I am new to Drupal web development. I have already used Wordpress platform by building a custom plugin to write custom php functions, and calling the function from a custom page was easy.

example:

<?php function givenumber(){ return 50; } ?>;

Which I call by using:

<?php echo givenumber(); ?>

How can I achieve similar with Drupal 8?

Do I need to create a custom module for writing the custom php functions?

How do I call a function from a custom page?

Please help.