Dynamic maps

HTML & CSS
#3

@coothead,

Thanks, but the key thing is I need a way to update the maps.

For example, maybe I want to show a map of the US and color all states that have a female governor with the color pink.

Or maybe I want to show all states that are prone to tornadoes in red.

Or maybe I want to drill down and highlight counties within a given state green if they have wind farms.

It doesn’t matter to me if the final stylized map is a static image or dynamically drawn like an SVG, but by “dynamic” I meant a map of the US (or Canada, or the UK) where I can easily, dare I say “programmatically”, change features of the map - mostly shading states and counties and provinces certain colors to supplement a news article.

Follow me?

Furthermore, I am asking here, because based on the quality of the maps I see in the news, I highly doubt they are taking a B&W outline of the US states and shading them in something like Photoshop - the quality and details is too good for that.

That’s why I was wondering if they did some magic using HTML/CSS/something else?

#4

The whole point of using a svg is that changes to
the colours can be made to suit your requirements.

And that is just for starters. :biggrin:

coothead

#5

Is there one map site that you recommend?

And do if there are interactive SVG maps, do they use HTML/CSS to manipulate things?

#6

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

  1. I can’t recommend at short notice, one would
    need test various svg examples to answer that. :winky:
  2. I have made a little example, though, using the
    one from this site…
    File:Blank US Map (states only).svg 
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled Document</title>

<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->

<style media="screen">
#container{
    max-width: 60em;
    margin:auto;
    border:1px solid #000;
}

.state {
    fill: #eef;
    stroke: #000; /* all states */
 }
 
#TX {
    fill: #fc9; /*Texas*/
 }
 
#CA:hover, 
#CA:active {
    fill:#fee; /* California */
 }
</style>

</head>
<body>

<div id="container">
<svg 
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" 
viewBox="0 0 959 593">
<title>Blank US states map</title>

