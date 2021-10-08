Dropping 1 color, switching between 2 others

Code: https://jsfiddle.net/x0pu2c31/
What I am trying to do here is, after the 1st play svg is pressed, that color will stay removed.
Where 2 other colors would flip back and forth between each other.
They are Blue now.
After one is pressed.
Have it switch between 2 chosen colors.
Green & Orange as an example.
Currently in the code, the colors change between Blue & Green.
How would I remove the Blue, and have the colors change between Green & Orange after the Blue is removed?
Like this:
Blue is pressed
Color comes back Green ,
Green is pressed,
Color comes back Orange .
Orange is pressed,
Color comes back Green .
Currently:
.played {
fill: green;
}
function markAsPlayed(played) {
played.classList.toggle("played");
}
I was thinking maybe this:?
.played {
fill: green;
}
.played.visited {
fill: orange;
}
function markAsPlayed(played) {
played.classList.add("played");
}
function markAsVisited(played) {
played.classList.toggle("visited");
}
I did that here in the code:
https://jsfiddle.net/9jkdn8uf/
It changes to Green, and stays at Green, doesn’t switch to Orange.