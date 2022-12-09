Dropdown menu items show on page load, needs to be hidden until hover

I have two dropdowns on the top navigation and one of the dropdowns ‘Select Year’ shows when you first land on the page while the other dropdown ‘Select SFA’ acts properly and shows when you hover over it. I am trying to get the ‘Select Year’ dropdown to do the same thing as ‘Select SFA’. I created two different selectors for the dropdowns and both have the same identical properties and values. I need assistance on what I’m missing that the ‘Select Year’ dropdown won’t show until a user hovers over it.

Paul was very helpful with this page in one of my last posts here but I definitely appreciate any input from anyone to help me solve this problem.