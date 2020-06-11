Drawing a line on an uploaded image then extracting the number of times the pixel changes colour along the line

Hi I am starting to learn javascript and have been looking at some examples. I am trying to make a line between two points on an uploaded image, then extract pixel information along that line. I can upload the image and get the pixel information when I click on it, but I can’t seem to be able to select the line or rectangle. I would also like to be able to count the number of times the pixel colour changes along the line. The code I am practising with is shown. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks.

<script type="text/javascript" src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://jcrop-cdn.tapmodo.com/v0.9.12/js/jquery.Jcrop.min.js"></script> <html> <canvas width="600" height="300" id="canvas_picker"></canvas><br> <input type="file" id="file_upload"><br> <div id="hex">HEX: <input type="text"></div> <div id="rgb">RGB: <input type="text"></div> <div id="picked"></div> <div id="jc_coords"> <form onsubmit="return false;"> <label>X1 <input type="text" size="4" id="x" name="x" /></label> <label>Y1 <input type="text" size="4" id="y" name="y" /></label> <label>X2 <input type="text" size="4" id="x2" name="x2" /></label> <label>Y2 <input type="text" size="4" id="y2" name="y2" /></label> <label>W <input type="text" size="4" id="w" name="w" /></label> <label>H <input type="text" size="4" id="h" name="h" /></label> </form> </div> <style> *{margin:0;} canvas{background:#ddd;} #picked span{ display:inline-block; width:50px; height:50px; margin:3px; text-align:center; text-shadow:1px 1px 1px #000; font:8px/50px Arial; color:#fff; } </style> <script> var $picked = $("#picked"); // Just to preview picked colors var canvas = $('#canvas_picker')[0]; var startX, startY; var context = canvas.getContext('2d'); $("#file_upload").change(function (e) { var F = this.files[0]; var reader = new FileReader(); reader.onload = imageIsLoaded; reader.readAsDataURL(F); }); function imageIsLoaded(e) { var img = new Image(); img.onload = function(){ canvas.width = this.width; // If needed? adjust canvas size canvas.height = this.height; // respective to image size context.drawImage(this, 0, 0); // Draw image at 0, 0, not at 10, 10 }; img.src = e.target.result; } $('#canvas_picker').click(function(event){ var x = event.pageX - $(this).offset().left; // Fixed coordinates var y = event.pageY - $(this).offset().top; // respective to canvas offs. var img_data = context.getImageData(x,y , 1, 1).data; var R = img_data[0]; var G = img_data[1]; var B = img_data[2]; var rgb = R + ',' + G + ',' + B ; var hex = rgbToHex(R,G,B); $('#rgb input').val( rgb ); $('#hex input').val('#' + hex); $picked.append("<span style='background:#"+hex+"'>#"+hex+"</span>"); }); function rgbToHex(R, G, B) { return toHex(R) + toHex(G) + toHex(B); } function toHex(n) { n = parseInt(n, 10); if (isNaN(n)) return "00"; n = Math.max(0, Math.min(n, 255)); return "0123456789ABCDEF".charAt((n - n % 16) / 16) + "0123456789ABCDEF".charAt(n % 16); } var can = document.getElementById('file_upload'); var ctx = can.getContext('2d'); $(function(){ $('#jcrop_target').Jcrop({ onChange: showCoords, onSelect: showCoords }); }); function showCoords(c) { $('#x').val(c.x); $('#y').val(c.y); $('#x2').val(c.x2); $('#y2').val(c.y2); $('#w').val(c.w); $('#h').val(c.h); }; $(document).ready(function(){ var imageDpi = 300; var can = document.getElementById('file_upload'); var ctx = can.getContext('2d'); $("canvas").mousedown(function(event){ startX = event.pageX; startY= event.pageY; $(this).bind('mousemove', function(e){ drawLine(startX, startY, e.pageX, e.pageY); }); }).mouseup(function(){ $(this).unbind('mousemove'); }); function drawLine(x, y, stopX, stopY){ ctx.clearRect (0, 0, can.width, can.height); ctx.beginPath(); ctx.moveTo(x, y); ctx.lineTo(stopX, stopY); ctx.closePath(); ctx.stroke(); // calculate length var pixelLength = Math.sqrt(Math.pow((stopX - x),2) + Math.pow((stopY-y),2)); var physicalLength = pixelLength / imageDpi; console.log("line length = " + physicalLength + " inches (image at " + imageDpi + " dpi)"); } }); </script> </html>