<g class="state">
  <path id="AK" d="M161.1 453.7l-.3 85.4 1.6 1 3.1.2 1.5-1.1h2.6l.2 2.9 7 6.8.5 2.6 3.4-1.9.6-.2.3-3.1 1.5-1.6 1.1-.2 1.9-1.5 3.1 2.1.6 2.9 1.9 1.1 1.1 2.4 3.9 1.8 3.4 6 2.7 3.9 2.3 2.7 1.5 3.7 5 1.8 5.2 2.1 1 4.4.5 3.1-1 3.4-1.8 2.3-1.6-.8-1.5-3.1-2.7-1.5-1.8-1.1-.8.8 1.5 2.7.2 3.7-1.1.5-1.9-1.9-2.1-1.3.5 1.6 1.3 1.8-.8.8s-.8-.3-1.3-1c-.5-.6-2.1-3.4-2.1-3.4l-1-2.3s-.3 1.3-1 1c-.6-.3-1.3-1.5-1.3-1.5l1.8-1.9-1.5-1.5v-5h-.8l-.8 3.4-1.1.5-1-3.7-.6-3.7-.8-.5.3 5.7v1.1l-1.5-1.3-3.6-6-2.1-.5-.6-3.7-1.6-2.9-1.6-1.1v-2.3l2.1-1.3-.5-.3-2.6.6-3.4-2.4-2.6-2.9-4.8-2.6-4-2.6 1.3-3.2V542l-1.8 1.6-2.9 1.1-3.7-1.1-5.7-2.4h-5.5l-.6.5-6.5-3.9-2.1-.3-2.7-5.8-3.6.3-3.6 1.5.5 4.5 1.1-2.9 1 .3-1.5 4.4 3.2-2.7.6 1.6-3.9 4.4-1.3-.3-.5-1.9-1.3-.8-1.3 1.1-2.7-1.8-3.1 2.1-1.8 2.1-3.4 2.1-4.7-.2-.5-2.1 3.7-.6v-1.3l-2.3-.6 1-2.4 2.3-3.9v-1.8l.2-.8 4.4-2.3 1 1.3h2.7l-1.3-2.6-3.7-.3-5 2.7-2.4 3.4-1.8 2.6-1.1 2.3-4.2 1.5-3.1 2.6-.3 1.6 2.3 1 .8 2.1-2.7 3.2-6.5 4.2-7.8 4.2-2.1 1.1-5.3 1.1-5.3 2.3 1.8 1.3-1.5 1.5-.5 1.1-2.7-1-3.2.2-.8 2.3h-1l.3-2.4-3.6 1.3-2.9 1-3.4-1.3-2.9 1.9h-3.2l-2.1 1.3-1.6.8-2.1-.3-2.6-1.1-2.3.6-1 1-1.6-1.1v-1.9l3.1-1.3 6.3.6 4.4-1.6 2.1-2.1 2.9-.6 1.8-.8 2.7.2 1.6 1.3 1-.3 2.3-2.7 3.1-1 3.4-.6 1.3-.3.6.5h.8l1.3-3.7 4-1.5 1.9-3.7 2.3-4.5 1.6-1.5.3-2.6-1.6 1.3-3.4.6-.6-2.4-1.3-.3-1 1-.2 2.9-1.5-.2-1.5-5.8-1.3 1.3-1.1-.5-.3-1.9-4 .2-2.1 1.1-2.6-.3 1.5-1.5.5-2.6-.6-1.9 1.5-1 1.3-.2-.6-1.8v-4.4l-1-1-.8 1.5h-6.1l-1.5-1.3-.6-3.9-2.1-3.6v-1l2.1-.8.2-2.1 1.1-1.1-.8-.5-1.3.5-1.1-2.7 1-5 4.5-3.2 2.6-1.6 1.9-3.7 2.7-1.3 2.6 1.1.3 2.4 2.4-.3 3.2-2.4 1.6.6 1 .6h1.6l2.3-1.3.8-4.4s.3-2.9 1-3.4c.6-.5 1-1 1-1l-1.1-1.9-2.6.8-3.2.8-1.9-.5-3.6-1.8-5-.2-3.6-3.7.5-3.9.6-2.4-2.1-1.8-1.9-3.7.5-.8 6.8-.5h2.1l1 1h.6l-.2-1.6 3.9-.6 2.6.3 1.5 1.1-1.5 2.1-.5 1.5 2.7 1.6 5 1.8 1.8-1-2.3-4.4-1-3.2 1-.8-3.4-1.9-.5-1.1.5-1.6-.8-3.9-2.9-4.7-2.4-4.2 2.9-1.9h3.2l1.8.6 4.2-.2 3.7-3.6 1.1-3.1 3.7-2.4 1.6 1 2.7-.6 3.7-2.1 1.1-.2 1 .8 4.5-.2 2.7-3.1h1.1l3.6 2.4 1.9 2.1-.5 1.1.6 1.1 1.6-1.6 3.9.3.3 3.7 1.9 1.5 7.1.6 6.3 4.2 1.5-1 5.2 2.6 2.1-.6 1.9-.8 4.8 1.9zM46 482.6l2.1 5.3-.2 1-2.9-.3-1.8-4-1.8-1.5H39l-.2-2.6 1.8-2.4 1.1 2.4 1.5 1.5zm-2.6 33.5l3.7.8 3.7 1 .8 1-1.6 3.7-3.1-.2-3.4-3.6zM22.7 502l1.1 2.6 1.1 1.6-1.1.8-2.1-3.1V502zM9 575.1l3.4-2.3 3.4-1 2.6.3.5 1.6 1.9.5 1.9-1.9-.3-1.6 2.7-.6 2.9 2.6-1.1 1.8-4.4 1.1-2.7-.5-3.7-1.1-4.4 1.5-1.6.3zm48.9-4.5l1.6 1.9 2.1-1.6-1.5-1.3zm2.9 3l1.1-2.3 2.1.3-.8 1.9h-2.4zm23.6-1.9l1.5 1.8 1-1.1-.8-1.9zm8.8-12.5l1.1 5.8 2.9.8 5-2.9 4.4-2.6-1.6-2.4.5-2.4-2.1 1.3-2.9-.8 1.6-1.1 1.9.8 3.9-1.8.5-1.5-2.4-.8.8-1.9-2.7 1.9-4.7 3.6-4.8 2.9zm42.3-19.8l2.4-1.5-1-1.8-1.8 1z">
    <title>Alaska</title>
  </path>
  <path id="HI" d="M233.1 519.3l1.9-3.6 2.3-.3.3.8-2.1 3.1zm10.2-3.7l6.1 2.6 2.1-.3 1.6-3.9-.6-3.4-4.2-.5-4 1.8zm30.7 10l3.7 5.5 2.4-.3 1.1-.5 1.5 1.3 3.7-.2 1-1.5-2.9-1.8-1.9-3.7-2.1-3.6-5.8 2.9zm20.2 8.9l1.3-1.9 4.7 1 .6-.5 6.1.6-.3 1.3-2.6 1.5-4.4-.3zm5.3 5.2l1.9 3.9 3.1-1.1.3-1.6-1.6-2.1-3.7-.3zm7-1.2l2.3-2.9 4.7 2.4 4.4 1.1 4.4 2.7v1.9l-3.6 1.8-4.8 1-2.4-1.5zm16.6 15.6l1.6-1.3 3.4 1.6 7.6 3.6 3.4 2.1 1.6 2.4 1.9 4.4 4 2.6-.3 1.3-3.9 3.2-4.2 1.5-1.5-.6-3.1 1.8-2.4 3.2-2.3 2.9-1.8-.2-3.6-2.6-.3-4.5.6-2.4-1.6-5.7-2.1-1.8-.2-2.6 2.3-1 2.1-3.1.5-1-1.6-1.8z">
    <title>Hawaii</title>
  </path>
  <path id="AL" d="M628.5 466.4l.6.2 1.3-2.7 1.5-4.4 2.3.6 3.1 6v1l-2.7 1.9 2.7.3 5.2-2.5-.3-7.6-2.5-1.8-2-2 .4-4 10.5-1.5 25.7-2.9 6.7-.6 5.6.1-.5-2.2-1.5-.8-.9-1.1 1-2.6-.4-5.2-1.6-4.5.8-5.1 1.7-4.8-.2-1.7-1.8-.7-.5-3.6-2.7-3.4-2-6.5-1.4-6.7-1.8-5-3.8-16-3.5-7.9-.8-5.6.1-2.2-9 .8-23.4 2.2-12.2.8-.2 6.4.2 16.7-.7 31-.3 14.1 2.8 18.8 1.6 14.7z">
    <title>Alabama</title>
  </path>
  <path id="AR" d="M587.3 346.1l-6.4-.7.9-3.1 3.1-2.6.6-2.3-1.8-2.9-31.9 1.2-23.3.7-23.6.3 1.5 6.9.1 8.5 1.4 10.9.3 38.2 2.1 1.6 3-1.2 2.9 1.2.4 10.1 25.2-.2 26.8-.8.9-1.9-.3-3.8-1.7-3.1 1.5-1.4-1.4-2.2.7-2.4 1.1-5.9 2.7-2.3-.8-2.2 4-5.6 2.5-1.1-.1-1.7-.5-1.7 2.9-5.8 2.5-1.1.2-3.3 2.1-1.4.9-4.1-1.4-4 4.2-2.4.3-2.1 1.2-4.2.9-3.1z">
    <title>Arkansas</title>
  </path>
  <path id="AZ" d="M135.1 389.7l-.3 1.5.5 1 18.9 10.7 12.1 7.6 14.7 8.6 16.8 10 12.3 2.4 25.4 2.7 6-39.6 7-53.1 4.4-31-24.6-3.6-60.7-11-.2 1.1-2.6 16.5-2.1 3.8-2.8-.2-1.2-2.6-2.6-.4-1.2-1.1-1.1.1-2.1 1.7-.3 6.8-.3 1.5-.5 12.5-1.5 2.4-.4 3.3 2.8 5 1.1 5.5.7 1.1 1.1.9-.4 2.4-1.7 1.2-3.4 1.6-1.6 1.8-1.6 3.6-.5 4.9-3 2.9-1.9.9-.1 5.8-.6 1.6.5.8 3.9.4-.9 3-1.7 2.4-3.7.4z">
    <title>Arizona</title>
  </path>
