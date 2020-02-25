Dynamic image div based on product

#1

I have created a popup whenever a product is added to cart, using HTML, CSS (possibly some JavaScript involved, as i started with a template). But now I want to display the first image of the product page, in the header of the popup(I know where I should place this), and I just need help to know what JavaScript code i would need to extract this first image, and place it inside the popup. Appreciate any help.

EDIT: Also, is there any way to create a button inside this popup, that closes it? I know the popup closes when i press outside the popup, is there any way to link a click outside this popup div, that equals a click outside it? Thanks.

#2

If you want any helpful replies, you’ll need to provide the script for the page that is placing the first image on the page. Without seeing that, we are blind and can’t give any pointers.