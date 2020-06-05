Dynamic maps

the problem is caused by the SVG file that
I used for my original example.
Instead of overlapping the state borders,they
have been butted up.
This gives the impression of a 2px stroke-width.
If you look at the coastal borders you will see
that they look correct.
When you check out the attachment you will find
that there is a much better rendition.
You can apply unique IDs to each of the elements, such as each of the states. They will be in the code, perhaps as vars. ( var NY = “New York”; )
In your code, you would specify the IDs that you are referring to and color them to distinguish them from the rest of the map. If you conclude that NY has the highest population, then you specify a color for the CSS change for that element. ( NY.style.backgroundColor = ‘#000099’; )