  <path id="CA" d="M122.7 385.9l-19.7-2.7-10-1.5-.5-1.8v-9.4l-.3-3.2-2.6-4.2-.8-2.3-3.9-4.2-2.9-4.7-2.7-.2-3.2-.8-.3-1 1.5-.6-.6-3.2-1.5-2.1-4.8-.8-3.9-2.1-1.1-2.3-2.6-4.8-2.9-3.1H57l-3.9-2.1-4.5-1.8-4.2-.5-2.4-2.7.5-1.9 1.8-7.1.8-1.9v-2.4l-1.6-1-.5-2.9-1.5-2.6-3.4-5.8-1.3-3.1-1.5-4.7-1.6-5.3-3.2-4.4-.5-2.9.8-3.9h1.1l2.1-1.6 1.1-3.6-1-2.7-2.7-.5-1.9-2.6-2.1-3.7-.2-8.2.6-1.9.6-2.3.5-2.4-5.7-6.3V236l.3-.5.3-3.2-1.3-4-2.3-4.8-2.7-4.5-1.8-3.9 1-3.7.6-5.8 1.8-3.1.3-6.5-1.1-3.6-1.6-4.2L14 184l.8-3.2 1.5-4.2 1.8-.8.3-1.1 3.1-2.6 5.2-11.8.2-7.4 1.69-4.9 38.69 11.8 25.6 6.6-8 31.3-8.67 33.1L88.84 250 131 312.3l17.1 26.1-.4 3.1 2.8 5.2 1.1 5.4 1 1.5.7.6-.2 1.4-1.4 1-3.4 1.6-1.9 2.1-1.7 3.9-.5 4.7-2.6 2.5-2.3 1.1-.1 6.2-.6 1.9 1 1.7 3 .3-.4 1.6-1.4 2-3.9.6zM48.8 337l1.3 1.5-.2 1.3-3.2-.1-.6-1.2-.6-1.5zm1.9 0l1.2-.6 3.6 2.1 3.1 1.2-.9.6-4.5-.2-1.6-1.6zm20.7 19.8l1.8 2.3.8 1 1.5.6.6-1.5-1-1.8-2.7-2-1.1.2v1.2zm-1.4 8.7l1.8 3.2 1.2 1.9-1.5.2-1.3-1.2s-.7-1.5-.7-1.9v-2.2z">
    <title>California</title>
  </path>
  <path id="CO" d="M380.2 235.5l-36-3.5-79.1-8.6-2.2 22.1-7 50.4-1.9 13.7 34 3.9 37.5 4.4 34.7 3 14.3.6z">
    <title>Colorado</title>
  </path>
  <path id="CT" d="M852 190.9l3.6-3.2 1.9-2.1.8.6 2.7-1.5 5.2-1.1 7-3.5-.6-4.2-.8-4.4-1.6-6-4.3 1.1-21.8 4.7.6 3.1 1.5 7.3v8.3l-.9 2.1 1.7 2.2z">
    <title>Connecticut</title>
  </path>
  <path id="DE" d="M834.4 247.2l-1 .5-3.6-2.4-1.8-4.7-1.9-3.6-2.3-1-2.1-3.6.5-2 .5-2.3.1-1.1-.6.1-1.7 1-2 1.7-.2.3 1.4 4.1 2.3 5.6 3.7 16.1 5-.3 6-1.1z">
    <title>Delaware</title>
  </path>
  <path id="FL" d="M750.2 445.2l-5.2-.7-.7.8 1.5 4.4-.4 5.2-4.1-1-.2-2.8H737l-5.3.7-32.4 1.9-8.2-.3-1.7-1.7-2.5-4.2H681l-6.6.5-35.4 4.2-.3 2.8 1.6 1.6 2.9 2 .3 8.4 3.3-.6 6-2.1 6-.5 4.4-.6 7.6 1.8 8.1 3.9 1.6 1.5 2.9 1.1 1.6 1.9.3 2.7 3.2-1.3h3.9l3.6-1.9 3.7-3.6 3.1.2.5-1.1-.8-1 .2-1.9 4-.8h2.6l2.9 1.5 4.2 1.5 2.4 3.7 2.7 1 1.1 3.4 3.4 1.6 1.6 2.6 1.9.6 5.2 1.3 1.3 3.1 3 3.7v9.5l-1.5 4.7.3 2.7 1.3 4.8 1.8 4 .8-.5 1.5-4.5-2.6-1-.3-.6 1.6-.6 4.5 1 .2 1.6-3.2 5.5-2.1 2.4 3.6 3.7 2.6 3.1 2.9 5.3 2.9 3.9 2.1 5 1.8.3 1.6-2.1 1.8 1.1 2.6 4 .6 3.6 3.1 4.4.8-1.3 3.9.3 3.6 2.3 3.4 5.2.8 3.4.3 2.9 1.1 1 1.3.5 2.4-1 1.5-1.6 3.9-.2 3.1-1.5 2.7-3.2-.5-1.9-.3-2.4.6-1.9-.3-1.9 2.4-1.3.3-3.4-.6-1.8-.5-12-1.3-7.6-4.5-8.2-3.6-5.8-2.6-5.3-2.9-2.9-2.9-7.4.7-1.4 1.1-1.3-1.6-2.9-4-3.7-4.8-5.5-3.7-6.3-5.3-9.4-3.7-9.7-2.3-7.3zm17.7 132.7l2.4-.6 1.3-.2 1.5-2.3 2.3-1.6 1.3.5 1.7.3.4 1.1-3.5 1.2-4.2 1.5-2.3 1.2zm13.5-5l1.2 1.1 2.7-2.1 5.3-4.2 3.7-3.9 2.5-6.6 1-1.7.2-3.4-.7.5-1 2.8-1.5 4.6-3.2 5.3-4.4 4.2-3.4 1.9z">
    <title>Florida</title>
  </path>
  <path id="GA" d="M750.2 444.2l-5.6-.7-1.4 1.6 1.6 4.7-.3 3.9-2.2-.6-.2-3h-5.2l-5.3.7-32.3 1.9-7.7-.3-1.4-1.2-2.5-4.3-.8-3.3-1.6-.9-.5-.5.9-2.2-.4-5.5-1.6-4.5.8-4.9 1.7-4.8-.2-2.5-1.9-.7-.4-3.2-2.8-3.5-1.9-6.2-1.5-7-1.7-4.8-3.8-16-3.5-8-.8-5.3.1-2.3 3.3-.3 13.6-1.6 18.6-2 6.3-1.1.5 1.4-2.2.9-.9 2.2.4 2 1.4 1.6 4.3 2.7 3.2-.1 3.2 4.7.6 1.6 2.3 2.8.5 1.7 4.7 1.8 3 2.2 2.3 3 2.3 1.3 2 1.8 1.4 2.7 2.1 1.9 4.1 1.8 2.7 6 1.7 5.1 2.8.7 2.1 1.9 2 5.7 2.9 1.6 1.7-.8.4 1.2-3.3 6.2.5 2.6-1.5 4.2-2.3 10 .8 6.3z">
    <title>Georgia</title>
  </path>
  <path id="IA" d="M556.8 183.6l2.1 2.1.3.7-2 3 .3 4 2.6 4.1 3.1 1.6 2.4.3.9 1.8.2 2.4 2.5 1 .9 1.1.5 1.6 3.8 3.3.6 1.9-.7 3-1.7 3.7-.6 2.4-2.1 1.6-1.6.5-5.7 1.5-1.6 4.8.8 1.8 1.7 1.5-.2 3.5-1.9 1.4-.7 1.8v2.4l-1.4.4-1.7 1.4-.5 1.7.4 1.7-1.3 1-2.3-2.7-1.4-2.8-8.3.8-10 .6-49.2 1.2-1.6-4.3-.4-6.7-1.4-4.2-.7-5.2-2.2-3.7-1-4.6-2.7-7.8-1.1-5.6-1.4-1.9-1.3-2.9 1.7-3.8 1.2-6.1-2.7-2.2-.3-2.4.7-2.4 1.8-.3 61.1-.6 21.2-.7z">
    <title>Iowa</title>
  </path>
  <path id="ID" d="M175.3 27.63l-4.8 17.41L166 65.9l-3.4 16.22-.4 9.67 1.2 4.44 3.5 2.66-.2 3.91-3.9 4.4-4.5 6.6-.9 2.9-1.2 1.1-1.8.8-4.3 5.3-.4 3.1-.4 1.1.6 1 2.6-.1 1.1 2.3-2.4 5.8-1.2 4.2-8.8 35.3 20.7 4.5 39.5 7.9 34.8 6.1 4.9-29.2 3.8-24.1-2.7-2.4-.4-2.6-.8-1.1-2.1 1-.7 2.6-3.2.5-3.9-1.6-3.8.1-2.5.7-3.4-1.5-2.4.2-2.4 2-2-1.1-.7-4 .7-2.9-2.5-2.9-3.3-2.6-2.7-13.1-.1-4.7-.3-.1-.2.4-5.1 3.5-1.7-.2-2.9-3.4-.2-3.1 7-17.13-.4-1.94-3.4-1.15-.6-1.18-2.6-3.46-4.6-10.23-3.2-1.53-2-4.95 1.3-4.63-3.2-7.58 4.4-21.52z">
    <title>Idaho</title>
  </path>
  <path id="IL" d="M618.7 214.3l-.8-2.6-1.3-3.7-1.6-1.8-1.5-2.6-.4-5.5-15.9 1.8-17.4 1h-12.3l.2 2.1 2.2.9 1.1 1.4.4 1.4 3.9 3.4.7 2.4-.7 3.3-1.7 3.7-.8 2.7-2.4 1.9-1.9.6-5.2 1.3-1.3 4.1.6 1.1 1.9 1.8-.2 4.3-2.1 1.6-.5 1.3v2.8l-1.8.6-1.4 1.2-.4 1.2.4 2-1.6 1.3-.9 2.8.3 3.9 2.3 7 7 7.6 5.7 3.7v4.4l.7 1.2 6.6.6 2.7 1.4-.7 3.5-2.2 6.2-.8 3 2 3.7 6.4 5.3 4.8.8 2.2 5.1 2 3.4-.9 2.8 1.5 3.8 1.7 2.1 1.6-.3 1-2.2 2.4-1.7 2.8-1 6.1 2.5.5-.2v-1.1l-1.2-2.7.4-2.8 2.4-1.6 3.4-1.2-.5-1.3-.8-2 1.2-1.3 1-2.7v-4l.4-4.9 2.5-3 1.8-3.8 2.5-4-.5-5.3-1.8-3.2-.3-3.3.8-5.3-.7-7.2-1.1-15.8-1.4-15.3-.9-11.7z">
    <title>Illinois</title>
  </path>
