Dropping 1 color, switching between 2 others

Code: https://jsfiddle.net/x0pu2c31/
What I am trying to do here is, after one svg is pressed, that color will stay removed.
Where 2 other colors would flip back and forth between each other.
They are blue now.
After one is pressed.
Have it switch between 2 chosen colors.
Green & Orange as an example.
Currently in the code, the colors change between Blue & Green.
How would I remove the Blue, and have the colors change between Green & Orange after the Blue is removed.
Like this:
Blue is pressed
Color comes back Green,
Green is pressed,
Color comes back orange.