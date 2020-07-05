Dynamic select

Here’s the code that we’re looking to improve in this post:
var widthOption = widthSelect.options[widthSelect.selectedIndex];
var widthChoice = widthOption.text;
var options = alignments.querySelectorAll(".dd-option");
if (widthChoice === "100%") {
showOptions(options, 1);
}
if (widthChoice === "50%") {
showOptions(options, 3);
}
if (widthChoice === "33%") {
showOptions(options, 6);
}
if (widthChoice === "25%") {
showOptions(options, 10);
}
Those widthChoice also exist in the option headings, so we should be able to filter through the options for matching option headings, and return the appropriate value.
Making a slow but reliable approach
Instead of doing all of the filtering and matching and returning index values at the same time, we can do this in a much more reliable manner by doing a piece at a time.
First we can assign a headingIndex in each if statement, and move the showOptions call to after the if statements.
Then, we can move those if statements to a separate function.
Then we can replace those if statement with some slightly smarter code.
Assign a headingIndex
The simplest thing to do first is to remove the duplication with the showOptions calls, by moving them out of the if statements to a separate call afterwards.
var ddSlickOptions = alignments.querySelectorAll(".dd-option");
var headingIndex;
if (widthChoice === "100%") {
headingIndex = 1;
}
if (widthChoice === "50%") {
headingIndex = 3;
}
if (widthChoice === "33%") {
headingIndex = 6;
}
if (widthChoice === "25%") {
headingIndex = 10;
}
showOptions(ddSlickOptions, headingIndex);
Move if statements to a separate function
We can now assign headingIndex from a function call, moving those if statements into the function:
function getHeadingIndex(widthChoice, ddSlickOptions) {
var headingIndex;
if (widthChoice === "100%") {
headingIndex = 1;
}
if (widthChoice === "50%") {
headingIndex = 3;
}
if (widthChoice === "33%") {
headingIndex = 6;
}
if (widthChoice === "25%") {
headingIndex = 10;
}
return headingIndex;
}
...
// var headingIndex;
var headingIndex = getHeadingIndex(widthChoice, ddSlickOptions);
showOptions(ddSlickOptions, headingIndex);
And now that the problem code is in a separate function, it’s easier to work on things from there.
Improve the getHeadingIndex function
I know that we’ll want a loop in the getHeadingIndex function, but I’m not sure about the details of it yet. Here’s what I’m starting with:
ddSlickOptions.forEach(function (ddSlickOption, index) {
var label = ddSlickOption.querySelector(".dd-option-text");
console.log(label);
});
The label text I’ll want to match up with the widthChoice, but there are many different ways to get the label text. There’s innerText, outerText, textContent, and innerHTML that all give the text.
Fortunately people have already written about this, for example: What’s Best: innerText vs. innerHTML vs. textContent and based on that, I’ll use innerText that ignores formatting issues.
ddSlickOptions.forEach(function (ddSlickOption, index) {
var label = ddSlickOption.querySelector(".dd-option-text");
var text = label.innerText;
if (text.includes(widthChoice)) {
headingIndex = index;
}
});
And we can now replace the if statements in the getHeadingIndex function:
function getHeadingIndex(widthChoice, ddSlickOptions) {
var headingIndex;
ddSlickOptions.forEach(function (ddSlickOption, index) {
var label = ddSlickOption.querySelector(".dd-option-text");
var text = label.innerText;
if (text.includes(widthChoice)) {
headingIndex = index;
}
});
return headingIndex;
}
We do though have an empty variable assignment at the start, with a return at the end, which can be improved.
Improving the forEach loop
Instead of looping through each one, I want to create a separate array of both the option and its index value, so that I can find the appropriate option and return the matching index value.
So first I’ll use map, to change the options to an array of text values and indexes. The querySelector arrays don’t support fancier techniques like map, so I’ll have to convert it to a proper array before working with it from there.
function getHeadingIndex(widthChoice, ddSlickOptions) {
var headingIndex;
Array.from(ddSlickOptions).map(function (ddSlickOption, index) {
var label = ddSlickOption.querySelector(".dd-option-text");
var text = label.innerText;
return {text, index};
}).forEach(function ({text, index}) {
if (text.includes(widthChoice)) {
headingIndex = index;
}
});
return headingIndex;
}
And the forEach can now be replaced with a find statement instead:
function getHeadingIndex(widthChoice, ddSlickOptions) {
return Array.from(ddSlickOptions).map(function (ddSlickOption, index) {
var label = ddSlickOption.querySelector(".dd-option-text");
var text = label.innerText;
return {text, index};
}).find(function ({text, index}) {
return text.includes(widthChoice);
})["index"];
}
Simplifying the code
That map function is going in to a lot more detail than needs to be there, so let’s move the code out to a separate function called headingIndexes:
function headingIndexes(ddSlickOptions) {
return Array.from(ddSlickOptions).map(function (ddSlickOption, index) {
var label = ddSlickOption.querySelector(".dd-option-text");
var text = label.innerText;
return {text, index};
});
}
function getHeadingIndex(widthChoice, ddSlickOptions) {
return headingIndexes(ddSlickOptions).find(
function ({text, index}) {
return text.includes(widthChoice);
})["index"];
}
And that completes the work.
The final code
The full and final code uses option headings to let it work well when there is no JavaScript, and are also used by the scripting to easily find each appropriate section:
<select id="width">
<option></option>
<option>100%</option>
<option>50%</option>
<option>33%</option>
<option>25%</option>
</select>
<select id="alignment">
<option value="" disabled>Please select a Width</option>
<option value="" disabled>100% Options</option>
<option value="0" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_0.png">None</option>
<option value="" disabled>50% Options</option>
<option value="1" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_1.png">Left</option>
<option value="2" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_2.png">Right</option>
<option value="" disabled>33% Options</option>
<option value="3" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_3.png">Left</option>
<option value="4" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_4.png">Center</option>
<option value="5" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_5.png">Right</option>
<option value="" disabled>25% Options</option>
<option value="6" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_6.png">Left</option>
<option value="7" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_7.png">Center-Left</option>
<option value="8" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_8.png">Center-Right</option>
<option value="9" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_9.png">Right</option>
</select>
The full scripting code is:
$('#alignment').ddslick({
selectText: "Select your alignment"
});
(function(d) {
"use strict";
var widths = d.querySelector("#width");
var alignments = d.querySelector("#alignment");
function hideDDSlickOptions(select) {
var options = alignments.querySelectorAll(".dd-option");
options.forEach(function (option) {
option.classList.add("hide");
});
}
function hasOptionValue(ddSlickOption) {
if (!ddSlickOption) {
return;
}
return Boolean(ddSlickOption.querySelector(".dd-option-value"));
}
function showOptions(options, optionIndex) {
$(alignments).ddslick('select', {index: optionIndex});
optionIndex += 1;
while (hasOptionValue(options[optionIndex])) {
options[optionIndex].classList.remove("hide");
optionIndex += 1;
}
}
function headingIndexes(ddSlickOptions) {
return Array.from(ddSlickOptions).map(function (ddSlickOption, index) {
var label = ddSlickOption.querySelector(".dd-option-text");
var text = label.innerText;
return {text, index};
});
}
function getHeadingIndex(widthChoice, ddSlickOptions) {
return headingIndexes(ddSlickOptions).find(
function ({text, index}) {
return text.includes(widthChoice);
})["index"];
}
function showAlignmentOptions(widthSelect, alignments) {
hideDDSlickOptions(alignments);
var widthOption = widthSelect.options[widthSelect.selectedIndex];
var widthChoice = widthOption.text;
var ddSlickOptions = alignments.querySelectorAll(".dd-option");
var headingIndex = getHeadingIndex(widthChoice, ddSlickOptions);
showOptions(ddSlickOptions, headingIndex);
}
function widthChangeHandler(evt) {
var widthChoice = evt.target;
showAlignmentOptions(widthChoice, alignments);
}
widths.addEventListener("change", widthChangeHandler);
hideDDSlickOptions(alignments);
$(alignments).ddslick('select', {index: 0});
}(document));
and a working example can be played with at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/8ycv79qs/3/