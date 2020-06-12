Dumb question alert - How do i create a folder with sub pages?

Hi from wet & dull 15° C York UK :slight_smile:

Ok here goes… I need a website structure that looks like this with regards to my future plan of posting blog content:

http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog.html
http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog/what-are-modal verbs.html
http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog/what-is-a-compind-verb.hrml

My problem is I just cant seam to create a html folder called blog (which i want to be http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog.html ) and right now I’d just end up with a tonne of files not inside a blog folder e.g.

http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog
http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/what-are-modal verbs
http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog/what-is-a-compound-verb

Put another way i just need a parent blog folder and child pages to hang of it if that makes any sense!

Any insights welcome :slight_smile:

What are you using to interact with your server? How are you creating files? Is this a Wordpress site or other such automated framework?

Hi thanks for replying. Not wordress or any other such platform, just straight html files. Perhaps i should contact my hoster 123 reg?

However you’re uploading your files should give you the option to create a directory/folder…

If it’s a directory/folder, it shouldn’t have the .html extension.

Hi, yes i did originally just upload a folder called blog (no extension) then added my .html files but no joy :frowning:

Oh looks like its done server side:
https://www.123-reg.co.uk/support/hosting/how-to-upload-my-website-with-the-123-reg-file-manager/#:~:text=Login%20to%20your%20123%20Reg%20control%20panel.&text=Scroll%20down%20to%20the%20Web%20Hosting%20section%20and%20click%20the%20Manage%20button.&text=Scroll%20down%20to%20the%20Files,and%20change%20a%20file’s%20permissions.

Does that mean you can’t create folders with e.g. Filezilla?

What did you use to upload the files?

Just nosy. :slight_smile:

Ok right using sFTP on a chrome book , here is the description:

Thanks for sharing.

sFTP seems to be able to upload files in folders, i.e. create folder and copy files to it.

A stand alone cross platform ftp tool is the aforementioned Filezilla in case the browser app you use has limitations.

Is the folder problem solved now that you’ve found the host solution?