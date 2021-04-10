Dropping middle flex item

When browser window is resized (reduced) and when content is reached (width of menu links (no media queries)) , menu links div should go below header (and then menu div should have width=100%)…
Picture will explain best:
HTML structure should not be changed because of keyboard tabbing (or if changed - tabbing should go from LOGOTYPE to MENU LINKS and then to ICONS)… Maybe flex is not solution? Please no javascript, no tables…
HTML
<div class="wrapper">
<div class="logo"><a href="">LOGOTYPE</a></div>
<div class="menu"><a href="">MENU-LINK-1</a> <a href="">MENU-LINK-2</a> <a href="">MENU-LINK-3</a>
</div>
<div class="icons"><a href="">ICONS</a></div>
</div>
CSS
.wrapper {
height: 60px;
display: flex;
background-color: #4f3cbd;
max-width: 900px;
flex-wrap: wrap;
}
.logo {
flex: 0 0 200px; /* do not grow, do not shrink, 200px */
height: 60px;
line-height: 60px;
position: relative;
text-align: center;
background-color: #a292be;
}
.menu {
flex: 1;
height: 60px;
line-height: 60px;
position: relative;
text-align: center;
background-color: #4eda49;
}
.icons {
flex: 0 0 200px;
height: 60px;
line-height: 60px;
position: relative;
text-align: center;
background-color: #c77a7a;
}
Thanx in advance