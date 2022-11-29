Dynamic field like wordpress

In I have wordpress using custom field plugins like ACF, i create phone field, mail field, address fileds and so on with help of shortcodes, i can use it in many places and can change in single change in whole website…

i was wondering how can i do same thing in php (no database), for repeat content like about content i use:

<?php include 'about-content.php';?>

but field like phone,email,address,mobile,facebook are different field, as somewhere i only have use phone and email, somehwere address only…

i can use this field like of wordpress custom field in php