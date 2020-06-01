How can a person build their own dynamic maps?

For instance, I often see in the news or ezines where they are talking about something and will have a map that help explains some concept (e.g. US states with the most opioid deaths)

I use the term “dynamic” because it appears that - almost like SVG - these maps are being draw on real-time, versus being images.

Also, because of how details such maps tend to be, it again looks like it is being done programatically.

So is HTML or CSS involved with such things?

I know that HTML5 and CSS3 can do some pretty fancy things, like this crazy example from @coothead…

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/jObddOY

