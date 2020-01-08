Drawing white line on scroll reveal effect

Hi Sitepoint community,

I am looking to implement a design which was discussed here in 2018. My website which is a template created using square space.

I am very new to developing and am struggling understand where I inject the HTML & where I inject the CSS. I have tried a few different things which have been unsuccessful to say the least.

I am wondering if somebody could help me out. Below is the original post and design I am trying to implement into my webpage.

Draw line animation on scroll using transform: translate3d and JS HTML & CSS I’m trying to recreate this effect on the site I’m working on now. Here’s the site. [image] The one where it looks like it’s drawing a white line towards the next element when scrolling and would shorten when it has reached that element and the user still continues to scroll. I really have no idea what’s going on. All I know is that it does not actually draw a white line and it’s using transform: translate3d. I’m researching for a few days now but most search results include parallax and sv…

I appreciate any advice.

Best regards,