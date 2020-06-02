Dynamic maps

HTML & CSS
#1

How can a person build their own dynamic maps?

For instance, I often see in the news or ezines where they are talking about something and will have a map that help explains some concept (e.g. US states with the most opioid deaths)

I use the term “dynamic” because it appears that - almost like SVG - these maps are being draw on real-time, versus being images.

Also, because of how details such maps tend to be, it again looks like it is being done programatically.

So is HTML or CSS involved with such things?

I know that HTML5 and CSS3 can do some pretty fancy things, like this crazy example from @coothead

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/jObddOY

Thanks.

#2

This might be a good place for you to
start your journey into the unknown…

USA States - svg

coothead

#3

@coothead,

Thanks, but the key thing is I need a way to update the maps.

For example, maybe I want to show a map of the US and color all states that have a female governor with the color pink.

Or maybe I want to show all states that are prone to tornadoes in red.

Or maybe I want to drill down and highlight counties within a given state green if they have wind farms.

It doesn’t matter to me if the final stylized map is a static image or dynamically drawn like an SVG, but by “dynamic” I meant a map of the US (or Canada, or the UK) where I can easily, dare I say “programmatically”, change features of the map - mostly shading states and counties and provinces certain colors to supplement a news article.

Follow me?

Furthermore, I am asking here, because based on the quality of the maps I see in the news, I highly doubt they are taking a B&W outline of the US states and shading them in something like Photoshop - the quality and details is too good for that.

That’s why I was wondering if they did some magic using HTML/CSS/something else?

#4

The whole point of using a svg is that changes to
the colours can be made to suit your requirements.

And that is just for starters. :biggrin:

coothead

#5

Is there one map site that you recommend?

And do if there are interactive SVG maps, do they use HTML/CSS to manipulate things?

#6

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

  1. I can’t recommend at short notice, one would
    need test various svg examples to answer that. :winky:
  2. I have made a little example, though, using the
    one from this site…
    File:Blank US Map (states only).svg 
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled Document</title>

<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->

<style media="screen">
#container{
    max-width: 60em;
    margin:auto;
    border:1px solid #000;
}

.state {
    fill: #eef;
    stroke: #000; /* all states */
 }
 
#TX {
    fill: #fc9; /*Texas*/
 }
 
#CA:hover, 
#CA:active {
    fill:#fee; /* California */
 }
</style>

</head>
<body>

<div id="container">
<svg 
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" 
viewBox="0 0 959 593">
<title>Blank US states map</title>

