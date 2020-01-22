Dropdown chaining and math; two problems

rob163: rob163: these rows are created dynamically, but the dropdown chaining only works on the first row.

If the row creation doesn’t restate the chaining command, this will be true; $("#shapesize") targets exactly 1 thing - the thing with the ID shapesize.

Multiple things cannot share an ID. ID’s are unique. If you want to target multiple rows of the same thing, make this a class, rather than an ID.

rob163: rob163: Most of the math is also dead after the first row.

That’s because your math operates only on the first row. For example:

//values we are writing to var totlbs = mainRow.querySelectorAll('[name=totlbs]')[0];

[0] means ‘the first’. Your code continually is looking for values in the first (0th) row, and doing the calculator on that row.

The function is only triggered when making input on the following columns: shapesize, qty, length, nestedqty, stockft, and cwt.