Dropping middle flex item

When browser window is resized (reduced) and when content is reached (width of menu links (no media queries)) , menu links div should go below header (and then menu div should have width=100%)…

Picture will explain best:



HTML structure should not be changed because of keyboard tabbing (or if changed - tabbing should go from LOGOTYPE to MENU LINKS and then to ICONS)… Maybe flex is not solution? Please no javascript, no tables…

HTML

<div class="wrapper"> <div class="logo"><a href="">LOGOTYPE</a></div> <div class="menu"><a href="">MENU-LINK-1</a> <a href="">MENU-LINK-2</a> <a href="">MENU-LINK-3</a> </div> <div class="icons"><a href="">ICONS</a></div> </div>

CSS

.wrapper { height: 60px; display: flex; background-color: #4f3cbd; max-width: 900px; flex-wrap: wrap; } .logo { flex: 0 0 200px; /* do not grow, do not shrink, 200px */ height: 60px; line-height: 60px; position: relative; text-align: center; background-color: #a292be; } .menu { flex: 1; height: 60px; line-height: 60px; position: relative; text-align: center; background-color: #4eda49; } .icons { flex: 0 0 200px; height: 60px; line-height: 60px; position: relative; text-align: center; background-color: #c77a7a; }

ONLINE CODEPEN LINK

