I’m a novice at MySQL so please excuse my shortcomings. I am trying to work in PHPMyAdmin.

I am working with a Joomla website. In my menu table I want to import a number of rows from another table in another database to add more menu items.

I have a QUICKTOOLS menu which you can see on the right side of the page at https://colingrayca.com/services

I want to add it to another website which you can see here https://abwddemo.com/services. You can see that the space is there for the QUICKTOOLS menu but I cannot import the data into the database.

I was not able to import the sql file into the table so I just imported the table into the database and tried to copy all of the rows from the imported table to the menu table, but I get the error Duplicate entry ‘xxxx’ for key ‘PRIMARY’

After reading what I can find, and comprehend, I am no further ahead.

I start in the DB I want to take the rows from with the following statement

SELECT * FROM abcde_menu WHERE menutype =“quicktools”

From there I just import it into my Database: abwddemo_data, so I end up with a table that is foreign to the database.

I then try to copy the rows with this statement

INSERT INTO jlbkx_menu SELECT * FROM abcde_menu, and that is where I get the error.

I was successful once a year ago but there were changes made to the source database so I have to move it all again. Problem is, I cannot figure out what I did right the last time.

Any help would be appreciated. Thank you