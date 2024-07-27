Dropdown list selected value

Hello! I have a question…
How do I get the selected value from a dropdown list and open a new html file?
I have a list lije this:
<select name="latticini" id="latticini">
<option value="tutti">Tutti i prodotti</option>
<option value="formaggi">Formaggi</option>
<option value="mozzarelle">Mozzarelle</option>
<option value="stracchino">Stracchino</option>
<option value="stracchino">Ricotta</option>
<option value="stracchino">Latte</option>
</select>
For example, if the user choose an option, I can perform an action, such as opening a new HTML page.
Thanks very much for the help,
Best regards,
Robertino, Italy