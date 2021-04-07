Dropping middle flex item

When browser window is resized (reduced) and when content is reached (width of menu links (no media queries)) , menu links div should go below header (and then menu div should have width=100%)…

Picture will explain best:

HTML structure should not be changed because of keyboard tabbing (or if changed - tabbing should go from LOGOTYPE to MENU LINKS and then to ICONS)… Maybe flex is not solution? Please no javascript, no tables…

HTML

<div class="wrapper">
    <div class="logo"><a href="">LOGOTYPE</a></div> 
        <div class="menu"><a href="">MENU-LINK-1</a> <a href="">MENU-LINK-2</a> <a href="">MENU-LINK-3</a>
        </div>
    <div class="icons"><a href="">ICONS</a></div>
</div>

CSS

.wrapper {
    height: 60px;
    display: flex;
    background-color: #4f3cbd;
    max-width: 900px; 
    flex-wrap: wrap;
}
.logo {
    flex: 0 0 200px; /* do not grow, do not shrink, 200px */
    height: 60px; 
    line-height: 60px; 
    position: relative; 
    text-align: center;
    background-color: #a292be;
}
.menu {
    flex: 1; 
    height: 60px; 
    line-height: 60px; 
    position: relative; 
    text-align: center; 
    background-color: #4eda49; 
}
.icons {
    flex: 0 0 200px; 
    height: 60px;
    line-height: 60px;
    position: relative; 
    text-align: center;
    background-color: #c77a7a;
}

ONLINE CODEPEN LINK

Thanx in advance

#2

Hi there skulptron,

here is a possible solution…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #f0f0f0;
    font: normal 1em / 1.5em sans-serif;
 } 
.wrapper {
    display: grid;
    grid-template-rows: [first] 3.75em;
    grid-template-columns: [first] 12.5em auto 12.5em;
    grid-template-columns: [second] 1;
    background-color: #4e2ec0;
 }
.wrapper div {
    line-height: 3.75em;
    text-align: center;
 }
.logo {
    background: #a090bf;
 }
.menu{
    background: #72dc3c;
 }
.icons {
    background: #be7a7b;
 }
@media ( max-width:47em ) {
.logo{
    grid-column-start: 1;
    grid-column-end: 2;	
  }
.icons{
    grid-column-start: 3;
    grid-column-end: 4;	
  }
.menu {
    grid-column-start: 1;
    grid-column-end: 4 ;
    grid-row-start: row2-start;
    grid-row-end: 3;	
  }	
 }
@media ( max-width:26em ) {
.wrapper {
    grid-template-columns: [first] 50% auto 50%;	
  }
 }
</style>

</head>
<body>

 <div class="wrapper">
  <div class="logo">
  	<a href="">LOGOTYPE</a>
  </div> 
  <div class="menu">
  	<a href="">MENU-LINK-1</a> 
  	<a href="">MENU-LINK-2</a> 
  	<a href="">MENU-LINK-3</a>
  </div>
  <div class="icons">
  	<a href="">ICONS</a>
  </div>
</div>

</body>
</html>

You can also view it here…

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/JjErrjO

coothead

#3

Mr. Coothead I really appreciate your effort and I would not like to be ungrateful, but I mentioned that this should be achieved without media queries … Maybe that note did not turn out to be the clearest? My english is poor.
Thanks a lot for the help.
Also, I forgot to mention that the wrapper must have a max-width.

#4

Let me know what else you believe could trigger the required change? :rofl:

Add this to .wrapper code

max-width: 50em; /* adjust to suit */
margin: auto;

coothead