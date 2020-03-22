Dropdown should appear right under the hovered element

Here is the pen: https://codepen.io/Supersudo/pen/zYGLKYJ
Currently, the dropdown-item is appearing at the bottom of the nav.
I want it to be like this.
Is there a way to do that other than setting top/bottom explicitly?
That is because the AP ul “dropdownItem” is contaned by not the parent li but the “navbar” as that is the nearest parent to have a position.
Try put
position:relative on the parent item (li) and it will refer its position to that element. Then adjust for the arrow height by a top margin (in order to keep the 100% distance).
By the way, if you don’t want the link text to wrap you might need
white-space:nowrap on the dropdown item.
Maybe give
position:absolute a try and set the
top: to negative something or try using
margin-top: and give a negative something as well.
Hi lozusharez,
If I understand you right I guess you agree with me, though you are a bit vague.