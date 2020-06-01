Dynamic maps

How can a person build their own dynamic maps?

For instance, I often see in the news or ezines where they are talking about something and will have a map that help explains some concept (e.g. US states with the most opioid deaths)

I use the term “dynamic” because it appears that - almost like SVG - these maps are being draw on real-time, versus being images.

Also, because of how details such maps tend to be, it again looks like it is being done programatically.

So is HTML or CSS involved with such things?

I know that HTML5 and CSS3 can do some pretty fancy things, like this crazy example from @coothead

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/jObddOY

Thanks.

This might be a good place for you to
start your journey into the unknown…

USA States - svg

@coothead,

Thanks, but the key thing is I need a way to update the maps.

For example, maybe I want to show a map of the US and color all states that have a female governor with the color pink.

Or maybe I want to show all states that are prone to tornadoes in red.

Or maybe I want to drill down and highlight counties within a given state green if they have wind farms.

It doesn’t matter to me if the final stylized map is a static image or dynamically drawn like an SVG, but by “dynamic” I meant a map of the US (or Canada, or the UK) where I can easily, dare I say “programmatically”, change features of the map - mostly shading states and counties and provinces certain colors to supplement a news article.

Follow me?

Furthermore, I am asking here, because based on the quality of the maps I see in the news, I highly doubt they are taking a B&W outline of the US states and shading them in something like Photoshop - the quality and details is too good for that.

That’s why I was wondering if they did some magic using HTML/CSS/something else?

The whole point of using a svg is that changes to
the colours can be made to suit your requirements.

And that is just for starters. :biggrin:

