Dropzone Image fit on Thumbnail?

This is my javascript code:
let mockFile = { name: "principal.png", size: 12345, type: 'image/png'};
this.emit("addedfile", mockFile);
var principal = '@Model.Article.Image';
this.options.thumbnail.call(this, mockFile, "http://localhost:11111/Image/" + principal, function () {
}, 'crossOrigin', '');
this.emit('complete', mockFile);
I must display files from the server and this works, however files not fit inside the Thumbnail.
Similar Post:
https://stackoverflo…-thumbnail-size
I tryed:
add widht and height on mockFiles properties: Nothing changes.
displayExistingFile(): Same Issue.
createThumbnailFromUrl(): Same Issue.
add widht and height on thumbnail properties: Changes Thumbnail dimentions, not image.
resize(). Nothing changes.
Also that post on stack is the most closer solution that i found around javascript phorums.
Any Idea how to tolve this?