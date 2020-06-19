Dropzone Image fit on Thumbnail?

This is my javascript code:

let mockFile = { name: "principal.png", size: 12345, type: 'image/png'}; this.emit("addedfile", mockFile); var principal = '@Model.Article.Image'; this.options.thumbnail.call(this, mockFile, "http://localhost:11111/Image/" + principal, function () { }, 'crossOrigin', ''); this.emit('complete', mockFile);

I must display files from the server and this works, however files not fit inside the Thumbnail.

Similar Post:

https://stackoverflo…-thumbnail-size

I tryed:

add widht and height on mockFiles properties: Nothing changes.

displayExistingFile(): Same Issue.

createThumbnailFromUrl(): Same Issue.

add widht and height on thumbnail properties: Changes Thumbnail dimentions, not image.

resize(). Nothing changes.

Also that post on stack is the most closer solution that i found around javascript phorums.

Any Idea how to tolve this?