Drop down menu disappearing when mousing between navigation and menu

I have the following megamenu/drop down which I am having an issue with when hover between the navigation and the actual menu; the drop down disappears. I have tried using negative margins, but no luck.
Ideally I would like to have the arrow just appearing on the black navigation.
Any ideas what I would need to do to stop the disappearing act?
I would suggest that you remove the arrow from the dropdown menu because you are hard-wiring its position at left:285px which is a magic number not useful to man or beast
Instead create the arrow on the trigger item itself and place it at right:0 and bottom:0 and no magic numbers needed.