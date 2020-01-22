Dropdown chaining and math; two problems

Hello. I am experiencing some strange behavior. I have a table row with a chained dropdown, and have some math happening as the user fills out the row form. Two issues I can’t get past, as my js/jquery knowledge is limited, I’ve done the best I can and looking for some expert advice. I’ve created a fiddle here: https://jsfiddle.net/43sj8hfb/
these rows are created dynamically, but the dropdown chaining only works on the first row. FYI, wherever there is “newshape_6” in the TR id, the 6 is a unique ID.
This is the weird one that boggles me. Column “#'s” should calculate the weight of hidden input shapeweight. However, the math lags behind by 1 selection when changing the select shapesize. Run through the inputs from left to right, when you get to making a selection for “size”, the #'s input will read 0… change the “size” again, and then it will do the formula, but with using the previous selection. I truly don’t get what is happening here. Most of the math is also dead after the first row.