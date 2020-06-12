Dumb question alert - How do i create a folder with sub pages?

Hi from wet & dull 15° C York UK

Ok here goes… I need a website structure that looks like this with regards to my future plan of posting blog content:

http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog.html

http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog/what-are-modal verbs.html

http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog/what-is-a-compind-verb.hrml

My problem is I just cant seam to create a html folder called blog (which i want to be http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog.html ) and right now I’d just end up with a tonne of files not inside a blog folder e.g.

http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog

http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/what-are-modal verbs

http://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/blog/what-is-a-compound-verb

Put another way i just need a parent blog folder and child pages to hang of it if that makes any sense!

Any insights welcome