Dynamic fontFamily in FontList Item

I’m using the FlatList to show all the default fonts available on Android for React Native.
But I want to change the font family dynamically to actually look like that font.
This will get a lot more interesting on iOS that has over 100 or when I start adding custom fonts…
but to start I just went with the 10 Android fonts that default out of the box. I can hard code it and they all look the same, but when I feed it the variable I called
fontJB it doesn’t even pick it up. I tried wrapping it in a separate bracket like the
title but that breaks the whole page and it doesn’t even render…
const DATA = [
{
id: '01',
title: 'normal',
fontJB: 'normal',
},
{
id: '02',
title: 'notoserif',
fontJB: 'notoserif',
},
{
id: '03',
title: 'sans-serif',
fontJB: 'sans-serif',
},
{
id: '04',
title: 'sans-serif-light',
fontJB: 'sans-serif-light',
},
{
id: '05',
title: 'sans-serif-thin',
fontJB: 'sans-serif-thin',
},
{
id: '06',
title: 'sans-serif-condensed',
fontJB: 'sans-serif-condensed',
},
{
id: '07',
title: 'sans-serif-medium',
fontJB: 'sans-serif-medium',
},
{
id: '08',
title: 'serif',
fontJB: 'serif',
},
{
id: '09',
title: 'Roboto',
fontJB: 'Roboto',
},
{
id: '10',
title: 'monospace',
fontJB: 'monospace',
},
];
const Item = ({ title, fontJB }) => (
<View style={styles.item}>
<Text style={{ fontSize: 20, fontFamily: 'Roboto' }}>{title}</Text>
</View>
);
const FontList = () => {
const renderItem = ({ item }) => (
<Item title={item.title} />
);
{
id: '09',
title: 'Roboto',
fontJB: 'Roboto',
},
{
id: '10',
title: 'monospace',
fontJB: 'monospace',
},
];
const Item = ({ title, fontJB }) => (
<View style={styles.item}>
<Text style={{ fontSize: 20, fontFamily: fontJB }}>{title}</Text>
</View>
);