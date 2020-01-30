Dropping a table error

I ran into this error



... DROP TABLE IF EXISTS mcp_manufactures; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS mcp_models; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS mcp_names; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS mcp_types; DROP TABLE IF EXISTS mcps; ...

when I tried to run

But when I look at all the mcp tables

create table mcps ( mcp_id SMALLINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, name VARCHAR(50) NOT NULL, type VARCHAR(25), manufacturer VARCHAR(50), model VARCHAR(25), capacity VARCHAR(25), frequency INT, voltage INT, notes TEXT NULL, created_by VARCHAR(50) DEFAULT 'lurtnowski@industechnology.com', created_date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, updated_by VARCHAR(50) NULL, updated_date TIMESTAMP NULL, enabled BOOLEAN DEFAULT 1, PRIMARY KEY ( mcp_id ) ); create table mcp_names ( mcp_name_id SMALLINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, mcp_id SMALLINT, name VARCHAR(25), FOREIGN KEY ( mcp_id ) REFERENCES mcps ( mcp_id ), PRIMARY KEY ( mcp_name_id ) ); create table mcp_types ( mcp_type_id SMALLINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, mcp_id SMALLINT, name VARCHAR(25), FOREIGN KEY ( mcp_id ) REFERENCES mcps ( mcp_id ), PRIMARY KEY ( mcp_type_id ) ); create table mcp_manufacturers ( mcp_manufacturer_id SMALLINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, mcp_id SMALLINT, name VARCHAR(25), FOREIGN KEY ( mcp_id ) REFERENCES mcps ( mcp_id ), PRIMARY KEY ( mcp_manufacturer_id ) ); create table mcp_models ( mcp_model_id SMALLINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, mcp_id SMALLINT, name VARCHAR(25), FOREIGN KEY ( mcp_id ) REFERENCES mcps ( mcp_id ), PRIMARY KEY ( mcp_model_id ) );

I’m confused cause aren’t I supposed to drop tables with FK first, then the table with no FK.

So why the error?