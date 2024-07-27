Dropdown list selected value

Hello! I have a question…

How do I get the selected value from a dropdown list and open a new html file?

I have a list lije this:

<select name="latticini" id="latticini"> <option value="tutti">Tutti i prodotti</option> <option value="formaggi">Formaggi</option> <option value="mozzarelle">Mozzarelle</option> <option value="stracchino">Stracchino</option> <option value="stracchino">Ricotta</option> <option value="stracchino">Latte</option> </select>

For example, if the user choose an option, I can perform an action, such as opening a new HTML page.

Thanks very much for the help,

Best regards,

Robertino, Italy