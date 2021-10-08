Dropping 1 color, switching between 2 others

Code: https://jsfiddle.net/x0pu2c31/

What I am trying to do here is, after the 1st play svg is pressed, that color will stay removed.

Where 2 other colors would flip back and forth between each other.

They are Blue now.

After one is pressed.

Have it switch between 2 chosen colors.

Green & Orange as an example.

Currently in the code, the colors change between Blue & Green.

How would I remove the Blue, and have the colors change between Green & Orange after the Blue is removed?

Like this:

Blue is pressed

Color comes back Green ,

Green is pressed,

Color comes back Orange .

Orange is pressed,

Color comes back Green .

Currently:

.played { fill: green; }

function markAsPlayed(played) { played.classList.toggle("played"); }

I was thinking maybe this:?

.played { fill: green; } .played.visited { fill: orange; }

function markAsPlayed(played) { played.classList.add("played"); } function markAsVisited(played) { played.classList.toggle("visited"); }

I did that here in the code:

https://jsfiddle.net/9jkdn8uf/

It changes to Green, and stays at Green, doesn’t switch to Orange.