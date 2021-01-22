Dropdown list does not stay on first hover, but it does afterward

I remember that menu

keneso: keneso: haven’t tried ios,

It seems to work on my iphone5s ok but I don’t have android to test.

However if you are relying on css :hover to work consistently across mobile then that would likely be your problem. Some devices treat ‘first touch’ as a kind of hover but others may treat it as a selection and navigate to the destination. Some have a touch delay and required pressing twice to get anywhere where hover styles have interfered.

I didn’t look at your scripts but I didn’t see any dynamic classes being added to the menu so I guess you are relying on hover only for mobile? Therefore I would suggest that for touch devices you remove the hover styles and make the menu work by applying classes when clicked and using those classes to open the dropdown menu.

Generally when I have dropdowns like this with relatively few links in each then for smaller devices I would display the menu fully expanded so there is no need for a dropdown. This makes it easier to navigate especially as now you have to click the hamburger to open the menu and then you have to click the dropdown to open the dropdown which is fiddly at best with fat thumbs on a small device