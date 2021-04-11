Dropping middle flex item

Hi there skulptron,
here is a possible solution…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 1.5em sans-serif;
}
.wrapper {
display: grid;
grid-template-rows: [first] 3.75em;
grid-template-columns: [first] 12.5em auto 12.5em;
grid-template-columns: [second] 1;
background-color: #4e2ec0;
}
.wrapper div {
line-height: 3.75em;
text-align: center;
}
.logo {
background: #a090bf;
}
.menu{
background: #72dc3c;
}
.icons {
background: #be7a7b;
}
@media ( max-width:47em ) {
.logo{
grid-column-start: 1;
grid-column-end: 2;
}
.icons{
grid-column-start: 3;
grid-column-end: 4;
}
.menu {
grid-column-start: 1;
grid-column-end: 4 ;
grid-row-start: row2-start;
grid-row-end: 3;
}
}
@media ( max-width:26em ) {
.wrapper {
grid-template-columns: [first] 50% auto 50%;
}
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="wrapper">
<div class="logo">
<a href="">LOGOTYPE</a>
</div>
<div class="menu">
<a href="">MENU-LINK-1</a>
<a href="">MENU-LINK-2</a>
<a href="">MENU-LINK-3</a>
</div>
<div class="icons">
<a href="">ICONS</a>
</div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
You can also view it here…
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/JjErrjO
coothead