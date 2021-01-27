Dynamic fontFamily in FontList Item

I’m using the FlatList to show all the default fonts available on Android for React Native.

But I want to change the font family dynamically to actually look like that font.

This will get a lot more interesting on iOS that has over 100 or when I start adding custom fonts…

but to start I just went with the 10 Android fonts that default out of the box. I can hard code it and they all look the same, but when I feed it the variable I called fontJB it doesn’t even pick it up. I tried wrapping it in a separate bracket like the title but that breaks the whole page and it doesn’t even render…

const DATA = [ { id: '01', title: 'normal', fontJB: 'normal', }, { id: '02', title: 'notoserif', fontJB: 'notoserif', }, { id: '03', title: 'sans-serif', fontJB: 'sans-serif', }, { id: '04', title: 'sans-serif-light', fontJB: 'sans-serif-light', }, { id: '05', title: 'sans-serif-thin', fontJB: 'sans-serif-thin', }, { id: '06', title: 'sans-serif-condensed', fontJB: 'sans-serif-condensed', }, { id: '07', title: 'sans-serif-medium', fontJB: 'sans-serif-medium', }, { id: '08', title: 'serif', fontJB: 'serif', }, { id: '09', title: 'Roboto', fontJB: 'Roboto', }, { id: '10', title: 'monospace', fontJB: 'monospace', }, ]; const Item = ({ title, fontJB }) => ( <View style={styles.item}> <Text style={{ fontSize: 20, fontFamily: 'Roboto' }}>{title}</Text> </View> ); const FontList = () => { const renderItem = ({ item }) => ( <Item title={item.title} /> );