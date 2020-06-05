Dynamic maps

coothead: coothead: If you just want the outline of an individual state, then that is easy to do; just extract it from the full map. Do yo need a code example?

Then name a state. Or you could try to do it yourself. That would be very practise.

I appreciate all of your help, but you sure like to evade certain questions.

Yes, I see how you could take a particular state out of the U.S.

I was asking about what a person would do if they needed a given map split up by some other variable (e.g. city, neighborhood, voting precinct, police precinct, school district, etc.)

And my guess is that you’d need not only mapping software to create the more specific SVG, but of course you’d need data telling you the boundaries of say a school district.

Lots of people go out of their way to public such thngs for the common good, so maybe if I search enough, I can find some of those things already online?

For others, I guess I’d have to buy a pre-made map or pay someone to create one for me.

Like maybe I am doing an article on the nesting habits of old crotchety COOTS in my state…