<g class="state">
  <path id="AK" d="M161.1 453.7l-.3 85.4 1.6 1 3.1.2 1.5-1.1h2.6l.2 2.9 7 6.8.5 2.6 3.4-1.9.6-.2.3-3.1 1.5-1.6 1.1-.2 1.9-1.5 3.1 2.1.6 2.9 1.9 1.1 1.1 2.4 3.9 1.8 3.4 6 2.7 3.9 2.3 2.7 1.5 3.7 5 1.8 5.2 2.1 1 4.4.5 3.1-1 3.4-1.8 2.3-1.6-.8-1.5-3.1-2.7-1.5-1.8-1.1-.8.8 1.5 2.7.2 3.7-1.1.5-1.9-1.9-2.1-1.3.5 1.6 1.3 1.8-.8.8s-.8-.3-1.3-1c-.5-.6-2.1-3.4-2.1-3.4l-1-2.3s-.3 1.3-1 1c-.6-.3-1.3-1.5-1.3-1.5l1.8-1.9-1.5-1.5v-5h-.8l-.8 3.4-1.1.5-1-3.7-.6-3.7-.8-.5.3 5.7v1.1l-1.5-1.3-3.6-6-2.1-.5-.6-3.7-1.6-2.9-1.6-1.1v-2.3l2.1-1.3-.5-.3-2.6.6-3.4-2.4-2.6-2.9-4.8-2.6-4-2.6 1.3-3.2V542l-1.8 1.6-2.9 1.1-3.7-1.1-5.7-2.4h-5.5l-.6.5-6.5-3.9-2.1-.3-2.7-5.8-3.6.3-3.6 1.5.5 4.5 1.1-2.9 1 .3-1.5 4.4 3.2-2.7.6 1.6-3.9 4.4-1.3-.3-.5-1.9-1.3-.8-1.3 1.1-2.7-1.8-3.1 2.1-1.8 2.1-3.4 2.1-4.7-.2-.5-2.1 3.7-.6v-1.3l-2.3-.6 1-2.4 2.3-3.9v-1.8l.2-.8 4.4-2.3 1 1.3h2.7l-1.3-2.6-3.7-.3-5 2.7-2.4 3.4-1.8 2.6-1.1 2.3-4.2 1.5-3.1 2.6-.3 1.6 2.3 1 .8 2.1-2.7 3.2-6.5 4.2-7.8 4.2-2.1 1.1-5.3 1.1-5.3 2.3 1.8 1.3-1.5 1.5-.5 1.1-2.7-1-3.2.2-.8 2.3h-1l.3-2.4-3.6 1.3-2.9 1-3.4-1.3-2.9 1.9h-3.2l-2.1 1.3-1.6.8-2.1-.3-2.6-1.1-2.3.6-1 1-1.6-1.1v-1.9l3.1-1.3 6.3.6 4.4-1.6 2.1-2.1 2.9-.6 1.8-.8 2.7.2 1.6 1.3 1-.3 2.3-2.7 3.1-1 3.4-.6 1.3-.3.6.5h.8l1.3-3.7 4-1.5 1.9-3.7 2.3-4.5 1.6-1.5.3-2.6-1.6 1.3-3.4.6-.6-2.4-1.3-.3-1 1-.2 2.9-1.5-.2-1.5-5.8-1.3 1.3-1.1-.5-.3-1.9-4 .2-2.1 1.1-2.6-.3 1.5-1.5.5-2.6-.6-1.9 1.5-1 1.3-.2-.6-1.8v-4.4l-1-1-.8 1.5h-6.1l-1.5-1.3-.6-3.9-2.1-3.6v-1l2.1-.8.2-2.1 1.1-1.1-.8-.5-1.3.5-1.1-2.7 1-5 4.5-3.2 2.6-1.6 1.9-3.7 2.7-1.3 2.6 1.1.3 2.4 2.4-.3 3.2-2.4 1.6.6 1 .6h1.6l2.3-1.3.8-4.4s.3-2.9 1-3.4c.6-.5 1-1 1-1l-1.1-1.9-2.6.8-3.2.8-1.9-.5-3.6-1.8-5-.2-3.6-3.7.5-3.9.6-2.4-2.1-1.8-1.9-3.7.5-.8 6.8-.5h2.1l1 1h.6l-.2-1.6 3.9-.6 2.6.3 1.5 1.1-1.5 2.1-.5 1.5 2.7 1.6 5 1.8 1.8-1-2.3-4.4-1-3.2 1-.8-3.4-1.9-.5-1.1.5-1.6-.8-3.9-2.9-4.7-2.4-4.2 2.9-1.9h3.2l1.8.6 4.2-.2 3.7-3.6 1.1-3.1 3.7-2.4 1.6 1 2.7-.6 3.7-2.1 1.1-.2 1 .8 4.5-.2 2.7-3.1h1.1l3.6 2.4 1.9 2.1-.5 1.1.6 1.1 1.6-1.6 3.9.3.3 3.7 1.9 1.5 7.1.6 6.3 4.2 1.5-1 5.2 2.6 2.1-.6 1.9-.8 4.8 1.9zM46 482.6l2.1 5.3-.2 1-2.9-.3-1.8-4-1.8-1.5H39l-.2-2.6 1.8-2.4 1.1 2.4 1.5 1.5zm-2.6 33.5l3.7.8 3.7 1 .8 1-1.6 3.7-3.1-.2-3.4-3.6zM22.7 502l1.1 2.6 1.1 1.6-1.1.8-2.1-3.1V502zM9 575.1l3.4-2.3 3.4-1 2.6.3.5 1.6 1.9.5 1.9-1.9-.3-1.6 2.7-.6 2.9 2.6-1.1 1.8-4.4 1.1-2.7-.5-3.7-1.1-4.4 1.5-1.6.3zm48.9-4.5l1.6 1.9 2.1-1.6-1.5-1.3zm2.9 3l1.1-2.3 2.1.3-.8 1.9h-2.4zm23.6-1.9l1.5 1.8 1-1.1-.8-1.9zm8.8-12.5l1.1 5.8 2.9.8 5-2.9 4.4-2.6-1.6-2.4.5-2.4-2.1 1.3-2.9-.8 1.6-1.1 1.9.8 3.9-1.8.5-1.5-2.4-.8.8-1.9-2.7 1.9-4.7 3.6-4.8 2.9zm42.3-19.8l2.4-1.5-1-1.8-1.8 1z">
    <title>Alaska</title>
  </path>
  <path id="HI" d="M233.1 519.3l1.9-3.6 2.3-.3.3.8-2.1 3.1zm10.2-3.7l6.1 2.6 2.1-.3 1.6-3.9-.6-3.4-4.2-.5-4 1.8zm30.7 10l3.7 5.5 2.4-.3 1.1-.5 1.5 1.3 3.7-.2 1-1.5-2.9-1.8-1.9-3.7-2.1-3.6-5.8 2.9zm20.2 8.9l1.3-1.9 4.7 1 .6-.5 6.1.6-.3 1.3-2.6 1.5-4.4-.3zm5.3 5.2l1.9 3.9 3.1-1.1.3-1.6-1.6-2.1-3.7-.3zm7-1.2l2.3-2.9 4.7 2.4 4.4 1.1 4.4 2.7v1.9l-3.6 1.8-4.8 1-2.4-1.5zm16.6 15.6l1.6-1.3 3.4 1.6 7.6 3.6 3.4 2.1 1.6 2.4 1.9 4.4 4 2.6-.3 1.3-3.9 3.2-4.2 1.5-1.5-.6-3.1 1.8-2.4 3.2-2.3 2.9-1.8-.2-3.6-2.6-.3-4.5.6-2.4-1.6-5.7-2.1-1.8-.2-2.6 2.3-1 2.1-3.1.5-1-1.6-1.8z">
    <title>Hawaii</title>
  </path>
  <path id="AL" d="M628.5 466.4l.6.2 1.3-2.7 1.5-4.4 2.3.6 3.1 6v1l-2.7 1.9 2.7.3 5.2-2.5-.3-7.6-2.5-1.8-2-2 .4-4 10.5-1.5 25.7-2.9 6.7-.6 5.6.1-.5-2.2-1.5-.8-.9-1.1 1-2.6-.4-5.2-1.6-4.5.8-5.1 1.7-4.8-.2-1.7-1.8-.7-.5-3.6-2.7-3.4-2-6.5-1.4-6.7-1.8-5-3.8-16-3.5-7.9-.8-5.6.1-2.2-9 .8-23.4 2.2-12.2.8-.2 6.4.2 16.7-.7 31-.3 14.1 2.8 18.8 1.6 14.7z">
    <title>Alabama</title>
  </path>
  <path id="AR" d="M587.3 346.1l-6.4-.7.9-3.1 3.1-2.6.6-2.3-1.8-2.9-31.9 1.2-23.3.7-23.6.3 1.5 6.9.1 8.5 1.4 10.9.3 38.2 2.1 1.6 3-1.2 2.9 1.2.4 10.1 25.2-.2 26.8-.8.9-1.9-.3-3.8-1.7-3.1 1.5-1.4-1.4-2.2.7-2.4 1.1-5.9 2.7-2.3-.8-2.2 4-5.6 2.5-1.1-.1-1.7-.5-1.7 2.9-5.8 2.5-1.1.2-3.3 2.1-1.4.9-4.1-1.4-4 4.2-2.4.3-2.1 1.2-4.2.9-3.1z">
    <title>Arkansas</title>
  </path>
  <path id="AZ" d="M135.1 389.7l-.3 1.5.5 1 18.9 10.7 12.1 7.6 14.7 8.6 16.8 10 12.3 2.4 25.4 2.7 6-39.6 7-53.1 4.4-31-24.6-3.6-60.7-11-.2 1.1-2.6 16.5-2.1 3.8-2.8-.2-1.2-2.6-2.6-.4-1.2-1.1-1.1.1-2.1 1.7-.3 6.8-.3 1.5-.5 12.5-1.5 2.4-.4 3.3 2.8 5 1.1 5.5.7 1.1 1.1.9-.4 2.4-1.7 1.2-3.4 1.6-1.6 1.8-1.6 3.6-.5 4.9-3 2.9-1.9.9-.1 5.8-.6 1.6.5.8 3.9.4-.9 3-1.7 2.4-3.7.4z">
    <title>Arizona</title>
  </path>
