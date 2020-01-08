Drawing white line on scroll reveal effect

#1

Hi Sitepoint community,

I am looking to implement a design which was discussed here in 2018. My website which is a template created using square space.

I am very new to developing and am struggling understand where I inject the HTML & where I inject the CSS. I have tried a few different things which have been unsuccessful to say the least.

I am wondering if somebody could help me out. Below is the original post and design I am trying to implement into my webpage.

I appreciate any advice.

Best regards,

#2

You won’t find many members here using SquareSpace, but you might find this article useful.

#3

Thanks for your reply,

I saw a post very similar which I added the link to in my post. They are requesting it for squarespace also so Im just requesting a bit more detail on how I could implement it into a Squarespace template.

thanks

#4

That thread was quite a while ago, but @PaulOB might recall the details.

Have you tried to add it to your site, and if so, how did you do it and what was the result?