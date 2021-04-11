Dropping middle flex item

I am very grateful to you PaulOB, Erik_J, SamA74, coothead, you helped me find a solution that I would never have been able to do on my own (and I have been looking for it for days). I hope that your efforts will also benefit to other forum visitors …
The solution that fits into the navigation menu I am making is the following:
CODEPEN
CSS
.wrapper {
position: relative;
display: block;
margin: auto;
max-width: 1100px;
min-height: 60px;
background-color: #4f3cbd;
}
.logo {
position: relative;
float: left;
width: 200px;
min-height: 60px;
line-height: 60px;
text-align: center;
background-color: #a292be;
}
.menu {
display: flex;
min-width: max-content;
text-align: center;
background-color: #4eda49;
justify-content: center;
}
.menu a {
min-height: 60px;
line-height: 60px;
margin: 0 8px;
}
.iconmask {
position: relative;
float: right;
width: 200px;
min-height: 60px;
line-height: 60px;
background-color: #ffffff;
}
.icons {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
right: 0;
width: 200px;
min-height: 60px;
line-height: 60px;
text-align: center;
background-color: #c77a7a;
}
HTML
<div class="wrapper">
<div class="logo"><a href="">LOGOTYPE</a></div>
<div class="iconmask">mask</div>
<div class="menu"><a href="">MENU-LINK-1</a> <a href="">MENU-LINK-2</a> <a href="">MENU-LINK-3</a> <a href="">MENU-LINK-4</a> <a href="">MENU-LINK-5</a></div>
<div class="icons"><a href="">ICONS</a></div>
</div>
PaulOB, your previous link
CODEPEN
in Firefox does not display as in Chrome … Does my Firefox have an error or …?
Best wishes