Dynamic maps

@coothead,

Thanks, but the key thing is I need a way to update the maps.

For example, maybe I want to show a map of the US and color all states that have a female governor with the color pink.

Or maybe I want to show all states that are prone to tornadoes in red.

Or maybe I want to drill down and highlight counties within a given state green if they have wind farms.

It doesn’t matter to me if the final stylized map is a static image or dynamically drawn like an SVG, but by “dynamic” I meant a map of the US (or Canada, or the UK) where I can easily, dare I say “programmatically”, change features of the map - mostly shading states and counties and provinces certain colors to supplement a news article.

Follow me?

Furthermore, I am asking here, because based on the quality of the maps I see in the news, I highly doubt they are taking a B&W outline of the US states and shading them in something like Photoshop - the quality and details is too good for that.

That’s why I was wondering if they did some magic using HTML/CSS/something else?