  <path id="IN" d="M622.9 216.1l1.5 1 1.1-.3 2.1-1.9 2.5-1.8 14.3-1.1 18.4-1.8 1.6 15.5 4.9 42.6-.6 2.9 1.3 1.6.2 1.3-2.3 1.6-3.6 1.7-3.2.4-.5 4.8-4.7 3.6-2.9 4 .2 2.4-.5 1.4h-3.5l-1.4-1.7-5.2 3 .2 3.1-.9.2-.5-.9-2.4-1.7-3.6 1.5-1.4 2.9-1.2-.6-1.6-1.8-4.4.5-5.7 1-2.5 1.3v-2.6l.4-4.7 2.3-2.9 1.8-3.9 2.7-4.2-.5-5.8-1.8-3.1-.3-3.2.8-5.3-.7-7.1-.9-12.6-2.5-30.1z">
    <title>Indiana</title>
  </path>
  <path id="KS" d="M485.9 259.5l-43.8-.6-40.6-1.2-21.7-.9-4.3 64.8 24.3 1 44.7 2.1 46.3.6 12.6-.3.7-35-1.2-11.1-2.5-2-2.4-3-2.3-3.6.6-3 1.7-1.4v-2.1l-.8-.7-2.6-.2-3.5-3.4z">
    <title>Kansas</title>
  </path>
  <path id="KY" d="M607.2 331.8l12.6-.7.1-4.1h4.3l30.4-3.2 45.1-4.3 5.6-3.6 3.9-2.1.1-1.9 6-7.8 4.1-3.6 2.1-2.4-3.3-2-2.5-2.7-3-3.8-.5-2.2-2.6-1.4-.9-1.9-.2-6.1-2.6-2-1.9-1.1-.5-2.3-1.3.2-2 1.2-2.5 2.7-1.9-1.7-2.5-.5-2.4 1.4h-2.3l-1.8-2-5.6-.1-1.8-4.5-2.9-1.5-2.1.8-4.2.2-.5 2.1 1.2 1.5.3 2.1-2.8 2-3.8 1.8-2.6.4-.5 4.5-4.9 3.6-2.6 3.7.2 2.2-.9 2.3-4.5-.1-1.3-1.3-3.9 2.2.2 3.3-2.4.6-.8-1.4-1.7-1.2-2.7 1.1-1.8 3.5-2.2-1-1.4-1.6-3.7.4-5.6 1-2.8 1.3-1.2 3.4-1 1 1.5 3.7-4.2 1.4-1.9 1.4-.4 2.2 1.2 2.4v2.2l-1.6.4-6.1-2.5-2.3.9-2 1.4-.8 1.8 1.7 2.4-.9 1.8-.1 3.3-2.4 1.3-2.1 1.7z">
    <title>Kentucky</title>
  </path>
  <path id="LA" d="M526.9 485.9l8.1-.3 10.3 3.6 6.5 1.1 3.7-1.5 3.2 1.1 3.2 1 .8-2.1-3.2-1.1-2.6.5-2.7-1.6.8-1.5 3.1-1 1.8 1.5 1.8-1 3.2.6 1.5 2.4.3 2.3 4.5.3 1.8 1.8-.8 1.6-1.3.8 1.6 1.6 8.4 3.6 3.6-1.3 1-2.4 2.6-.6 1.8-1.5 1.3 1 .8 2.9-2.3.8.6.6 3.4-1.3 2.3-3.4.8-.5-2.1-.3.8-1.6-.2-1.5 2.1-.5 1.1-1.3.6.8.6 3.1 4.2.6 4 1.9 1 1.5h2.9l1.1 1 2.3-3.1V493h-1.3l-3.4-2.7-5.8-.8-3.2-2.3 1.1-2.7 2.3.3.2-.6-1.8-1v-.5h3.2l1.8-3.1-1.3-1.9-.3-2.7-1.5.2-1.9 2.1-.6 2.6-3.1-.6-1-1.8 1.8-1.9 1.9-1.7-2.2-6.5-3.4-3.4 1-7.3-.2-.5-1.3.2-33.1 1.4-.8-2.4.8-8.5 8.6-14.8-.9-2.6 1.4-.4.4-2-2.2-2 .1-1.9-2-4.5-.4-5.1.1-.7-26.4.8-25.2.1.4 9.7.7 9.5.5 3.7 2.6 4.5.9 4.4 4.3 6 .3 3.1.6.8-.7 8.3-2.8 4.6 1.2 2.4-.5 2.6-.8 7.3-1.3 3 .2 3.7z">
    <title>Louisiana</title>
  </path>
  <path id="MA" d="M887.5 172.5l-.5-2.3.8-1.5 2.9-1.5.8 3.1-.5 1.8-2.4 1.5v1l1.9-1.5 3.9-4.5 3.9-1.9 4.2-1.5-.3-2.4-1-2.9-1.9-2.4-1.8-.8-2.1.2-.5.5 1 1.3 1.5-.8 2.1 1.6.8 2.7-1.8 1.8-2.3 1-3.6-.5-3.9-6-2.3-2.6h-1.8l-1.1.8-1.9-2.6.3-1.5 2.4-5.2-2.9-4.4-3.7 1.8-1.8 2.9-18.3 4.7-13.8 2.5-.6 10.6.7 4.9 22-4.8 11.2-2.8 2 1.6 3.4 4.3 2.9 4.7zm12.5 1.4l2.2-.7.5-1.7 1 .1 1 2.3-1.3.5-3.9.1zm-9.4.8l2.3-2.6h1.6l1.8 1.5-2.4 1-2.2 1z">
    <title>Massachusetts</title>
  </path>
  <path id="MD" d="M834.8 264.1l1.7-3.8.5-4.8-6.3 1.1-5.8.3-3.8-16.8-2.3-5.5-1.5-4.6-22.2 4.3-37.6 7.6 2 10.4 4.8-4.9 2.5-.7 1.4-1.5 1.8-2.7 1.6.7 2.6-.2 2.6-2.1 2-1.5 2.1-.6 1.5 1.1 2.7 1.4 1.9 1.8 1.3 1.4 4.8 1.6-.6 2.9 5.8 2.1 2.1-2.6 3.7 2.5-2.1 3.3-.7 3.3-1.8 2.6v2.1l.3.8 2 1.3 3.4 1.1 4.3-.1 3.1 1 2.1.3 1-2.1-1.5-2.1v-1.8l-2.4-2.1-2.1-5.5 1.3-5.3-.2-2.1-1.3-1.3s1.5-1.6 1.5-2.3c0-.6.5-2.1.5-2.1l1.9-1.3 1.9-1.6.5 1-1.5 1.6-1.3 3.7.3 1.1 1.8.3.5 5.5-2.1 1 .3 3.6.5-.2 1.1-1.9 1.6 1.8-1.6 1.3-.3 3.4 2.6 3.4 3.9.5 1.6-.8 3.2 4.2 1 .4zm-14.5.2l1.1 2.5.2 1.8 1.1 1.9s.9-.9.9-1.2c0-.3-.7-3.1-.7-3.1l-.7-2.3z">
    <title>Maryland</title>
  </path>
  <path id="ME" d="M865.8 91.9l1.5.4v-2.6l.8-5.5 2.6-4.7 1.5-4-1.9-2.4v-6l.8-1 .8-2.7-.2-1.5-.2-4.8 1.8-4.8 2.9-8.9 2.1-4.2h1.3l1.3.2v1.1l1.3 2.3 2.7.6.8-.8v-1l4-2.9 1.8-1.8 1.5.2 6 2.4 1.9 1 9.1 29.9h6l.8 1.9.2 4.8 2.9 2.3h.8l.2-.5-.5-1.1 2.8-.5 1.9 2.1 2.3 3.7V85l-2.1 4.7-1.9.6-3.4 3.1-4.8 5.5h-1.3c-.6 0-1-2.1-1-2.1l-1.8.2-1 1.5-2.4 1.5-1 1.5 1.6 1.5-.5.6-.5 2.7-1.9-.2v-1.6l-.3-1.3-1.5.3-1.8-3.2-2.1 1.3 1.3 1.5.3 1.1-.8 1.3.3 3.1.2 1.6-1.6 2.6-2.9.5-.3 2.9-5.3 3.1-1.3.5-1.6-1.5-3.1 3.6 1 3.2-1.5 1.3-.2 4.4-1.1 6.3-2.2-.9-.5-3.1-4-1.1-.2-2.5-11.7-37.43zm36.5 15.6l1.5-1.5 1.4 1.1.6 2.4-1.7.9zm6.7-5.9l1.8 1.9s1.3.1 1.3-.2c0-.3.2-2 .2-2l.9-.8-.8-1.8-2 .7z">
    <title>Maine</title>
  </path>
  <path id="MI" d="M644.5 211l19.1-1.9.2 1.1 9.9-1.5 12-1.7.1-.6.2-1.5 2.1-3.7 2-1.7-.2-5.1 1.6-1.6 1.1-.3.2-3.6 1.5-3 1.1.6.2.6.8.2 1.9-1-.4-9.1-3.2-8.2-2.3-9.1-2.4-3.2-2.6-1.8-1.6 1.1-3.9 1.8-1.9 5-2.7 3.7-1.1.6-1.5-.6s-2.6-1.5-2.4-2.1c.2-.6.5-5 .5-5l3.4-1.3.8-3.4.6-2.6 2.4-1.6-.3-10-1.6-2.3-1.3-.8-.8-2.1.8-.8 1.6.3.2-1.6-2.6-2.2-1.3-2.6h-2.6l-4.5-1.5-5.5-3.4h-2.7l-.6.6-1-.5-3.1-2.3-2.9 1.8-2.9 2.3.3 3.6 1 .3 2.1.5.5.8-2.6.8-2.6.3-1.5 1.8-.3 2.1.3 1.6.3 5.5-3.6 2.1-.6-.2v-4.2l1.3-2.4.6-2.4-.8-.8-1.9.8-1 4.2-2.7 1.1-1.8 1.9-.2 1 .6.8-.6 2.6-2.3.5v1.1l.8 2.4-1.1 6.1-1.6 4 .6 4.7.5 1.1-.8 2.4-.3.8-.3 2.7 3.6 6 2.9 6.5 1.5 4.8-.8 4.7-1 6-2.4 5.2-.3 2.7-3.2 3.1zm-33.3-72.4l-1.3-1.1-1.8-10.4-3.7-1.3-1.7-2.3-12.6-2.8-2.8-1.1-8.1-2.2-7.8-1-3.9-5.3.7-.5 2.7-.8 3.6-2.3v-1l.6-.6 6-1 2.4-1.9 4.4-2.1.2-1.3 1.9-2.9 1.8-.8 1.3-1.8 2.3-2.3 4.4-2.4 4.7-.5 1.1 1.1-.3 1-3.7 1-1.5 3.1-2.3.8-.5 2.4-2.4 3.2-.3 2.6.8.5 1-1.1 3.6-2.9 1.3 1.3h2.3l3.2 1 1.5 1.1 1.5 3.1 2.7 2.7 3.9-.2 1.5-1 1.6 1.3 1.6.5 1.3-.8h1.1l1.6-1 4-3.6 3.4-1.1 6.6-.3 4.5-1.9 2.6-1.3 1.5.2v5.7l.5.3 2.9.8 1.9-.5 6.1-1.6 1.1-1.1 1.5.5v7l3.2 3.1 1.3.6 1.3 1-1.3.3-.8-.3-3.7-.5-2.1.6-2.3-.2-3.2 1.5h-1.8l-5.8-1.3-5.2.2-1.9 2.6-7 .6-2.4.8-1.1 3.1-1.3 1.1-.5-.2-1.5-1.6-4.5 2.4h-.6l-1.1-1.6-.8.2-1.9 4.4-1 4-3.2 6.9zm-29.6-56.5l1.8-2.1 2.2-.8 5.4-3.9 2.3-.6.5.5-5.1 5.1-3.3 1.9-2.1.9zm86.2 32.1l.6 2.5 3.2.2 1.3-1.2s-.1-1.5-.4-1.6c-.3-.2-1.6-1.9-1.6-1.9l-2.2.2-1.6.2-.3 1.1z">
