Dropping 1 color, switching between 2 others

Code: https://jsfiddle.net/x0pu2c31/

What I am trying to do here is, after one svg is pressed, that color will stay removed.

Where 2 other colors would flip back and forth between each other.

They are blue now.

After one is pressed.

Have it switch between 2 chosen colors.

Green & Orange as an example.

Currently in the code, the colors change between Blue & Green.

How would I remove the Blue, and have the colors change between Green & Orange after the Blue is removed.

Like this:

Blue is pressed

Color comes back Green,

Green is pressed,

Color comes back orange.