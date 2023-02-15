Dynamic link from mysql

I would like to get a link from a mysql (bibliographic) database to my php webpage. So that I could have a valid link for every book both in local and in remote web pages.

I guess that the only way should be to use javascript. And indeed the following code works (of course $intellectualia php variable is already defined, different in local and in remote), in a single static page:

<script> var intellectualia = "<?php echo "$intellectualia"; ?>"; </script> <p>Link to <a href="" onclick="location.href=intellectualia+'/mypath/myfilephp';return false;">go to myfile</a></p>

But using mysql in php I didn’t manage to get the expected result.

This code doesn’t work:

I omit the whole mysql query (and some useless rows):

$result = mysqli_query($db, $query); echo "<table>"; while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result)) { $href = "$row[href]"; $link = "onclick='$row[href]'"; if($href != '') {echo "<td><a href='' $link>read</a></td>";} echo "</tr>"; } echo "</table>";

In my mysql data I have set a row with this content (in href column):

location.href=intellectualia+'/mypath/myfile.php';return false;

The resulting html source code (not working, of course) is:

<a href='' onclick='location.href=intellectualia+'/mypath/myfile.php';return false;'>read</a>

What should I change?

Thank you!