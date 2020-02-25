Dynamic image div based on product

I have created a popup whenever a product is added to cart, using HTML, CSS (possibly some JavaScript involved, as i started with a template). But now I want to display the first image of the product page, in the header of the popup(I know where I should place this), and I just need help to know what JavaScript code i would need to extract this first image, and place it inside the popup. Appreciate any help.

EDIT: Also, is there any way to create a button inside this popup, that closes it? I know the popup closes when i press outside the popup, is there any way to link a click outside this popup div, that equals a click outside it? Thanks.