  <path id="CA" d="M122.7 385.9l-19.7-2.7-10-1.5-.5-1.8v-9.4l-.3-3.2-2.6-4.2-.8-2.3-3.9-4.2-2.9-4.7-2.7-.2-3.2-.8-.3-1 1.5-.6-.6-3.2-1.5-2.1-4.8-.8-3.9-2.1-1.1-2.3-2.6-4.8-2.9-3.1H57l-3.9-2.1-4.5-1.8-4.2-.5-2.4-2.7.5-1.9 1.8-7.1.8-1.9v-2.4l-1.6-1-.5-2.9-1.5-2.6-3.4-5.8-1.3-3.1-1.5-4.7-1.6-5.3-3.2-4.4-.5-2.9.8-3.9h1.1l2.1-1.6 1.1-3.6-1-2.7-2.7-.5-1.9-2.6-2.1-3.7-.2-8.2.6-1.9.6-2.3.5-2.4-5.7-6.3V236l.3-.5.3-3.2-1.3-4-2.3-4.8-2.7-4.5-1.8-3.9 1-3.7.6-5.8 1.8-3.1.3-6.5-1.1-3.6-1.6-4.2L14 184l.8-3.2 1.5-4.2 1.8-.8.3-1.1 3.1-2.6 5.2-11.8.2-7.4 1.69-4.9 38.69 11.8 25.6 6.6-8 31.3-8.67 33.1L88.84 250 131 312.3l17.1 26.1-.4 3.1 2.8 5.2 1.1 5.4 1 1.5.7.6-.2 1.4-1.4 1-3.4 1.6-1.9 2.1-1.7 3.9-.5 4.7-2.6 2.5-2.3 1.1-.1 6.2-.6 1.9 1 1.7 3 .3-.4 1.6-1.4 2-3.9.6zM48.8 337l1.3 1.5-.2 1.3-3.2-.1-.6-1.2-.6-1.5zm1.9 0l1.2-.6 3.6 2.1 3.1 1.2-.9.6-4.5-.2-1.6-1.6zm20.7 19.8l1.8 2.3.8 1 1.5.6.6-1.5-1-1.8-2.7-2-1.1.2v1.2zm-1.4 8.7l1.8 3.2 1.2 1.9-1.5.2-1.3-1.2s-.7-1.5-.7-1.9v-2.2z">
    <title>California</title>
  </path>
  <path id="CO" d="M380.2 235.5l-36-3.5-79.1-8.6-2.2 22.1-7 50.4-1.9 13.7 34 3.9 37.5 4.4 34.7 3 14.3.6z">
    <title>Colorado</title>
  </path>
  <path id="CT" d="M852 190.9l3.6-3.2 1.9-2.1.8.6 2.7-1.5 5.2-1.1 7-3.5-.6-4.2-.8-4.4-1.6-6-4.3 1.1-21.8 4.7.6 3.1 1.5 7.3v8.3l-.9 2.1 1.7 2.2z">
    <title>Connecticut</title>
  </path>
  <path id="DE" d="M834.4 247.2l-1 .5-3.6-2.4-1.8-4.7-1.9-3.6-2.3-1-2.1-3.6.5-2 .5-2.3.1-1.1-.6.1-1.7 1-2 1.7-.2.3 1.4 4.1 2.3 5.6 3.7 16.1 5-.3 6-1.1z">
    <title>Delaware</title>
  </path>
  <path id="FL" d="M750.2 445.2l-5.2-.7-.7.8 1.5 4.4-.4 5.2-4.1-1-.2-2.8H737l-5.3.7-32.4 1.9-8.2-.3-1.7-1.7-2.5-4.2H681l-6.6.5-35.4 4.2-.3 2.8 1.6 1.6 2.9 2 .3 8.4 3.3-.6 6-2.1 6-.5 4.4-.6 7.6 1.8 8.1 3.9 1.6 1.5 2.9 1.1 1.6 1.9.3 2.7 3.2-1.3h3.9l3.6-1.9 3.7-3.6 3.1.2.5-1.1-.8-1 .2-1.9 4-.8h2.6l2.9 1.5 4.2 1.5 2.4 3.7 2.7 1 1.1 3.4 3.4 1.6 1.6 2.6 1.9.6 5.2 1.3 1.3 3.1 3 3.7v9.5l-1.5 4.7.3 2.7 1.3 4.8 1.8 4 .8-.5 1.5-4.5-2.6-1-.3-.6 1.6-.6 4.5 1 .2 1.6-3.2 5.5-2.1 2.4 3.6 3.7 2.6 3.1 2.9 5.3 2.9 3.9 2.1 5 1.8.3 1.6-2.1 1.8 1.1 2.6 4 .6 3.6 3.1 4.4.8-1.3 3.9.3 3.6 2.3 3.4 5.2.8 3.4.3 2.9 1.1 1 1.3.5 2.4-1 1.5-1.6 3.9-.2 3.1-1.5 2.7-3.2-.5-1.9-.3-2.4.6-1.9-.3-1.9 2.4-1.3.3-3.4-.6-1.8-.5-12-1.3-7.6-4.5-8.2-3.6-5.8-2.6-5.3-2.9-2.9-2.9-7.4.7-1.4 1.1-1.3-1.6-2.9-4-3.7-4.8-5.5-3.7-6.3-5.3-9.4-3.7-9.7-2.3-7.3zm17.7 132.7l2.4-.6 1.3-.2 1.5-2.3 2.3-1.6 1.3.5 1.7.3.4 1.1-3.5 1.2-4.2 1.5-2.3 1.2zm13.5-5l1.2 1.1 2.7-2.1 5.3-4.2 3.7-3.9 2.5-6.6 1-1.7.2-3.4-.7.5-1 2.8-1.5 4.6-3.2 5.3-4.4 4.2-3.4 1.9z">
    <title>Florida</title>
  </path>
  <path id="GA" d="M750.2 444.2l-5.6-.7-1.4 1.6 1.6 4.7-.3 3.9-2.2-.6-.2-3h-5.2l-5.3.7-32.3 1.9-7.7-.3-1.4-1.2-2.5-4.3-.8-3.3-1.6-.9-.5-.5.9-2.2-.4-5.5-1.6-4.5.8-4.9 1.7-4.8-.2-2.5-1.9-.7-.4-3.2-2.8-3.5-1.9-6.2-1.5-7-1.7-4.8-3.8-16-3.5-8-.8-5.3.1-2.3 3.3-.3 13.6-1.6 18.6-2 6.3-1.1.5 1.4-2.2.9-.9 2.2.4 2 1.4 1.6 4.3 2.7 3.2-.1 3.2 4.7.6 1.6 2.3 2.8.5 1.7 4.7 1.8 3 2.2 2.3 3 2.3 1.3 2 1.8 1.4 2.7 2.1 1.9 4.1 1.8 2.7 6 1.7 5.1 2.8.7 2.1 1.9 2 5.7 2.9 1.6 1.7-.8.4 1.2-3.3 6.2.5 2.6-1.5 4.2-2.3 10 .8 6.3z">
    <title>Georgia</title>
  </path>
  <path id="IA" d="M556.8 183.6l2.1 2.1.3.7-2 3 .3 4 2.6 4.1 3.1 1.6 2.4.3.9 1.8.2 2.4 2.5 1 .9 1.1.5 1.6 3.8 3.3.6 1.9-.7 3-1.7 3.7-.6 2.4-2.1 1.6-1.6.5-5.7 1.5-1.6 4.8.8 1.8 1.7 1.5-.2 3.5-1.9 1.4-.7 1.8v2.4l-1.4.4-1.7 1.4-.5 1.7.4 1.7-1.3 1-2.3-2.7-1.4-2.8-8.3.8-10 .6-49.2 1.2-1.6-4.3-.4-6.7-1.4-4.2-.7-5.2-2.2-3.7-1-4.6-2.7-7.8-1.1-5.6-1.4-1.9-1.3-2.9 1.7-3.8 1.2-6.1-2.7-2.2-.3-2.4.7-2.4 1.8-.3 61.1-.6 21.2-.7z">
    <title>Iowa</title>
  </path>
  <path id="ID" d="M175.3 27.63l-4.8 17.41L166 65.9l-3.4 16.22-.4 9.67 1.2 4.44 3.5 2.66-.2 3.91-3.9 4.4-4.5 6.6-.9 2.9-1.2 1.1-1.8.8-4.3 5.3-.4 3.1-.4 1.1.6 1 2.6-.1 1.1 2.3-2.4 5.8-1.2 4.2-8.8 35.3 20.7 4.5 39.5 7.9 34.8 6.1 4.9-29.2 3.8-24.1-2.7-2.4-.4-2.6-.8-1.1-2.1 1-.7 2.6-3.2.5-3.9-1.6-3.8.1-2.5.7-3.4-1.5-2.4.2-2.4 2-2-1.1-.7-4 .7-2.9-2.5-2.9-3.3-2.6-2.7-13.1-.1-4.7-.3-.1-.2.4-5.1 3.5-1.7-.2-2.9-3.4-.2-3.1 7-17.13-.4-1.94-3.4-1.15-.6-1.18-2.6-3.46-4.6-10.23-3.2-1.53-2-4.95 1.3-4.63-3.2-7.58 4.4-21.52z">
    <title>Idaho</title>
  </path>
  <path id="IL" d="M618.7 214.3l-.8-2.6-1.3-3.7-1.6-1.8-1.5-2.6-.4-5.5-15.9 1.8-17.4 1h-12.3l.2 2.1 2.2.9 1.1 1.4.4 1.4 3.9 3.4.7 2.4-.7 3.3-1.7 3.7-.8 2.7-2.4 1.9-1.9.6-5.2 1.3-1.3 4.1.6 1.1 1.9 1.8-.2 4.3-2.1 1.6-.5 1.3v2.8l-1.8.6-1.4 1.2-.4 1.2.4 2-1.6 1.3-.9 2.8.3 3.9 2.3 7 7 7.6 5.7 3.7v4.4l.7 1.2 6.6.6 2.7 1.4-.7 3.5-2.2 6.2-.8 3 2 3.7 6.4 5.3 4.8.8 2.2 5.1 2 3.4-.9 2.8 1.5 3.8 1.7 2.1 1.6-.3 1-2.2 2.4-1.7 2.8-1 6.1 2.5.5-.2v-1.1l-1.2-2.7.4-2.8 2.4-1.6 3.4-1.2-.5-1.3-.8-2 1.2-1.3 1-2.7v-4l.4-4.9 2.5-3 1.8-3.8 2.5-4-.5-5.3-1.8-3.2-.3-3.3.8-5.3-.7-7.2-1.1-15.8-1.4-15.3-.9-11.7z">
    <title>Illinois</title>
  </path>