    <title>Michigan</title>
  </path>
  <path id="MN" d="M464.6 66.79l-.6 3.91v10.27l1.6 5.03 1.9 3.32.5 9.93 1.8 13.45 1.8 7.3.4 6.4v5.3l-1.6 1.8-1.8 1.3v1.5l.9 1.7 4.1 3.5.7 3.2v35.9l60.3-.6 21.2-.7-.5-6-1.8-2.1-7.2-4.6-3.6-5.3-3.4-.9-2-2.8h-3.2l-3.5-3.8-.5-7 .1-3.9 1.5-3-.7-2.7-2.8-3.1 2.2-6.1 5.4-4 1.2-1.4-.2-8 .2-3 2.6-3 3.8-2.9 1.3-.2 4.5-5 1.8-.8 2.3-3.9 2.4-3.6 3.1-2.6 4.8-2 9.2-4.1 3.9-1.8.6-2.3-4.4.4-.7 1.1h-.6l-1.8-3.1-8.9.3-1 .8h-1l-.5-1.3-.8-1.8-2.6.5-3.2 3.2-1.6.8h-3.1l-2.6-1v-2.1l-1.3-.2-.5.5-2.6-1.3-.5-2.9-1.5.5-.5 1-2.4-.5-5.3-2.4-3.9-2.6h-2.9l-1.3-1-2.3.6-1.1 1.1-.3 1.3h-4.8v-2.1l-6.3-.3-.3-1.5h-4.8l-1.6-1.6-1.5-6.1-.8-5.5-1.9-.8-2.3-.5-.6.2-.3 8.2-30.1-.03z">
    <title>Minnesota</title>
  </path>
  <path id="MO" d="M593.1 338.7l.5-5.9 4.2-3.4 1.9-1v-2.9l.7-1.6-1.1-1.6-2.4.3-2.1-2.5-1.7-4.5.9-2.6-2-3.2-1.8-4.6-4.6-.7-6.8-5.6-2.2-4.2.8-3.3 2.2-6 .6-3-1.9-1-6.9-.6-1.1-1.9v-4.1l-5.3-3.5-7.2-7.8-2.3-7.3-.5-4.2.7-2.4-2.6-3.1-1.2-2.4-7.7.8-10 .6-48.8 1.2 1.3 2.6-.1 2.2 2.3 3.6 3 3.9 3.1 3 2.6.2 1.4 1.1v2.9l-1.8 1.6-.5 2.3 2.1 3.2 2.4 3 2.6 2.1 1.3 11.6-.8 40 .5 5.7 23.7-.2 23.3-.7 32.5-1.3 2.2 3.7-.8 3.1-3.1 2.5-.5 1.8 5.2.5 4.1-1.1z">
    <title>Missouri</title>
  </path>
  <path id="MS" d="M604.3 472.5l2.6-4.2 1.8.8 6.8-1.9 2.1.3 1.5.8h5.2l.4-1.6-1.7-14.8-2.8-19 1-45.1-.2-16.7.2-6.3-4.8.3-19.6 1.6-13 .4-.2 3.2-2.8 1.3-2.6 5.1.5 1.6.1 2.4-2.9 1.1-3.5 5.1.8 2.3-3 2.5-1 5.7-.6 1.9 1.6 2.5-1.5 1.4 1.5 2.8.3 4.2-1.2 2.5-.2.9.4 5 2 4.5-.1 1.7 2.3 2-.7 3.1-.9.3.6 1.9-8.6 15-.8 8.2.5 1.5 24.2-.7 8.2-.7 1.9-.3.6 1.4-1 7.1 3.3 3.3 2.2 6.4z">
    <title>Mississippi</title>
  </path>
  <path id="MT" d="M361.1 70.77l-5.3 57.13-1.3 15.2-59.1-6.6-49-7.1-1.4 11.2-1.9-1.7-.4-2.5-1.3-1.9-3.3 1.5-.7 2.5-2.3.3-3.8-1.6-4.1.1-2.4.7-3.2-1.5-3 .2-2.1 1.9-.9-.6-.7-3.4.7-3.2-2.7-3.2-3.3-2.5-2.5-12.6-.1-5.3-1.6-.8-.6 1-4.5 3.2-1.2-.1-2.3-2.8-.2-2.8 7-17.15-.6-2.67-3.5-1.12-.4-.91-2.7-3.5-4.6-10.41-3.2-1.58-1.8-4.26 1.3-4.63-3.2-7.57 4.4-21.29L222 37.3l18.4 3.4 32.3 5.3 29.3 4 29.2 3.5 30.8 3.07z">
    <title>Montana</title>
  </path>
  <path id="NC" d="M786.7 357.7L774 350l-3.1-.8-16.6 2.1-1.6-3-2.8-2.2-16.7.5-7.4.9-9.2 4.5-6.8 2.7-6.5 1.2-13.4 1.4.1-4.1 1.7-1.3 2.7-.7.7-3.8 3.9-2.5 3.9-1.5 4.5-3.7 4.4-2.3.7-3.2 4.1-3.8.7 1 2.5.2 2.4-3.6 1.7-.4 2.6.3 1.8-4 2.5-2.4.5-1.8.1-3.5 4.4.1 38.5-5.6 57.5-12.3 2 4.8 3.6 6.5 2.4 2.4.6 2.3-2.4.2.8.6-.3 4.2-2.6 1.3-.6 2.1-1.3 2.9-3.7 1.6-2.4-.3-1.5-.2-1.6-1.3.3 1.3v1h1.9l.8 1.3-1.9 6.3h4.2l.6 1.6 2.3-2.3 1.3-.5-1.9 3.6-3.1 4.8H828l-1.1-.5-2.7.6-5.2 2.4-6.5 5.3-3.4 4.7-1.9 6.5-.5 2.4-4.7.5-5.1 1.5zm49.3-26.2l2.6-2.5 3.2-2.6 1.5-.6.2-2-.6-6.1-1.5-2.3-.6-1.9.7-.2 2.7 5.5.4 4.4-.2 3.4-3.4 1.5-2.8 2.4-1.1 1.2z">
    <title>North Carolina</title>
  </path>
  <path id="ND" d="M471 126.4l-.4-6.2-1.8-7.3-1.8-13.61-.5-9.7-1.9-3.18-1.6-5.32V70.68l.6-3.85-1.8-5.54-28.6-.59-18.6-.6-26.5-1.3-25.2-2.16-.9 14.42-4.7 50.94 56.8 3.9 56.9 1.7z">
    <title>North Dakota</title>
  </path>
  <path id="NE" d="M470.3 204.3l-1-2.3-.5-1.6-2.9-1.6-4.8-1.5-2.2-1.2-2.6.1-3.7.4-4.2 1.2-6-4.1-2.2-2-10.7.6-41.5-2.4-35.6-2.2-4.3 43.7 33.1 3.3-1.4 21.1 21.7 1 40.6 1.2 43.8.6h4.5l-2.2-3-2.6-3.9.1-2.3-1.4-2.7-1.9-5.2-.4-6.7-1.4-4.1-.5-5-2.3-3.7-1-4.7-2.8-7.9-1-5.3z">
    <title>Nebraska</title>
  </path>
  <path id="NH" d="M881.7 141.3l1.1-3.2-2.7-1.2-.5-3.1-4.1-1.1-.3-3-11.7-37.48-.7.08-.6 1.6-.6-.5-1-1-1.5 1.9-.2 2.29.5 8.41 1.9 2.8v4.3l-3.9 4.8-2.4.9v.7l1.1 1.9v8.6l-.8 9.2-.2 4.7 1 1.4-.2 4.7-.5 1.5 1 1.1 5.1-1.2 13.8-3.5 1.7-2.9 4-1.9z">
    <title>New Hampshire</title>
  </path>
  <path id="NJ" d="M823.7 228.3l.1-1.5 2.7-1.3 1.7-2.8 1.7-2.4 3.3-3.2v-1.2l-6.1-4.1-1-2.7-2.7-.3-.1-.9-.7-2.2 2.2-1.1.2-2.9-1.3-1.3.2-1.2 1.9-3.1V193l2.5-3.1 5.6 2.5 6.4 1.9 2.5 1.2.1 1.8-.5 2.7.4 4.5-2.1 1.9-1.1 1 .5.5 2.7-.3 1.1-.8 1.6 3.4.2 9.4.6 1.1-1.1 5.5-3.1 6.5-2.7 4-.8 4.8-2.1 2.4h-.8l-.3-2.7.8-1-.2-1.5-4-.6-4.8-2.3-3.2-2.9-1-2z">
    <title>New Jersey</title>
  </path>
  <path id="NM" d="M270.2 429.4l-16.7-2.6-1.2 9.6-15.8-2 6-39.7 7-53.2 4.4-30.9 34 3.9 37.4 4.4 32 2.8-.3 10.8-1.4-.1-7.4 97.7-28.4-1.8-38.1-3.7.7 6.3z">
