Dynamic maps

Why is it that when I do this the line still looks thick around states?
.state{
fill: #EEF;
stroke: #000;
stroke-width: 1px;
}
You have set it to it’s default value.
coothead
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
I have found another map that appears
to have thinner lines around the states…
USA-states.zip (47.6 KB)
coothead
I’m not following you…
If an svg is drawn, and I set the stroke-width (aka “line-width”) to 1px, then why wouldn’t it render with thin lines?
I changed the stroke-width to below 1px on your first example and the lines looked “striped”.
So I’m not following why with svg maps you wouldn’t always get the same results?
Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,
the problem is caused by the SVG file that
I used for my original example.
Instead of overlapping the state borders,they
have been butted up.
This gives the impression of a 2px stroke-width.
If you look at the coastal borders you will see
that they look correct.
When you check out the attachment you will find
that there is a much better rendition.
coothead
Yes, I noticed the outside border of the US looked okay.
So if an svg file is just a series of XML instructions, can’t I just go in and tweak the original file to fix this issue, or is that too complicated?
Yeah, I already saw the second one, I guess I didn’t like the blue around the map.
So I guess if I don’t like how a particular map was created (e.g. double borders), then I just keep looking online until I find one that is a better rendition?
Well, simply remove it then.
This from the HTML file…
<defs>
<radialGradient id="radialGradient">
<stop offset="0%" stop-color="#fff"/>
<stop offset="100%" stop-color="#09f"/>
</radialGradient>
</defs>
<rect x="0" y="0" width="100%" height="100%"/>
This from the CSS file…
rect {
fill-opacity: 0.5;
fill: url( #radialGradient );
}
Your real problem, though, is that you have not spent
enough time actually examining the code which has
been presented to you.
The basic svg code is colourless except for the lines.
coothead
Sorry, I am at work right now, and trying my best to figure things out.
You didn’t answer my earlier questions…
1.) Is it correct that all an SVG is, is a bunch of XML instructions on how to paint an image?
2.) Can I tweak the first file you shared to remove the double borders, or is that too complicated?
3.) If I don’t like a particular SVG, I guess the solution is to keep searching online for other free versions or is this something I can create myself?
coothead
Updated:
I didn’t say that I couldn’t use the second US map you shared. I was just asking in general.
Like my earlier questions, I’m just trying to wrap my head around what it takes to create the source SVG’s.
For example, what if I need a map of Long Island (NY) and the “townships”.
Or maybe I need a map of Lake Erie.
Or I want a map of the neighborhoods of NYC (e.g.Greenwich Village, SOHO, etc).
Do I have to find those online, or could I ever take an existing SVG or make my own SVG to encompass such things?
Of course, in the general, you may exercise your search
skills to look at other versions.
I would humbly suggest, though, that your time would be
better spent learning the basics of SVG methodology.
coothead
Please see my update to my last post as you were responding.
Well, I am busy reading up on Flexbox right now, so that will come later. But it is exciting to know that I can learn the basics of SVG on MDN too!
I am very interested in learning how to do maps and infographics for my website.
A quick search came up with this site…
Blank SVG maps of individual states of the United States
coothead
Yes, I saw something similar yesterday.
I guess you have to have expensive map making software to create the original SVG’s?
This probably relates to GIS…
If you just want the outline of an individual state, then
that is easy to do; just extract it from the full map.
Do yo need a code example?
Then name a state.
Or you could try to do it yourself.
That would be very good practise.
coothead
I appreciate all of your help, but you sure like to evade certain questions.
Yes, I see how you could take a particular state out of the U.S.
I was asking about what a person would do if they needed a given map split up by some other variable (e.g. city, neighborhood, voting precinct, police precinct, school district, etc.)
And my guess is that you’d need not only mapping software to create the more specific SVG, but of course you’d need data telling you the boundaries of say a school district.
Lots of people go out of their way to public such thngs for the common good, so maybe if I search enough, I can find some of those things already online?
For others, I guess I’d have to buy a pre-made map or pay someone to create one for me.
Like maybe I am doing an article on the nesting habits of old crotchety COOTS in my state…
That person would need to see a specific image
of it’s boundaries .
I made a simple SVG path creator for personal use.
Here is an example that I made with it…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/JjGoMbx
…from this basic image…
…and the creator code…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled Document</title>
<style media="screen">
html,body{
margin:0;
height:100%;
}
#path {
display:flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
height: 48px;
background-color: #000;
color:#fff;
cursor: pointer;
}
#container{
background-color:#fee;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="path"></div>
<div id="container">
<img src="star.jpg" width="600" height="620">
</div>
<script>
( function( d ) {
var coords = [];
d.getElementById( 'container' ).addEventListener( 'click',
function(e){
coords.push( e.pageX );
coords.push( e.pageY - d.getElementById( 'path' ).offsetHeight );
d.getElementById( 'path' ).textContent =
'\<path d="M' + coords + 'z" fill="transparent" stroke="#000"/\>';
}, false );
} ( document ) );
</script>
</body>
</html>
coothead
You can apply unique IDs to each of the elements, such as each of the states. They will be in the code, perhaps as vars. ( var NY = “New York”; )
In your code, you would specify the IDs that you are referring to and color them to distinguish them from the rest of the map. If you conclude that NY has the highest population, then you specify a color for the CSS change for that element. ( NY.style.backgroundColor = ‘#000099’; )
This is a theoretical implementation.