  <path id="IN" d="M622.9 216.1l1.5 1 1.1-.3 2.1-1.9 2.5-1.8 14.3-1.1 18.4-1.8 1.6 15.5 4.9 42.6-.6 2.9 1.3 1.6.2 1.3-2.3 1.6-3.6 1.7-3.2.4-.5 4.8-4.7 3.6-2.9 4 .2 2.4-.5 1.4h-3.5l-1.4-1.7-5.2 3 .2 3.1-.9.2-.5-.9-2.4-1.7-3.6 1.5-1.4 2.9-1.2-.6-1.6-1.8-4.4.5-5.7 1-2.5 1.3v-2.6l.4-4.7 2.3-2.9 1.8-3.9 2.7-4.2-.5-5.8-1.8-3.1-.3-3.2.8-5.3-.7-7.1-.9-12.6-2.5-30.1z">
    <title>Indiana</title>
  </path>
  <path id="KS" d="M485.9 259.5l-43.8-.6-40.6-1.2-21.7-.9-4.3 64.8 24.3 1 44.7 2.1 46.3.6 12.6-.3.7-35-1.2-11.1-2.5-2-2.4-3-2.3-3.6.6-3 1.7-1.4v-2.1l-.8-.7-2.6-.2-3.5-3.4z">
    <title>Kansas</title>
  </path>
  <path id="KY" d="M607.2 331.8l12.6-.7.1-4.1h4.3l30.4-3.2 45.1-4.3 5.6-3.6 3.9-2.1.1-1.9 6-7.8 4.1-3.6 2.1-2.4-3.3-2-2.5-2.7-3-3.8-.5-2.2-2.6-1.4-.9-1.9-.2-6.1-2.6-2-1.9-1.1-.5-2.3-1.3.2-2 1.2-2.5 2.7-1.9-1.7-2.5-.5-2.4 1.4h-2.3l-1.8-2-5.6-.1-1.8-4.5-2.9-1.5-2.1.8-4.2.2-.5 2.1 1.2 1.5.3 2.1-2.8 2-3.8 1.8-2.6.4-.5 4.5-4.9 3.6-2.6 3.7.2 2.2-.9 2.3-4.5-.1-1.3-1.3-3.9 2.2.2 3.3-2.4.6-.8-1.4-1.7-1.2-2.7 1.1-1.8 3.5-2.2-1-1.4-1.6-3.7.4-5.6 1-2.8 1.3-1.2 3.4-1 1 1.5 3.7-4.2 1.4-1.9 1.4-.4 2.2 1.2 2.4v2.2l-1.6.4-6.1-2.5-2.3.9-2 1.4-.8 1.8 1.7 2.4-.9 1.8-.1 3.3-2.4 1.3-2.1 1.7z">
    <title>Kentucky</title>
  </path>
  <path id="LA" d="M526.9 485.9l8.1-.3 10.3 3.6 6.5 1.1 3.7-1.5 3.2 1.1 3.2 1 .8-2.1-3.2-1.1-2.6.5-2.7-1.6.8-1.5 3.1-1 1.8 1.5 1.8-1 3.2.6 1.5 2.4.3 2.3 4.5.3 1.8 1.8-.8 1.6-1.3.8 1.6 1.6 8.4 3.6 3.6-1.3 1-2.4 2.6-.6 1.8-1.5 1.3 1 .8 2.9-2.3.8.6.6 3.4-1.3 2.3-3.4.8-.5-2.1-.3.8-1.6-.2-1.5 2.1-.5 1.1-1.3.6.8.6 3.1 4.2.6 4 1.9 1 1.5h2.9l1.1 1 2.3-3.1V493h-1.3l-3.4-2.7-5.8-.8-3.2-2.3 1.1-2.7 2.3.3.2-.6-1.8-1v-.5h3.2l1.8-3.1-1.3-1.9-.3-2.7-1.5.2-1.9 2.1-.6 2.6-3.1-.6-1-1.8 1.8-1.9 1.9-1.7-2.2-6.5-3.4-3.4 1-7.3-.2-.5-1.3.2-33.1 1.4-.8-2.4.8-8.5 8.6-14.8-.9-2.6 1.4-.4.4-2-2.2-2 .1-1.9-2-4.5-.4-5.1.1-.7-26.4.8-25.2.1.4 9.7.7 9.5.5 3.7 2.6 4.5.9 4.4 4.3 6 .3 3.1.6.8-.7 8.3-2.8 4.6 1.2 2.4-.5 2.6-.8 7.3-1.3 3 .2 3.7z">
    <title>Louisiana</title>
  </path>
  <path id="MA" d="M887.5 172.5l-.5-2.3.8-1.5 2.9-1.5.8 3.1-.5 1.8-2.4 1.5v1l1.9-1.5 3.9-4.5 3.9-1.9 4.2-1.5-.3-2.4-1-2.9-1.9-2.4-1.8-.8-2.1.2-.5.5 1 1.3 1.5-.8 2.1 1.6.8 2.7-1.8 1.8-2.3 1-3.6-.5-3.9-6-2.3-2.6h-1.8l-1.1.8-1.9-2.6.3-1.5 2.4-5.2-2.9-4.4-3.7 1.8-1.8 2.9-18.3 4.7-13.8 2.5-.6 10.6.7 4.9 22-4.8 11.2-2.8 2 1.6 3.4 4.3 2.9 4.7zm12.5 1.4l2.2-.7.5-1.7 1 .1 1 2.3-1.3.5-3.9.1zm-9.4.8l2.3-2.6h1.6l1.8 1.5-2.4 1-2.2 1z">
    <title>Massachusetts</title>
  </path>
  <path id="MD" d="M834.8 264.1l1.7-3.8.5-4.8-6.3 1.1-5.8.3-3.8-16.8-2.3-5.5-1.5-4.6-22.2 4.3-37.6 7.6 2 10.4 4.8-4.9 2.5-.7 1.4-1.5 1.8-2.7 1.6.7 2.6-.2 2.6-2.1 2-1.5 2.1-.6 1.5 1.1 2.7 1.4 1.9 1.8 1.3 1.4 4.8 1.6-.6 2.9 5.8 2.1 2.1-2.6 3.7 2.5-2.1 3.3-.7 3.3-1.8 2.6v2.1l.3.8 2 1.3 3.4 1.1 4.3-.1 3.1 1 2.1.3 1-2.1-1.5-2.1v-1.8l-2.4-2.1-2.1-5.5 1.3-5.3-.2-2.1-1.3-1.3s1.5-1.6 1.5-2.3c0-.6.5-2.1.5-2.1l1.9-1.3 1.9-1.6.5 1-1.5 1.6-1.3 3.7.3 1.1 1.8.3.5 5.5-2.1 1 .3 3.6.5-.2 1.1-1.9 1.6 1.8-1.6 1.3-.3 3.4 2.6 3.4 3.9.5 1.6-.8 3.2 4.2 1 .4zm-14.5.2l1.1 2.5.2 1.8 1.1 1.9s.9-.9.9-1.2c0-.3-.7-3.1-.7-3.1l-.7-2.3z">
    <title>Maryland</title>
  </path>
  <path id="ME" d="M865.8 91.9l1.5.4v-2.6l.8-5.5 2.6-4.7 1.5-4-1.9-2.4v-6l.8-1 .8-2.7-.2-1.5-.2-4.8 1.8-4.8 2.9-8.9 2.1-4.2h1.3l1.3.2v1.1l1.3 2.3 2.7.6.8-.8v-1l4-2.9 1.8-1.8 1.5.2 6 2.4 1.9 1 9.1 29.9h6l.8 1.9.2 4.8 2.9 2.3h.8l.2-.5-.5-1.1 2.8-.5 1.9 2.1 2.3 3.7V85l-2.1 4.7-1.9.6-3.4 3.1-4.8 5.5h-1.3c-.6 0-1-2.1-1-2.1l-1.8.2-1 1.5-2.4 1.5-1 1.5 1.6 1.5-.5.6-.5 2.7-1.9-.2v-1.6l-.3-1.3-1.5.3-1.8-3.2-2.1 1.3 1.3 1.5.3 1.1-.8 1.3.3 3.1.2 1.6-1.6 2.6-2.9.5-.3 2.9-5.3 3.1-1.3.5-1.6-1.5-3.1 3.6 1 3.2-1.5 1.3-.2 4.4-1.1 6.3-2.2-.9-.5-3.1-4-1.1-.2-2.5-11.7-37.43zm36.5 15.6l1.5-1.5 1.4 1.1.6 2.4-1.7.9zm6.7-5.9l1.8 1.9s1.3.1 1.3-.2c0-.3.2-2 .2-2l.9-.8-.8-1.8-2 .7z">
    <title>Maine</title>
  </path>
  <path id="MI" d="M644.5 211l19.1-1.9.2 1.1 9.9-1.5 12-1.7.1-.6.2-1.5 2.1-3.7 2-1.7-.2-5.1 1.6-1.6 1.1-.3.2-3.6 1.5-3 1.1.6.2.6.8.2 1.9-1-.4-9.1-3.2-8.2-2.3-9.1-2.4-3.2-2.6-1.8-1.6 1.1-3.9 1.8-1.9 5-2.7 3.7-1.1.6-1.5-.6s-2.6-1.5-2.4-2.1c.2-.6.5-5 .5-5l3.4-1.3.8-3.4.6-2.6 2.4-1.6-.3-10-1.6-2.3-1.3-.8-.8-2.1.8-.8 1.6.3.2-1.6-2.6-2.2-1.3-2.6h-2.6l-4.5-1.5-5.5-3.4h-2.7l-.6.6-1-.5-3.1-2.3-2.9 1.8-2.9 2.3.3 3.6 1 .3 2.1.5.5.8-2.6.8-2.6.3-1.5 1.8-.3 2.1.3 1.6.3 5.5-3.6 2.1-.6-.2v-4.2l1.3-2.4.6-2.4-.8-.8-1.9.8-1 4.2-2.7 1.1-1.8 1.9-.2 1 .6.8-.6 2.6-2.3.5v1.1l.8 2.4-1.1 6.1-1.6 4 .6 4.7.5 1.1-.8 2.4-.3.8-.3 2.7 3.6 6 2.9 6.5 1.5 4.8-.8 4.7-1 6-2.4 5.2-.3 2.7-3.2 3.1zm-33.3-72.4l-1.3-1.1-1.8-10.4-3.7-1.3-1.7-2.3-12.6-2.8-2.8-1.1-8.1-2.2-7.8-1-3.9-5.3.7-.5 2.7-.8 3.6-2.3v-1l.6-.6 6-1 2.4-1.9 4.4-2.1.2-1.3 1.9-2.9 1.8-.8 1.3-1.8 2.3-2.3 4.4-2.4 4.7-.5 1.1 1.1-.3 1-3.7 1-1.5 3.1-2.3.8-.5 2.4-2.4 3.2-.3 2.6.8.5 1-1.1 3.6-2.9 1.3 1.3h2.3l3.2 1 1.5 1.1 1.5 3.1 2.7 2.7 3.9-.2 1.5-1 1.6 1.3 1.6.5 1.3-.8h1.1l1.6-1 4-3.6 3.4-1.1 6.6-.3 4.5-1.9 2.6-1.3 1.5.2v5.7l.5.3 2.9.8 1.9-.5 6.1-1.6 1.1-1.1 1.5.5v7l3.2 3.1 1.3.6 1.3 1-1.3.3-.8-.3-3.7-.5-2.1.6-2.3-.2-3.2 1.5h-1.8l-5.8-1.3-5.2.2-1.9 2.6-7 .6-2.4.8-1.1 3.1-1.3 1.1-.5-.2-1.5-1.6-4.5 2.4h-.6l-1.1-1.6-.8.2-1.9 4.4-1 4-3.2 6.9zm-29.6-56.5l1.8-2.1 2.2-.8 5.4-3.9 2.3-.6.5.5-5.1 5.1-3.3 1.9-2.1.9zm86.2 32.1l.6 2.5 3.2.2 1.3-1.2s-.1-1.5-.4-1.6c-.3-.2-1.6-1.9-1.6-1.9l-2.2.2-1.6.2-.3 1.1z">
