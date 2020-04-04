Dynamic select

What do we need to do to hide one of the ddslick options?
How to hide ddSlick options?
Here’s one of the options before ddSlick gets a hold of it:
<option value="1" data-imagesrc="images/Alignment_1.png">Left</option>
ddslick results in the following code for the above option:
<li>
<a class="dd-option">
<input class="dd-option-value" type="hidden" value="1">
<img class="dd-option-image" src="images/Alignment_1.png">
<label class="dd-option-text" style="line-height: 18px;">Left</label>
</a>
</li>
It would be nice if we could search for the dd-option classname and hide that. Does that work?
.hide {
display: none;
}
<a class="dd-option hide">
No, that doesn’t work because the dd-option class has a
display=block attribute that overrules hide.
Can I use !important to overrule the dd-option one? I can hear CSS people yelling at me already that I don’t know what I’m doing. Okay okay, enough. On to a better idea.
I’ll update the hide rule so that it has a higher specificity as the dd-option one.
.dd-option.hide {
display: none;
}
And now that we have a relatively easy way to hide options, we can work on the JavaScript code.
Change handler
First, I want the change handler to get the information that it needs, and pass control to a separate dedicated function to show the alignment options.
I renamed the handler too, to be more consistent with naming conventions.
function widthChangeHandler(evt) {
var widthChoice = evt.target;
var alignmentOptions = d.querySelector("#myDropdocwn");
showAlignmentOptions(widthChoice, alignmentOptions);
}
var orientation = d.querySelector("#Width");
orientation.addEventListener("change", widthChangeHandler);
That width identifier though really should start with a lowercase letter.
<!--<select id="Width">-->
<select id="width">
// var orientation = d.querySelector("#Width");
var orientation = d.querySelector("#width");
And that myDropdown really is a bloody terrible name.
Renaming myDropdown to alignments
Now is a good time to improve the naming of that select.
<!--<select id="myDropdown">-->
<select id="alignments">
// $('#myDropdown').ddslick({
$('#alignments').ddslick({
});
...
function widthChangeHandler(evt) {
var widthChoice = evt.target;
// var alignmentOptions = d.querySelector("#myDropdown");
var alignmentOptions = d.querySelector("#alignments");
showAlignmentOptions(widthChoice, alignmentOptions);
}
We can now work on the showAlignmentOptions, where we have good and easy access to both of the select lists.
I need another virtual drink at this stage though, so it’s time to take a mental break while I ponder over whether to try and demonstrate coding things up properly and perfectly, or do it poorly and improve from there.