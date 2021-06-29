Dropshipping – is it really not a scam?

Hello, I’m relatively new to the forum and I’m mostly skeptical of asking strangers on the internet for answers but I’ve had a recent epiphany that when I ask Google questions, it feeds me answers…from strangers on the internet, so here I am entrusting myself to the hands of (hopefully) knowledgable strangers.

To the people on this forum who’re already dropshipping, don’t come at me. This is not a thread/topic to target or discredit dropshipping, but quite the opposite. I’m a remote marketing specialist and I’ve recently closed a deal with a client regarding advertising their ‘e-commerce’ site. What was unbeknownst to my knowledge that it was actually a dropshipping store of some sort.

Now, in times like these, I’d generally be more lenient on what kind of projects I handle since the market is really tight and scarce at the moment, but I still value my sense of integrity with my craft. I did a little digging and there is something about dropshipping that ticks me off in the wrong way. Like–there are so many online gurus out there advocating for courses that can make you a “6-7 digit earning dropshipper in a month”. That alone is a red flag for me, if dropshipping was that easy, why doesn’t everyone do it? If you’re earning so much money from it, why saturate the market with more competition? If it was something that was something you can achieve right away, then why do the top articles like this Shopify blogpost and this other article that talk regarding the topic say otherwise? (Takes a long time to develop, multiple integrations, inventory issues, etc)

Sorry for the long rant. I’m just really finding it hard to find a marketing angle for a store that sells products that you can literally buy cheaper elsewhere with one Google search away. Branding doesn’t really make a crappy product any better and I’ve been in a creative rut for the past few days so I just need someone to try and convince me that dropshipping is not a scam. Please. Because I can’t wrap my mind around the fact that people don’t think of it as a glorified way of exploiting currency exchange differences/cheap labor.