Dropping middle flex item

Flex can re-order how content appears, which won’t change the order that the elements are actually in, in the document, so should not change the tab order. Though you will need a query to trigger a change for different screens.
Just for fun and if you don’t mind nesting the logo in a div then you can achieve the effect without needing to directly set the tab order as the html will be in logical tabbing order.
I’m not seeing any other solution that doesn’t involve changing the order of the html or using media queries. There indeed may be a solution but I’m just not seeing it
Yes you did, I just mended your solution a bit to keep the div order:
<!DOCTYPE HTML><html lang="en"><head><meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Title</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<style>
.wrapper {
max-width: 900px;
position: relative;
background-color: #4f3cbd;
text-align: center;
}
.wrapper:before {
float: right;
width: 200px;
height: 60px;
content: "";
}
.logo {
float: left;
width: 200px;
height: 60px;
background-color: #a292be;
line-height: 60px;
}
.menu {
display: table;
background-color: #4eda49;
line-height: 60px;
white-space: nowrap;
}
.menu a {
display: table-cell;
width: 1%;
}
.icons {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
right: 0;
width: 200px;
height: 60px;
background-color: #c77a7a;
line-height: 60px;
}
</style>
</head><body>
<div class="wrapper">
<div class="logo"><a href="">LOGOTYPE</a></div>
<div class="menu"><a href="">MENU-LINK-1</a> <a href="">MENU-LINK-2</a> <a href="">EXTRA-LONG-MENU-LINK-3</a></div>
<div class="icons"><a href="">ICONS</a></div>
</div>
</body></html>
Flex-box, too fancy, I resorted to the old table-cell width trick to get the menu links spaced even.
How did I miss that
Thanks Erik.
As per Erik’s comments I have updated the previous codepen to lose the nested div so the html is untouched from the original now.
Yes I find it funny that even in 2021 we are using tricks from 2001 to achieve layouts that grid and flexbox still can’t do. Grid and flexbox are great but they are still rigid and block orientated. More thought should have gone into the behaviour that people want and use (e.g. selecting which item should wrap when the page is squeezed). Some of the simplest things are still impossible to achieve in a cross browser way.
Totally agree.
Though in my example, the table-cell width trick could be replaced with a flex-box
justify-content: space-around;
I am very grateful to you PaulOB, Erik_J, SamA74, coothead, you helped me find a solution that I would never have been able to do on my own (and I have been looking for it for days). I hope that your efforts will also benefit to other forum visitors …
The solution that fits into the navigation menu I am making is the following:
CSS
.wrapper {
position: relative;
display: block;
margin: auto;
max-width: 1100px;
min-height: 60px;
background-color: #4f3cbd;
}
.logo {
position: relative;
float: left;
width: 200px;
min-height: 60px;
line-height: 60px;
text-align: center;
background-color: #a292be;
}
.menu {
display: flex;
min-width: max-content;
text-align: center;
background-color: #4eda49;
justify-content: center;
}
.menu a {
min-height: 60px;
line-height: 60px;
margin: 0 8px;
}
.iconmask {
position: relative;
float: right;
width: 200px;
min-height: 60px;
line-height: 60px;
background-color: #ffffff;
}
.icons {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
right: 0;
width: 200px;
min-height: 60px;
line-height: 60px;
text-align: center;
background-color: #c77a7a;
}
HTML
<div class="wrapper">
<div class="logo"><a href="">LOGOTYPE</a></div>
<div class="iconmask">mask</div>
<div class="menu"><a href="">MENU-LINK-1</a> <a href="">MENU-LINK-2</a> <a href="">MENU-LINK-3</a> <a href="">MENU-LINK-4</a> <a href="">MENU-LINK-5</a></div>
<div class="icons"><a href="">ICONS</a></div>
</div>
PaulOB, your previous link
in Firefox does not display as in Chrome … Does my Firefox have an error or …?
Best wishes
On my box, Firefox 84.0.2 display exactly as Chromium 87.0.4280, both Linux versions. Viewport and zoom resized.
What difference do your Firefox display?
Yes mine seem to look the same as well unless I’m missing something
I’v checked on my son PC, there everything is OK… I suppose I have some bad add-on on my Firefox…
Thanx for help… I must refresh my Firefox.
I think you have set like 120% zoom in that screenshot.
Try press Ctrl+0 and report back.
Good!
I later come to think that the cause of the display error in Firefox was that you probably, like me, set the zoom to only affect text.
I usually check for that and that’s the reason I usually give the pseudo elements a content of not an empty
"" or
" " but an actual character; usually a dot but I prefer the hard space “\a0”.
Try give the before element a dot as content and also give it the min-height to fix the display in Firefox:
.wrapper:before {
content: ".";
float: right;
width: 200px;
min-height: 60px;
line-height: 60px;
text-align: center;
background-color: #c77a7a;
}
Sorry I didn’t think of the cause of the error was the text only zoom when I suggested the zoom reset.
Don’t worry, I should have done a Firefox refresh a long time ago … The problem was add-on: Dark Background and Light Text (based on personal experience I don’t recommend dark themes add-ons for websites - although it is more pleasing to the eyes)
Yes, setting to text only zoom is useful, but it can also be a problem when you forget it is active
What about empty space
? Can it be used?
Why not try on the pen?
(" " non breaking space aka the hard space entity, escaped “\a0”.)
Edit)
To be clear, the pseudo element’s content is not rendered as html. It should either be entered as a hard space character
" " or be an escaped Unicode number “\a0”
Ahaaa…
For HTML we need to use
and for CSS
\a0
You a can always use the actual character if you have a key for it, or copy/paste from a char-table.
(My altGrey+space is set as a no-break-space.)
Edit)
I’m on Linux, but in Windows you can use Ctrl+keypad to enter the decimal unicode number, like Ctrl+0160 for a no-break space.
Note that if you used rem (or em) instead of pixels that issue wouldn’t have occurred
min-height: 3.75rem;
line-height: 3.75rem;
Also it would be better to centre the items (horizontally and vertically) using flex and not use the line-height method which is a bit unwieldy in most cases. Removing the line-height would also have allowed the text to grow quite a bit without breaking the layout immediately.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.