="two">2</option>
 </select><select>
  <option value="">options two</option>
  <option value="one">1</option>
  <option value="two">2</option>
  <option value="three">3</option>
  <option value="four">4</option>
 </select>

<script>
( function( d ) {
   'use strict';
   
   var sel = d.querySelectorAll( 'select' );
   
   sel[0].addEventListener( 'change',
      function() {
         if ( this.value === 'one' ) {
              sel[1].options[3].classList.add( 'hide' );
	      }
         else {
              sel[1].options[3].classList.remove( 'hide' );
	      }
      }, false );
}( document ));
</script>

</body>
</html>

coothead

1 Like
#3

ok, ran into a problem trying to get this on my site
heres the function

<script>
( function( d ) {
   'use strict';
   
   var sel = d.querySelectorAll( 'select' );
   
   sel[6].addEventListener( 'change',
      function() {
		  console.log('Test');
         if ( this.value === 'zero' ) {
              sel[7].options[1].classList.add( 'hide' );
			  console.log("True");
	      }
         else {
              sel[7].options[1].classList.remove( 'hide' );
	      }
      }, false );
}( document ));
</script>

the result

image
image1846×773 46.9 KB

when I make a selection in the width box, test appears in the console.
So the event is fired, but why does the 2nd option stay in the next select box?
shouldn’t left dissapear?
I noticed hide doesn’t appear in the element inspector, but if I manually add display:none, it goes away
image
image1758×842 70.4 KB

#4

Can you please show us what the HTML looks like for the Select and option elements too?