    <title>New Mexico</title>
  </path>
  <path id="NV" d="M123.1 173.6l38.7 8.5 26 5.2-10.6 53.1-5.4 29.8-3.3 15.5-2.1 11.1-2.6 16.4-1.7 3.1-1.6-.1-1.2-2.6-2.8-.5-1.3-1.1-1.8.1-.9.8-1.8 1.3-.3 7.3-.3 1.5-.5 12.4-1.1 1.8-16.7-25.5-42.1-62.1-12.43-19 8.55-32.6 8.01-31.3z">
    <title>Nevada</title>
  </path>
  <path id="NY" d="M843.4 200l.5-2.7-.2-2.4-3-1.5-6.5-2-6-2.6-.6-.4-2.7-.3-2-1.5-2.1-5.9-3.3-.5-2.4-2.4-38.4 8.1-31.6 6-.5-6.5 1.6-1.2 1.3-1.1 1-1.6 1.8-1.1 1.9-1.8.5-1.6 2.1-2.7 1.1-1-.2-1-1.3-3.1-1.8-.2-1.9-6.1 2.9-1.8 4.4-1.5 4-1.3 3.2-.5 6.3-.2 1.9 1.3 1.6.2 2.1-1.3 2.6-1.1 5.2-.5 2.1-1.8 1.8-3.2 1.6-1.9h2.1l1.9-1.1.2-2.3-1.5-2.1-.3-1.5 1.1-2.1v-1.5h-1.8l-1.8-.8-.8-1.1-.2-2.6 5.8-5.5.6-.8 1.5-2.9 2.9-4.5 2.7-3.7 2.1-2.4 2.4-1.8 3.1-1.2 5.5-1.3 3.2.2 4.5-1.5 7.4-2.2.7 4.9 2.4 6.5.8 5-1 4.2 2.6 4.5.8 2-.9 3.2 3.7 1.7 2.7 10.2v5.8l-.6 10.9.8 5.4.7 3.6 1.5 7.3v8.1l-1.1 2.3 2.1 2.7.5.9-1.9 1.8.3 1.3 1.3-.3 1.5-1.3 2.3-2.6 1.1-.6 1.6.6 2.3.2 7.9-3.9 2.9-2.7 1.3-1.5 4.2 1.6-3.4 3.6-3.9 2.9-7.1 5.3-2.6 1-5.8 1.9-4 1.1-1-.4z">
    <title>New York</title>
  </path>
  <path id="OH" d="M663.8 211.2l1.7 15.5 4.8 41.1 3.9-.2 2.3-.8 3.6 1.8 1.7 4.2 5.4.1 1.8 2h1.7l2.4-1.4 3.1.5 1.5 1.3 1.8-2 2.3-1.4 2.4-.4.6 2.7 1.6 1 2.6 2 .8.2 2-.1 1.2-.6v-2.1l1.7-1.5.1-4.8 1.1-4.2 1.9-1.3 1 .7 1 1.1.7.2.4-.4-.9-2.7v-2.2l1.1-1.4 2.5-3.6 1.3-1.5 2.2.5 2.1-1.5 3-3.3 2.2-3.7.2-5.4.5-5V230l-1.2-3.2 1.2-1.8 1.3-1.2-.6-2.8-4.3-25.6-6.2 3.7-3.9 2.3-3.4 3.7-4 3.9-3.2.8-2.9.5-5.5 2.6-2.1.2-3.4-3.1-5.2.6-2.6-1.5-2.2-1.3z">
    <title>Ohio</title>
  </path>
  <path id="OK" d="M411.9 334.9l-1.8 24.3-.9 18 .2 1.6 4 3.6 1.7.9h.9l.9-2.1 1.5 1.9 1.6.1.3-.2.2-1.1 2.8 1.4-.4 3.5 3.8.5 2.5 1 4.2.6 2.3 1.6 2.5-1.7 3.5.7 2.2 3.1 1.2.1v2.3l2.1.7 2.5-2.1 1.8.6 2.7.1.7 2.3 4.4 1.8 1.7-.3 1.9-4.2h1.3l1.1 2.1 4.2.8 3.4 1.3 3 .8 1.6-.7.7-2.7h4.5l1.9.9 2.7-1.9h1.4l.6 1.4h3.6l2-1.8 2.3.6 1.7 2.2 3 1.7 3.4.9 1.9 1.2-.3-37.6-1.4-10.9-.1-8.6-1.5-6.6-.6-6.8.1-4.3-12.6.3-46.3-.5-44.7-2.1-41.5-1.8-.4 10.7z">
    <title>Oklahoma</title>
  </path>
  <path id="OR" d="M67.44 158.9l28.24 7.2 27.52 6.5 17 3.7 8.8-35.1 1.2-4.4 2.4-5.5-.7-1.3-2.5.1-1.3-1.8.6-1.5.4-3.3 4.7-5.7 1.9-.9.9-.8.7-2.7.8-1.1 3.9-5.7 3.7-4 .2-3.26-3.4-2.49-1.2-4.55-13.1-3.83L132.9 85l-14.8.37-1.1-1.31-5.1 1.84-4.5-.48-2.4-1.58-1.3.54-4.68-.29-1.96-1.43-4.84-1.77-1.1-.07-4.45-1.27-1.76 1.52-6.26-.24-5.31-3.85.21-9.28-2.05-3.5-4.1-.6-.7-2.5-2.4-.5-5.8 2.1-2.3 6.5-3.2 10-3.2 6.5-5 14.1-6.5 13.6-8.1 12.6-1.9 2.9-.8 8.6-1.3 6 2.71 3.5z">
    <title>Oregon</title>
  </path>
  <path id="PA" d="M736.6 192.2l1.3-.5 5.7-5.5.7 6.9 33.5-6.5 36.9-7.8 2.3 2.3 3.1.4 2 5.6 2.4 1.9 2.8.4.1.1-2.6 3.2v3.1l-1.9 3.1-.2 1.9 1.3 1.3-.2 1.9-2.4 1.1 1 3.4.2 1.1 2.8.3.9 2.5 5.9 3.9v.4l-3.1 3-1.5 2.2-1.7 2.8-2.7 1.2-1.4.3-2.1 1.3-1.6 1.4-22.4 4.3L757 241l-11.3 1.4-3.9.7-5.1-22.4-4.3-25.9z">
    <title>Pennsylvania</title>
  </path>
  <path id="RI" d="M873.6 175.7l-.8-4.4-1.6-6 5.7-1.5 1.5 1.3 3.4 4.3 2.8 4.4-2.8 1.4-1.3-.2-1.1 1.8-2.4 1.9-2.8 1.1z">
    <title>Rhode Island</title>
  </path>
  <path id="SC" d="M759 413.6l-2.1-1-1.9-5.6-2.5-2.3-2.5-.5-1.5-4.6-3-6.5-4.2-1.8-1.9-1.8-1.2-2.6-2.4-2-2.3-1.3-2.2-2.9-3.2-2.4-4.4-1.7-.4-1.4-2.3-2.8-.5-1.5-3.8-5.4-3.4.1-3.9-2.5-1.2-1.2-.2-1.4.6-1.6 2.7-1.3-.8-2 6.4-2.7 9.2-4.5 7.1-.9 16.4-.5 2.3 1.9 1.8 3.5 4.6-.8 12.6-1.5 2.7.8 12.5 7.4 10.1 8.3-5.3 5.4-2.6 6.1-.5 6.3-1.6.8-1.1 2.7-2.4.6-2.1 3.6-2.7 2.7-2.3 3.4-1.6.8-3.6 3.4-2.9.2 1 3.2-5 5.3-2.3 1.6z">
    <title>South Carolina</title>
  </path>
  <path id="SD" d="M471 181.1l-.9 3.2.4 3 2.6 2-1.2 5.4-1.8 4.1 1.5 3.3.7 1.1-1.3.1-.7-1.6-.6-2-3.3-1.8-4.8-1.5-2.5-1.3-2.9.1-3.9.4-3.8 1.2-5.3-3.8-2.7-2.4-10.9.8-41.5-2.4-35.6-2.2L354 162l2.8-34 .4-5 56.9 3.9 56.9 1.7v2.7l-1.3 1.5-2 1.5-.1 2.2 1.1 2.2 4.1 3.4.5 2.7v35.9z">
    <title>South Dakota</title>
  </path>
  <path id="TN" d="M670.8 359.6l-13.1 1.2-23.3 2.2-37.6 2.7-11.8.4.9-.6.9-4.5-1.2-3.6 3.9-2.3.4-2.5 1.2-4.3 3-9.5.5-5.6.3-.2 12.3-.2 13.6-.8.1-3.9 3.5-.1 30.4-3.3 54-5.2 10.3-1.5 7.6-.2 2.4-1.9 1.3.3-.1 3.3-.4 1.6-2.4 2.2-1.6 3.6-2-.4-2.4.9-2.2 3.3-1.4-.2-.8-1.2-1.1.4-4.3 4-.8 3.1-4.2 2.2-4.3 3.6-3.8 1.5-4.4 2.8-.6 3.6-2.5.5-2 1.7-.2 4.8z">
    <title>Tennessee</title>
  </path>
  <path id="TX" d="M282.8 425.6l37 3.6 29.3 1.9 7.4-97.7 54.4 2.4-1.7 23.3-1 18 .2 2 4.4 4.1 2 1.1h1.8l.5-1.2.7.9 2.4.2 1.1-.6v-.2l1 .5-.4 3.7 4.5.7 2.4.9 4.2.7 2.6 1.8 2.8-1.9 2.7.6 2.2 3.1.8.1v2.1l3.3 1.1 2.5-2.1 1.5.5 2.1.1.6 2.1 5.2 2 2.3-.5 1.9-4h.1l1.1 1.9 4.6.9 3.4 1.3 3.2 1 2.4-1.2.7-2.3h3.6l2.1 1 3-2h.4l.5 1.4h4.7l1.9-1.8 1.3.4 1.7 2.1 3.3 1.9 3.4 1 2.5 1.4 2.7 2 3.1-1.2 2.1.8.7 20 .7 9.5.6 4.1 2.6 4.4.9 4.5 4.2 5.9.3 3.1.6.8-.7 7.7-2.9 4.8 1.3 2.6-.5 2.4-.8 7.2-1.3 3 .3 4.2-5.6 1.6-9.9 4.5-1 1.9-2.6 1.9-2.1 1.5-1.3.8-5.7 5.3-2.7 2.1-5.3 3.2-5.7 2.4-6.3 3.4-1.8 1.5-5.8 3.6-3.4.6-3.9 5.5-4 .3-1 1.9 2.3 1.9-1.5 5.5-1.3 4.5-1.1 3.9-.8 4.5.8 2.4 1.8 7 1 6.1 1.8 2.7-1 1.5-3.1 1.9-5.7-3.9-5.5-1.1-1.3.5-3.2-.6-4.2-3.1-5.2-1.1-7.6-3.4-2.1-3.9-1.3-6.5-3.2-1.9-.6-2.3.6-.6.3-3.4-1.3-.6-.6-1 1.3-4.4-1.6-2.3-3.2-1.3-3.4-4.4-3.6-6.6-4.2-2.6.2-1.9-5.3-12.3-.8-4.2-1.8-1.9-.2-1.5-6-5.3-2.6-3.1v-1.1l-2.6-2.1-6.8-1.1-7.4-.6-3.1-2.3-4.5 1.8-3.6 1.5-2.3 3.2-1 3.7-4.4 6.1-2.4 2.4-2.6-1-1.8-1.1-1.9-.6-3.9-2.3v-.6l-1.8-1.9-5.2-2.1-7.4-7.8-2.3-4.7v-8.1l-3.2-6.5-.5-2.7-1.6-1-1.1-2.1-5-2.1-1.3-1.6-7.1-7.9-1.3-3.2-4.7-2.3-1.5-4.4-2.6-2.9-1.7-.5zm174.4 141.7l-.6-7.1-2.7-7.2-.6-7 1.5-8.2 3.3-6.9 3.5-5.4 3.2-3.6.6.2-4.8 6.6-4.4 6.5-2 6.6-.3 5.2.9 6.1 2.6 7.2.5 5.2.2 1.5z">
    <title>Texas</title>
  </path>
  <path id="UT" d="M228.4 305.9l24.6 3.6 1.9-13.7 7-50.5 2.3-22-32.2-3.5 2.2-13.1 1.8-10.6-34.7-6.1-12.5-2.5-10.6 52.9-5.4 30-3.3 15.4-1.7 9.2z">
    <title>Utah</title>
  </path>
  <path id="VA" d="M834.7 265.2l-.2 2.8-2.9 3.8-.4 4.6.5 3.4-1.8 5-2.2 1.9-1.5-4.6.4-5.4 1.6-4.2.7-3.3-.1-1.7zm-60.3 44.6l-38.6 5.6-4.8-.1-2.2-.3-2.5 1.9-7.3.1-10.3 1.6-6.7.6 4.1-2.6 4.1-2.3v-2.1l5.7-7.3 4.1-3.7 2.2-2.5 3.6 4.3 3.8.9 2.7-1 2-1.5 2.4 1.2 4.6-1.3 1.7-4.4 2.4.7 3.2-2.3 1.6.4 2.8-3.2.2-2.7-.8-1.2 4.8-10.5 1.8-5.2.5-4.7.7-.2 1.1 1.7 1.5 1.2 3.9-.2 1.7-8.1 3-.6.8-2.6 2.8-2.2 1.1-2.1 1.8-4.3.1-4.6 3.6 1.4 6.6 3.1.3-5.2 3.4 1.2-.6 2.9 8.6 3.1 1.4 1.8-.8 3.3-1.3 1.3-.5 1.7.5 2.4 2 1.3 3.9 1.4 2.9 1 4.9.9 2.2 2.1 3.2.4.9 1.2-.4 4.7 1.4 1.1-.5 1.9 1.2.8-.2 1.4-2.7-.1.1 1.6 2.3 1.5.1 1.4 1.8 1.8.5 2.5-2.6 1.4 1.6 1.5 5.8-1.7 3.7 6.2z">
    <title>Virginia</title>
  </path>
  <path id="VT" d="M832.7 111.3l2.4 6.5.8 5.3-1 3.9 2.5 4.4.9 2.3-.7 2.6 3.3 1.5 2.9 10.8v5.3l11.5-2.1-1-1.1.6-1.9.2-4.3-1-1.4.2-4.7.8-9.3v-8.5l-1.1-1.8v-1.6l2.8-1.1 3.5-4.4v-3.6l-1.9-2.7-.3-5.79-26.1 6.79z">
    <title>Vermont</title>
  </path>
  <path id="WA" d="M74.5 67.7l-2.3-4.3-4.1-.7-.4-2.4-2.5-.6-2.9-.5-1.8 1-2.3-2.9.3-2.9 2.7-.3 1.6-4-2.6-1.1.2-3.7 4.4-.6-2.7-2.7-1.5-7.1.6-2.9v-7.9l-1.8-3.2 2.3-9.4 2.1.5 2.4 2.9 2.7 2.6 3.2 1.9 4.5 2.1 3.1.6 2.9 1.5 3.4 1 2.3-.2V22l1.3-1.1 2.1-1.3.3 1.1.3 1.8-2.3.5-.3 2.1 1.8 1.5 1.1 2.4.6 1.9 1.5-.2.2-1.3-1-1.3-.5-3.2.8-1.8-.6-1.5V19l1.8-3.6-1.1-2.6L91.9 8l.3-.8 1.4-.8L98 7.9l9.7 2.7 8.6 1.9 20 5.7 23 5.7 15 3.49-4.8 17.56-4.5 20.83-3.4 16.25-.4 9.18-12.9-3.72-15.3-3.47-14.5.32-1.1-1.53-5.7 2.09-3.9-.42-2.6-1.79-1.7.65-4.15-.25-1.72-1.32-5.16-1.82-1.18-.16-4.8-1.39-1.92 1.65-5.65-.25-4.61-3.35zm9.6-55.4l2-.2.5 1.4 1.5-1.6h2.3l.8 1.5-1.5 1.7.6.8-.7 2-1.4.4s-.9.1-.9-.2c0-.3 1.5-2.6 1.5-2.6l-1.7-.6-.3 1.5-.7.6-1.5-2.3z">
    <title>Washington</title>
  </path>
  <path id="WI" d="M541.4 109.9l2.9.5 2.9-.6 7.4-3.2 2.9-1.9 2.1-.8 1.9 1.5-1.1 1.1-1.9 3.1-.6 1.9 1 .6 1.8-1 1.1-.2 2.7.8.6 1.1 1.1.2.6-1.1 4 5.3 8.2 1.2 8.2 2.2 2.6 1.1 12.3 2.6 1.6 2.3 3.6 1.2L609 138l1.6 1.4 1.5.9-1.1 2.3-1.8 1.6-2.1 4.7-1.3 2.4.2 1.8 1.5.3 1.1-1.9 1.5-.8.8-2.3 1.9-1.8 2.7-4 4.2-6.3.8-.5.3 1-.2 2.3-2.9 6.8-2.7 5.7-.5 3.2-.6 2.6.8 1.3-.2 2.7-1.9 2.4-.5 1.8.6 3.6.6 3.4-1.5 2.6-.8 2.9-1 3.1 1.1 2.4.6 6.1 1.6 4.5-.2 3-15.9 1.8-17.5 1H567l-.7-1.5-2.9-.4-2.6-1.3-2.3-3.7-.3-3.6 2-2.9-.5-1.4-2.1-2.2-.8-3.3-.6-6.8-2.1-2.5-7-4.5-3.8-5.4-3.4-1-2.2-2.8h-3.2l-2.9-3.3-.5-6.5.1-3.8 1.5-3.1-.8-3.2-2.5-2.8 1.8-5.4 5.2-3.8 1.6-1.9-.2-8.1.2-2.8 2.4-2.8z">
    <title>Wisconsin</title>
  </path>
  <path id="WV" d="M758.9 254.3l5.8-6 2.6-.8 1.6-1.5 1.5-2.2 1.1.3 3.1-.2 4.6-3.6 1.5-.5 1.3 1 2.6 1.2 3 3-.4 4.3-5.4-2.6-4.8-1.8-.1 5.9-2.6 5.7-2.9 2.4-.8 2.3-3 .5-1.7 8.1-2.8.2-1.1-1-1.2-2-2.2.5-.5 5.1-1.8 5.1-5 11 .9 1.4-.1 2-2.2 2.5-1.6-.4-3.1 2.3-2.8-.8-1.8 4.9-3.8 1-2.5-1.3-2.5 1.9-2.3.7-3.2-.8-3.8-4.5-3.5-2.2-2.5-2.5-2.9-3.7-.5-2.3-2.8-1.7-.6-1.3-.2-5.6.3.1 2.4-.2 1.8-1V275l1.7-1.5.1-5.2.9-3.6 1.1-.7.4.3 1 1.1 1.7.5 1.1-1.3-1-3.1v-1.6l3.1-4.6 1.2-1.3 2 .5 2.6-1.8 3.1-3.4 2.4-4.1.2-5.6.5-4.8v-4.9l-1.1-3 .9-1.3.8-.7 4.3 19.3 4.3-.8 11.2-1.3z">
    <title>West Virginia</title>
  </path>
  <path id="WY" d="M353 161.9l-1.5 25.4-4.4 44-2.7-.3-83.3-9.1-27.9-3 2-12 6.9-41 3.8-24.2 1.3-11.2 48.2 7 59.1 6.5z">
    <title>Wyoming</title>
  </path>
  <g id="DC">
    <title>District of Columbia</title>
    <path id="DC1" d="M801.8 253.8l-1.1-1.6-1-.8 1.1-1.6 2.2 1.5z"/>
    <circle id="DC2" stroke="#FFFFFF" stroke-width="1.5" cx="801.3" cy="251.8" r="5" opacity="1"/> <!-- Set opacity to "0" to hide DC circle -->
  </g>
</g>
<path id="frames" fill="none" stroke="#A9A9A9" stroke-width="2" d="M215 493v55l36 45M0 425h147l68 68h85l54 54v46"/>
</svg>
</div>
</body>
</html>

