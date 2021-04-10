Dropping middle flex item

skulptron: skulptron: When browser window is resized (reduced) and when content is reached (width of menu links (no media queries)) , menu links div should go below header (and then menu div should have width=100%)…

My first thoughts are that you won’t be able to do this without changing the order of the html which means you’d have to set the tabbing order manually.

If you change the order of the html then you can do something like this.

However you would still need a media query when you get down to 400px wide so that you can break the menu into smaller pieces.

There are probably other ways using the re-arranged html but that was my first try.

I don’t believe you can achieve what you want without using media queries and even if it can be done it will require some trickery and magic number fixes that will most likely render it fragile.

I’d probably stick with something like @coothead has already shown.