    <title>Michigan</title>
  </path>
  <path id="MN" d="M464.6 66.79l-.6 3.91v10.27l1.6 5.03 1.9 3.32.5 9.93 1.8 13.45 1.8 7.3.4 6.4v5.3l-1.6 1.8-1.8 1.3v1.5l.9 1.7 4.1 3.5.7 3.2v35.9l60.3-.6 21.2-.7-.5-6-1.8-2.1-7.2-4.6-3.6-5.3-3.4-.9-2-2.8h-3.2l-3.5-3.8-.5-7 .1-3.9 1.5-3-.7-2.7-2.8-3.1 2.2-6.1 5.4-4 1.2-1.4-.2-8 .2-3 2.6-3 3.8-2.9 1.3-.2 4.5-5 1.8-.8 2.3-3.9 2.4-3.6 3.1-2.6 4.8-2 9.2-4.1 3.9-1.8.6-2.3-4.4.4-.7 1.1h-.6l-1.8-3.1-8.9.3-1 .8h-1l-.5-1.3-.8-1.8-2.6.5-3.2 3.2-1.6.8h-3.1l-2.6-1v-2.1l-1.3-.2-.5.5-2.6-1.3-.5-2.9-1.5.5-.5 1-2.4-.5-5.3-2.4-3.9-2.6h-2.9l-1.3-1-2.3.6-1.1 1.1-.3 1.3h-4.8v-2.1l-6.3-.3-.3-1.5h-4.8l-1.6-1.6-1.5-6.1-.8-5.5-1.9-.8-2.3-.5-.6.2-.3 8.2-30.1-.03z">
    <title>Minnesota</title>
  </path>
  <path id="MO" d="M593.1 338.7l.5-5.9 4.2-3.4 1.9-1v-2.9l.7-1.6-1.1-1.6-2.4.3-2.1-2.5-1.7-4.5.9-2.6-2-3.2-1.8-4.6-4.6-.7-6.8-5.6-2.2-4.2.8-3.3 2.2-6 .6-3-1.9-1-6.9-.6-1.1-1.9v-4.1l-5.3-3.5-7.2-7.8-2.3-7.3-.5-4.2.7-2.4-2.6-3.1-1.2-2.4-7.7.8-10 .6-48.8 1.2 1.3 2.6-.1 2.2 2.3 3.6 3 3.9 3.1 3 2.6.2 1.4 1.1v2.9l-1.8 1.6-.5 2.3 2.1 3.2 2.4 3 2.6 2.1 1.3 11.6-.8 40 .5 5.7 23.7-.2 23.3-.7 32.5-1.3 2.2 3.7-.8 3.1-3.1 2.5-.5 1.8 5.2.5 4.1-1.1z">
    <title>Missouri</title>
  </path>
  <path id="MS" d="M604.3 472.5l2.6-4.2 1.8.8 6.8-1.9 2.1.3 1.5.8h5.2l.4-1.6-1.7-14.8-2.8-19 1-45.1-.2-16.7.2-6.3-4.8.3-19.6 1.6-13 .4-.2 3.2-2.8 1.3-2.6 5.1.5 1.6.1 2.4-2.9 1.1-3.5 5.1.8 2.3-3 2.5-1 5.7-.6 1.9 1.6 2.5-1.5 1.4 1.5 2.8.3 4.2-1.2 2.5-.2.9.4 5 2 4.5-.1 1.7 2.3 2-.7 3.1-.9.3.6 1.9-8.6 15-.8 8.2.5 1.5 24.2-.7 8.2-.7 1.9-.3.6 1.4-1 7.1 3.3 3.3 2.2 6.4z">
    <title>Mississippi</title>
  </path>
  <path id="MT" d="M361.1 70.77l-5.3 57.13-1.3 15.2-59.1-6.6-49-7.1-1.4 11.2-1.9-1.7-.4-2.5-1.3-1.9-3.3 1.5-.7 2.5-2.3.3-3.8-1.6-4.1.1-2.4.7-3.2-1.5-3 .2-2.1 1.9-.9-.6-.7-3.4.7-3.2-2.7-3.2-3.3-2.5-2.5-12.6-.1-5.3-1.6-.8-.6 1-4.5 3.2-1.2-.1-2.3-2.8-.2-2.8 7-17.15-.6-2.67-3.5-1.12-.4-.91-2.7-3.5-4.6-10.41-3.2-1.58-1.8-4.26 1.3-4.63-3.2-7.57 4.4-21.29L222 37.3l18.4 3.4 32.3 5.3 29.3 4 29.2 3.5 30.8 3.07z">
    <title>Montana</title>
  </path>
  <path id="NC" d="M786.7 357.7L774 350l-3.1-.8-16.6 2.1-1.6-3-2.8-2.2-16.7.5-7.4.9-9.2 4.5-6.8 2.7-6.5 1.2-13.4 1.4.1-4.1 1.7-1.3 2.7-.7.7-3.8 3.9-2.5 3.9-1.5 4.5-3.7 4.4-2.3.7-3.2 4.1-3.8.7 1 2.5.2 2.4-3.6 1.7-.4 2.6.3 1.8-4 2.5-2.4.5-1.8.1-3.5 4.4.1 38.5-5.6 57.5-12.3 2 4.8 3.6 6.5 2.4 2.4.6 2.3-2.4.2.8.6-.3 4.2-2.6 1.3-.6 2.1-1.3 2.9-3.7 1.6-2.4-.3-1.5-.2-1.6-1.3.3 1.3v1h1.9l.8 1.3-1.9 6.3h4.2l.6 1.6 2.3-2.3 1.3-.5-1.9 3.6-3.1 4.8H828l-1.1-.5-2.7.6-5.2 2.4-6.5 5.3-3.4 4.7-1.9 6.5-.5 2.4-4.7.5-5.1 1.5zm49.3-26.2l2.6-2.5 3.2-2.6 1.5-.6.2-2-.6-6.1-1.5-2.3-.6-1.9.7-.2 2.7 5.5.4 4.4-.2 3.4-3.4 1.5-2.8 2.4-1.1 1.2z">
    <title>North Carolina</title>
  </path>
  <path id="ND" d="M471 126.4l-.4-6.2-1.8-7.3-1.8-13.61-.5-9.7-1.9-3.18-1.6-5.32V70.68l.6-3.85-1.8-5.54-28.6-.59-18.6-.6-26.5-1.3-25.2-2.16-.9 14.42-4.7 50.94 56.8 3.9 56.9 1.7z">
    <title>North Dakota</title>
  </path>
  <path id="NE" d="M470.3 204.3l-1-2.3-.5-1.6-2.9-1.6-4.8-1.5-2.2-1.2-2.6.1-3.7.4-4.2 1.2-6-4.1-2.2-2-10.7.6-41.5-2.4-35.6-2.2-4.3 43.7 33.1 3.3-1.4 21.1 21.7 1 40.6 1.2 43.8.6h4.5l-2.2-3-2.6-3.9.1-2.3-1.4-2.7-1.9-5.2-.4-6.7-1.4-4.1-.5-5-2.3-3.7-1-4.7-2.8-7.9-1-5.3z">
    <title>Nebraska</title>
  </path>
  <path id="NH" d="M881.7 141.3l1.1-3.2-2.7-1.2-.5-3.1-4.1-1.1-.3-3-11.7-37.48-.7.08-.6 1.6-.6-.5-1-1-1.5 1.9-.2 2.29.5 8.41 1.9 2.8v4.3l-3.9 4.8-2.4.9v.7l1.1 1.9v8.6l-.8 9.2-.2 4.7 1 1.4-.2 4.7-.5 1.5 1 1.1 5.1-1.2 13.8-3.5 1.7-2.9 4-1.9z">
    <title>New Hampshire</title>
  </path>
  <path id="NJ" d="M823.7 228.3l.1-1.5 2.7-1.3 1.7-2.8 1.7-2.4 3.3-3.2v-1.2l-6.1-4.1-1-2.7-2.7-.3-.1-.9-.7-2.2 2.2-1.1.2-2.9-1.3-1.3.2-1.2 1.9-3.1V193l2.5-3.1 5.6 2.5 6.4 1.9 2.5 1.2.1 1.8-.5 2.7.4 4.5-2.1 1.9-1.1 1 .5.5 2.7-.3 1.1-.8 1.6 3.4.2 9.4.6 1.1-1.1 5.5-3.1 6.5-2.7 4-.8 4.8-2.1 2.4h-.8l-.3-2.7.8-1-.2-1.5-4-.6-4.8-2.3-3.2-2.9-1-2z">
    <title>New Jersey</title>
  </path>
  <path id="NM" d="M270.2 429.4l-16.7-2.6-1.2 9.6-15.8-2 6-39.7 7-53.2 4.4-30.9 34 3.9 37.4 4.4 32 2.8-.3 10.8-1.4-.1-7.4 97.7-28.4-1.8-38.1-3.7.7 6.3z">
    <title>New Mexico</title>
  </path>
  <path id="NV" d="M123.1 173.6l38.7 8.5 26 5.2-10.6 53.1-5.4 29.8-3.3 15.5-2.1 11.1-2.6 16.4-1.7 3.1-1.6-.1-1.2-2.6-2.8-.5-1.3-1.1-1.8.1-.9.8-1.8 1.3-.3 7.3-.3 1.5-.5 12.4-1.1 1.8-16.7-25.5-42.1-62.1-12.43-19 8.55-32.6 8.01-31.3z">
    <title>Nevada</title>
  </path>
  <path id="NY" d="M843.4 200l.5-2.7-.2-2.4-3-1.5-6.5-2-6-2.6-.6-.4-2.7-.3-2-1.5-2.1-5.9-3.3-.5-2.4-2.4-38.4 8.1-31.6 6-.5-6.5 1.6-1.2 1.3-1.1 1-1.6 1.8-1.1 1.9-1.8.5-1.6 2.1-2.7 1.1-1-.2-1-1.3-3.1-1.8-.2-1.9-6.1 2.9-1.8 4.4-1.5 4-1.3 3.2-.5 6.3-.2 1.9 1.3 1.6.2 2.1-1.3 2.6-1.1 5.2-.5 2.1-1.8 1.8-3.2 1.6-1.9h2.1l1.9-1.1.2-2.3-1.5-2.1-.3-1.5 1.1-2.1v-1.5h-1.8l-1.8-.8-.8-1.1-.2-2.6 5.8-5.5.6-.8 1.5-2.9 2.9-4.5 2.7-3.7 2.1-2.4 2.4-1.8 3.1-1.2 5.5-1.3 3.2.2 4.5-1.5 7.4-2.2.7 4.9 2.4 6.5.8 5-1 4.2 2.6 4.5.8 2-.9 3.2 3.7 1.7 2.7 10.2v5.8l-.6 10.9.8 5.4.7 3.6 1.5 7.3v8.1l-1.1 2.3 2.1 2.7.5.9-1.9 1.8.3 1.3 1.3-.3 1.5-1.3 2.3-2.6 1.1-.6 1.6.6 2.3.2 7.9-3.9 2.9-2.7 1.3-1.5 4.2 1.6-3.4 3.6-3.9 2.9-7.1 5.3-2.6 1-5.8 1.9-4 1.1-1-.4z">
    <title>New York</title>
  </path>
  <path id="OH" d="M663.8 211.2l1.7 15.5 4.8 41.1 3.9-.2 2.3-.8 3.6 1.8 1.7 4.2 5.4.1 1.8 2h1.7l2.4-1.4 3.1.5 1.5 1.3 1.8-2 2.3-1.4 2.4-.4.6 2.7 1.6 1 2.6 2 .8.2 2-.1 1.2-.6v-2.1l1.7-1.5.1-4.8 1.1-4.2 1.9-1.3 1 .7 1 1.1.7.2.4-.4-.9-2.7v-2.2l1.1-1.4 2.5-3.6 1.3-1.5 2.2.5 2.1-1.5 3-3.3 2.2-3.7.2-5.4.5-5V230l-1.2-3.2 1.2-1.8 1.3-1.2-.6-2.8-4.3-25.6-6.2 3.7-3.9 2.3-3.4 3.7-4 3.9-3.2.8-2.9.5-5.5 2.6-2.1.2-3.4-3.1-5.2.6-2.6-1.5-2.2-1.3z">
    <title>Ohio</title>
  </path>
  <path id="OK" d="M411.9 334.9l-1.8 24.3-.9 18 .2 1.6 4 3.6 1.7.9h.9l.9-2.1 1.5 1.9 1.6.1.3-.2.2-1.1 2.8 1.4-.4 3.5 3.8.5 2.5 1 4.2.6 2.3 1.6 2.5-1.7 3.5.7 2.2 3.1 1.2.1v2.3l2.1.7 2.5-2.1 1.8.6 2.7.1.7 2.3 4.4 1.8 1.7-.3 1.9-4.2h1.3l1.1 2.1 4.2.8 3.4 1.3 3 .8 1.6-.7.7-2.7h4.5l1.9.9 2.7-1.9h1.4l.6 1.4h3.6l2-1.8 2.3.6 1.7 2.2 3 1.7 3.4.9 1.9 1.2-.3-37.6-1.4-10.9-.1-8.6-1.5-6.6-.6-6.8.1-4.3-12.6.3-46.3-.5-44.7-2.1-41.5-1.8-.4 10.7z">
    <title>Oklahoma</title>
  </path>
  <path id="OR" d="M67.44 158.9l28.24 7.2 27.52 6.5 17 3.7 8.8-35.1 1.2-4.4 2.4-5.5-.7-1.3-2.5.1-1.3-1.8.6-1.5.4-3.3 4.7-5.7 1.9-.9.9-.8.7-2.7.8-1.1 3.9-5.7 3.7-4 .2-3.26-3.4-2.49-1.2-4.55-13.1-3.83L132.9 85l-14.8.37-1.1-1.31-5.1 1.84-4.5-.48-2.4-1.58-1.3.54-4.68-.29-1.96-1.43-4.84-1.77-1.1-.07-4.45-1.27-1.76 1.52-6.26-.24-5.31-3.85.21-9.28-2.05-3.5-4.1-.6-.7-2.5-2.4-.5-5.8 2.1-2.3 6.5-3.2 10-3.2 6.5-5 14.1-6.5 13.6-8.1 12.6-1.9 2.9-.8 8.6-1.3 6 2.71 3.5z">
    <title>Oregon</title>
  </path>
  <path id="PA" d="M736.6 192.2l1.3-.5 5.7-5.5.7 6.9 33.5-6.5 36.9-7.8 2.3 2.3 3.1.4 2 5.6 2.4 1.9 2.8.4.1.1-2.6 3.2v3.1l-1.9 3.1-.2 1.9 1.3 1.3-.2 1.9-2.4 1.1 1 3.4.2 1.1 2.8.3.9 2.5 5.9 3.9v.4l-3.1 3-1.5 2.2-1.7 2.8-2.7 1.2-1.4.3-2.1 1.3-1.6 1.4-22.4 4.3L757 241l-11.3 1.4-3.9.7-5.1-22.4-4.3-25.9z">
    <title>Pennsylvania</title>
  </path>
  <path id="RI" d="M873.6 175.7l-.8-4.4-1.6-6 5.7-1.5 1.5 1.3 3.4 4.3 2.8 4.4-2.8 1.4-1.3-.2-1.1 1.8-2.4 1.9-2.8 1.1z">
    <title>Rhode Island</title>
  </path>
  <path id="SC" d="M759 413.6l-2.1-1-1.9-5.6-2.5-2.3-2.5-.5-1.5-4.6-3-6.5-4.2-1.8-1.9-1.8-1.2-2.6-2.4-2-2.3-1.3-2.2-2.9-3.2-2.4-4.4-1.7-.4-1.4-2.3-2.8-.5-1.5-3.8-5.4-3.4.1-3.9-2.5-1.2-1.2-.2-1.4.6-1.6 2.7-1.3-.8-2 6.4-2.7 9.2-4.5 7.1-.9 16.4-.5 2.3 1.9 1.8 3.5 4.6-.8 12.6-1.5 2.7.8 12.5 7.4 10.1 8.3-5.3 5.4-2.6 6.1-.5 6.3-1.6.8-1.1 2.7-2.4.6-2.1 3.6-2.7 2.7-2.3 3.4-1.6.8-3.6 3.4-2.9.2 1 3.2-5 5.3-2.3 1.6z">
    <title>South Carolina</title>
  </path>
  <path id="SD" d="M471 181.1l-.9 3.2.4 3 2.6 2-1.2 5.4-1.8 4.1 1.5 3.3.7 1.1-1.3.1-.7-1.6-.6-2-3.3-1.8-4.8-1.5-2.5-1.3-2.9.1-3.9.4-3.8 1.2-5.3-3.8-2.7-2.4-10.9.8-41.5-2.4-35.6-2.2L354 162l2.8-34 .4-5 56.9 3.9 56.9 1.7v2.7l-1.3 1.5-2 1.5-.1 2.2 1.1 2.2 4.1 3.4.5 2.7v35.9z">
    <title>South Dakota</title>
  </path>
  <path id="TN" d="M670.8 359.6l-13.1 1.2-23.3 2.2-37.6 2.7-11.8.4.9-.6.9-4.5-1.2-3.6 3.9-2.3.4-2.5 1.2-4.3 3-9.5.5-5.6.3-.2 12.3-.2 13.6-.8.1-3.9 3.5-.1 30.4-3.3 54-5.2 10.3-1.5 7.6-.2 2.4-1.9 1.3.3-.1 3.3-.4 1.6-2.4 2.2-1.6 3.6-2-.4-2.4.9-2.2 3.3-1.4-.2-.8-1.2-1.1.4-4.3 4-.8 3.1-4.2 2.2-4.3 3.6-3.8 1.5-4.4 2.8-.6 3.6-2.5.5-2 1.7-.2 4.8z">
    <title>Tennessee</title>
  </path>
  <path id="TX" d="M282.8 425.6l37 3.6 29.3 1.9 7.4-97.7 54.4 2.4-1.7 23.3-1 18 .2 2 4.4 4.1 2 1.1h1.8l.5-1.2.7.9 2.4.2 1.1-.6v-.2l1 .5-.4 3.7 4.5.7 2.4.9 4.2.7 2.6 1.8 2.8-1.9 2.7.6 2.2 3.1.8.1v2.1l3.3 1.1 2.5-2.1 1.5.5 2.1.1.6 2.1 5.2 2 2.3-.5 1.9-4h.1l1.1 1.9 4.6.9 3.4 1.3 3.2 1 2.4-1.2.7-2.3h3.6l2.1 1 3-2h.4l.5 1.4h4.7l1.9-1.8 1.3.4 1.7 2.1 3.3 1.9 3.4 1 2.5 1.4 2.7 2 3.1-1.2 2.1.8.7 20 .7 9.5.6 4.1 2.6 4.4.9 4.5 4.2 5.9.3 3.1.6.8-.7 7.7-2.9 4.8 1.3 2.6-.5 2.4-.8 7.2-1.3 3 .3 4.2-5.6 1.6-9.9 4.5-1 1.9-2.6 1.9-2.1 1.5-1.3.8-5.7 5.3-2.7 2.1-5.3 3.2-5.7 2.4-6.3 3.4-1.8 1.5-5.8 3.6-3.4.6-3.9 5.5-4 .3-1 1.9 2.3 1.9-1.5 5.5-1.3 4.5-1.1 3.9-.8 4.5.8 2.4 1.8 7 1 6.1 1.8 2.7-1 1.5-3.1 1.9-5.7-3.9-5.5-1.1-1.3.5-3.2-.6-4.2-3.1-5.2-1.1-7.6-3.4-2.1-3.9-1.3-6.5-3.2-1.9-.6-2.3.6-.6.3-3.4-1.3-.6-.6-1 1.3-4.4-1.6-2.3-3.2-1.3-3.4-4.4-3.6-6.6-4.2-2.6.2-1.9-5.3-12.3-.8-4.2-1.8-1.9-.2-1.5-6-5.3-2.6-3.1v-1.1l-2.6-2.1-6.8-1.1-7.4-.6-3.1-2.3-4.5 1.8-3.6 1.5-2.3 3.2-1 3.7-4.4 6.1-2.4 2.4-2.6-1-1.8-1.1-1.9-.6-3.9-2.3v-.6l-1.8-1.9-5.2-2.1-7.4-7.8-2.3-4.7v-8.1l-3.2-6.5-.5-2.7-1.6-1-1.1-2.1-5-2.1-1.3-1.6-7.1-7.9-1.3-3.2-4.7-2.3-1.5-4.4-2.6-2.9-1.7-.5zm174.4 141.7l-.6-7.1-2.7-7.2-.6-7 1.5-8.2 3.3-6.9 3.5-5.4 3.2-3.6.6.2-4.8 6.6-4.4 6.5-2 6.6-.3 5.2.9 6.1 2.6 7.2.5 5.2.2 1.5z">
    <title>Texas</title>
  </path>
  <path id="UT" d="M228.4 305.9l24.6 3.6 1.9-13.7 7-50.5 2.3-22-32.2-3.5 2.2-13.1 1.8-10.6-34.7-6.1-12.5-2.5-10.6 52.9-5.4 30-3.3 15.4-1.7 9.2z">
    <title>Utah</title>
  </path>
  <path id="VA" d="M834.7 265.2l-.2 2.8-2.9 3.8-.4 4.6.5 3.4-1.8 5-2.2 1.9-1.5-4.6.4-5.4 1.6-4.2.7-3.3-.1-1.7zm-60.3 44.6l-38.6 5.6-4.8-.1-2.2-.3-2.5 1.9-7.3.1-10.3 1.6-6.7.6 4.1-2.6 4.1-2.3v-2.1l5.7-7.3 4.1-3.7 2.2-2.5 3.6 4.3 3.8.9 2.7-1 2-1.5 2.4 1.2 4.6-1.3 1.7-4.4 2.4.7 3.2-2.3 1.6.4 2.8-3.2.2-2.7-.8-1.2 4.8-10.5 1.8-5.2.5-4.7.7-.2 1.1 1.7 1.5 1.2 3.9-.2 1.7-8.1 3-.6.8-2.6 2.8-2.2 1.1-2.1 1.8-4.3.1-4.6 3.6 1.4 6.6 3.1.3-5.2 3.4 1.2-.6 2.9 8.6 3.1 1.4 1.8-.8 3.3-1.3 1.3-.5 1.7.5 2.4 2 1.3 3.9 1.4 2.9 1 4.9.9 2.2 2.1 3.2.4.9 1.2-.4 4.7 1.4 1.1-.5 1.9 1.2.8-.2 1.4-2.7-.1.1 1.6 2.3 1.5.1 1.4 1.8 1.8.5 2.5-2.6 1.4 1.6 1.5 5.8-1.7 3.7 6.2z">
    <title>Virginia</title>
  </path>
  <path id="VT" d="M832.7 111.3l2.4 6.5.8 5.3-1 3.9 2.5 4.4.9 2.3-.7 2.6 3.3 1.5 2.9 10.8v5.3l11.5-2.1-1-1.1.6-1.9.2-4.3-1-1.4.2-4.7.8-9.3v-8.5l-1.1-1.8v-1.6l2.8-1.1 3.5-4.4v-3.6l-1.9-2.7-.3-5.79-26.1 6.79z">
    <title>Vermont</title>
  </path>
  <path id="WA" d="M74.5 67.7l-2.3-4.3-4.1-.7-.4-2.4-2.5-.6-2.9-.5-1.8 1-2.3-2.9.3-2.9 2.7-.3 1.6-4-2.6-1.1.2-3.7 4.4-.6-2.7-2.7-1.5-7.1.6-2.9v-7.9l-1.8-3.2 2.3-9.4 2.1.5 2.4 2.9 2.7 2.6 3.2 1.9 4.5 2.1 3.1.6 2.9 1.5 3.4 1 2.3-.2V22l1.3-1.1 2.1-1.3.3 1.1.3 1.8-2.3.5-.3 2.1 1.8 1.5 1.1 2.4.6 1.9 1.5-.2.2-1.3-1-1.3-.5-3.2.8-1.8-.6-1.5V19l1.8-3.6-1.1-2.6L91.9 8l.3-.8 1.4-.8L98 7.9l9.7 2.7 8.6 1.9 20 5.7 23 5.7 15 3.49-4.8 17.56-4.5 20.83-3.4 16.25-.4 9.18-12.9-3.72-15.3-3.47-14.5.32-1.1-1.53-5.7 2.09-3.9-.42-2.6-1.79-1.7.65-4.15-.25-1.72-1.32-5.16-1.82-1.18-.16-4.8-1.39-1.92 1.65-5.65-.25-4.61-3.35zm9.6-55.4l2-.2.5 1.4 1.5-1.6h2.3l.8 1.5-1.5 1.7.6.8-.7 2-1.4.4s-.9.1-.9-.2c0-.3 1.5-2.6 1.5-2.6l-1.7-.6-.3 1.5-.7.6-1.5-2.3z">
    <title>Washington</title>
  </path>
  <path id="WI" d="M541.4 109.9l2.9.5 2.9-.6 7.4-3.2 2.9-1.9 2.1-.8 1.9 1.5-1.1 1.1-1.9 3.1-.6 1.9 1 .6 1.8-1 1.1-.2 2.7.8.6 1.1 1.1.2.6-1.1 4 5.3 8.2 1.2 8.2 2.2 2.6 1.1 12.3 2.6 1.6 2.3 3.6 1.2L609 138l1.6 1.4 1.5.9-1.1 2.3-1.8 1.6-2.1 4.7-1.3 2.4.2 1.8 1.5.3 1.1-1.9 1.5-.8.8-2.3 1.9-1.8 2.7-4 4.2-6.3.8-.5.3 1-.2 2.3-2.9 6.8-2.7 5.7-.5 3.2-.6 2.6.8 1.3-.2 2.7-1.9 2.4-.5 1.8.6 3.6.6 3.4-1.5 2.6-.8 2.9-1 3.1 1.1 2.4.6 6.1 1.6 4.5-.2 3-15.9 1.8-17.5 1H567l-.7-1.5-2.9-.4-2.6-1.3-2.3-3.7-.3-3.6 2-2.9-.5-1.4-2.1-2.2-.8-3.3-.6-6.8-2.1-2.5-7-4.5-3.8-5.4-3.4-1-2.2-2.8h-3.2l-2.9-3.3-.5-6.5.1-3.8 1.5-3.1-.8-3.2-2.5-2.8 1.8-5.4 5.2-3.8 1.6-1.9-.2-8.1.2-2.8 2.4-2.8z">
    <title>Wisconsin</title>
  </path>
  <path id="WV" d="M758.9 254.3l5.8-6 2.6-.8 1.6-1.5 1.5-2.2 1.1.3 3.1-.2 4.6-3.6 1.5-.5 1.3 1 2.6 1.2 3 3-.4 4.3-5.4-2.6-4.8-1.8-.1 5.9-2.6 5.7-2.9 2.4-.8 2.3-3 .5-1.7 8.1-2.8.2-1.1-1-1.2-2-2.2.5-.5 5.1-1.8 5.1-5 11 .9 1.4-.1 2-2.2 2.5-1.6-.4-3.1 2.3-2.8-.8-1.8 4.9-3.8 1-2.5-1.3-2.5 1.9-2.3.7-3.2-.8-3.8-4.5-3.5-2.2-2.5-2.5-2.9-3.7-.5-2.3-2.8-1.7-.6-1.3-.2-5.6.3.1 2.4-.2 1.8-1V275l1.7-1.5.1-5.2.9-3.6 1.1-.7.4.3 1 1.1 1.7.5 1.1-1.3-1-3.1v-1.6l3.1-4.6 1.2-1.3 2 .5 2.6-1.8 3.1-3.4 2.4-4.1.2-5.6.5-4.8v-4.9l-1.1-3 .9-1.3.8-.7 4.3 19.3 4.3-.8 11.2-1.3z">
    <title>West Virginia</title>
  </path>
  <path id="WY" d="M353 161.9l-1.5 25.4-4.4 44-2.7-.3-83.3-9.1-27.9-3 2-12 6.9-41 3.8-24.2 1.3-11.2 48.2 7 59.1 6.5z">
    <title>Wyoming</title>
  </path>
  <g id="DC">
    <title>District of Columbia</title>
    <path id="DC1" d="M801.8 253.8l-1.1-1.6-1-.8 1.1-1.6 2.2 1.5z"/>
    <circle id="DC2" stroke="#FFFFFF" stroke-width="1.5" cx="801.3" cy="251.8" r="5" opacity="1"/> <!-- Set opacity to "0" to hide DC circle -->
  </g>
</g>
<path id="frames" fill="none" stroke="#A9A9A9" stroke-width="2" d="M215 493v55l36 45M0 425h147l68 68h85l54 54v46"/>
</svg>
</div>
</body>
</html>

You may find this example of interactivity…

click-instead-svg.zip

may be mildly interesting. :biggrin:

coothead

#7

As always, very impressive @coothead!

Can you help me understand what exactly it is that you did?

At the top of your post I see a link to an SVG of the US states. And then I see your code. But what is not clear to me, is how you got from the B&W map to your code to the end result you shared.

Glancing at your code, it looks like all of that < path > data is directions to plot out each state?

#8

CSS did the colouring…,

<style media="screen">
#container{
    max-width: 60em;
    margin:auto;
    border:1px solid #000;
}

.state {
    fill: #eef;
    stroke: #000; /* all states */
 }
 
#TX {
    fill: #fc9; /*Texas*/
 }
 
#CA:hover, 
#CA:active {
    fill:#fee; /* California */
 }
</style>

coothead

#9

@coothead,

What is fill and stroke?

How do you set the line width?

And I still don’t understand how you went from the SVGmap to getting all of those coordinates in your HTML code?

#10

  1. SVG fill is equivalent, in this instance, to CSS background-color,
    stroke sets the color of the shape lines and stroke-width sets their
    width.

  2. Download the svg file from the site that I suggested in post #6, save
    it, then open it with your text editor and you will find all the state paths
    displayed.

  3. If you want to better understand the SVG element then pop your
    proboscis in here…
     
    MDN - SVG Scalable Vector Graphics

coothead

#11

Why is it that when I do this the line still looks thick around states?

.state{
     fill: #EEF;
     stroke: #000;
     stroke-width: 1px;
}