You may find this example of interactivity…

click-instead-svg.zip

may be mildly interesting. :biggrin:

coothead

#7

As always, very impressive @coothead!

Can you help me understand what exactly it is that you did?

At the top of your post I see a link to an SVG of the US states. And then I see your code. But what is not clear to me, is how you got from the B&W map to your code to the end result you shared.

Glancing at your code, it looks like all of that < path > data is directions to plot out each state?

#8

CSS did the colouring…,

<style media="screen">
#container{
    max-width: 60em;
    margin:auto;
    border:1px solid #000;
}

.state {
    fill: #eef;
    stroke: #000; /* all states */
 }
 
#TX {
    fill: #fc9; /*Texas*/
 }
 
#CA:hover, 
#CA:active {
    fill:#fee; /* California */
 }
</style>

coothead

#9

@coothead,

What is fill and stroke?

How do you set the line width?

And I still don’t understand how you went from the SVGmap to getting all of those coordinates in your HTML code?

#10

  1. SVG fill is equivalent, in this instance, to CSS background-color,
    stroke sets the color of the shape lines and stroke-width sets their
    width.

  2. Download the svg file from the site that I suggested in post #6, save
    it, then open it with your text editor and you will find all the state paths
    displayed.

  3. If you want to better understand the SVG element then pop your
    proboscis in here…
     
    MDN - SVG Scalable Vector Graphics

coothead

#11

Why is it that when I do this the line still looks thick around states?

.state{
     fill: #EEF;
     stroke: #000;
     stroke-width: 1px;
}
#12

You have set it to it’s default value. :biggrin:

coothead

#13

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

I have found another map that appears
to have thinner lines around the states…

USA-states.zip (47.6 KB)

coothead

#14

@coothead,

I’m not following you…

If an svg is drawn, and I set the stroke-width (aka “line-width”) to 1px, then why wouldn’t it render with thin lines?

I changed the stroke-width to below 1px on your first example and the lines looked “striped”.

So I’m not following why with svg maps you wouldn’t always get the same results?

#15

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

the problem is caused by the SVG file that
I used for my original example. :eek:
Instead of overlapping the state borders,they
have been butted up.
This gives the impression of a 2px stroke-width.
If you look at the coastal borders you will see
that they look correct. :winky:

When you check out the attachment you will find
that there is a much better rendition. :biggrin:

coothead

#16

Yes, I noticed the outside border of the US looked okay.

So if an svg file is just a series of XML instructions, can’t I just go in and tweak the original file to fix this issue, or is that too complicated?

Yeah, I already saw the second one, I guess I didn’t like the blue around the map.

So I guess if I don’t like how a particular map was created (e.g. double borders), then I just keep looking online until I find one that is a better rendition?

#17

Well, simply remove it then. :rolleyes:

This from the HTML file…

 <defs>
  <radialGradient id="radialGradient">
   <stop offset="0%" stop-color="#fff"/>
   <stop offset="100%" stop-color="#09f"/>
  </radialGradient>
 </defs>
  
 <rect x="0" y="0" width="100%" height="100%"/>

This from the CSS file…

rect {
    fill-opacity: 0.5;
    fill: url( #radialGradient );
 }

Your real problem, though, is that you have not spent
enough time actually examining the code which has
been presented to you. :eek:

The basic svg code is colourless except for the lines. :winky:

coothead

#18

Sorry, I am at work right now, and trying my best to figure things out.

You didn’t answer my earlier questions…

1.) Is it correct that all an SVG is, is a bunch of XML instructions on how to paint an image?

2.) Can I tweak the first file you shared to remove the double borders, or is that too complicated?

3.) If I don’t like a particular SVG, I guess the solution is to keep searching online for other free versions or is this something I can create myself?

#19
  1. That is not how I would describe it. :unhappy:
     
    What does Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) mean?
     
  2. No, you could not. Knowledge of the path element
    would be necessary and you, at present, do not
    possess it. :unhappy:
     
  3. Yes and no. :rofl:
    I would humbly suggest that the SVG in the attachment
    is ideal for your requirements. :biggrin:

coothead

#20

@coothead,

Updated:

I didn’t say that I couldn’t use the second US map you shared. I was just asking in general.

Like my earlier questions, I’m just trying to wrap my head around what it takes to create the source SVG’s.

For example, what if I need a map of Long Island (NY) and the “townships”.

Or maybe I need a map of Lake Erie.

Or I want a map of the neighborhoods of NYC (e.g.Greenwich Village, SOHO, etc).

Do I have to find those online, or could I ever take an existing SVG or make my own SVG to encompass such things?

#21

Of course, in the general, you may exercise your search
skills to look at other versions.
I would humbly suggest, though, that your time would be
better spent learning the basics of SVG methodology. :biggrin:

coothead

#22

@coothead,

Please see my update to my last post as you were responding.

Well, I am busy reading up on Flexbox right now, so that will come later. But it is exciting to know that I can learn the basics of SVG on MDN too!

I am very interested in learning how to do maps and infographics for my website.