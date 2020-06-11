Drawing a line on an uploaded image then extracting the number of times the pixel changes colour along the line

Hi I am starting to learn javascript and have been looking at some examples. I am trying to make a line between two points on an uploaded image, then extract pixel information along that line. I can upload the image and get the pixel information when I click on it, but I can’t seem to be able to select the line or rectangle. I would also like to be able to count the number of times the pixel colour changes along the line. The code I am practising with is shown. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks.
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="http://jcrop-cdn.tapmodo.com/v0.9.12/js/jquery.Jcrop.min.js"></script>
<html>
<canvas width="600" height="300" id="canvas_picker"></canvas><br>
<input type="file" id="file_upload"><br>
<div id="hex">HEX: <input type="text"></div>
<div id="rgb">RGB: <input type="text"></div>
<div id="picked"></div>
<div id="jc_coords">
<form onsubmit="return false;">
<label>X1 <input type="text" size="4" id="x" name="x" /></label>
<label>Y1 <input type="text" size="4" id="y" name="y" /></label>
<label>X2 <input type="text" size="4" id="x2" name="x2" /></label>
<label>Y2 <input type="text" size="4" id="y2" name="y2" /></label>
<label>W <input type="text" size="4" id="w" name="w" /></label>
<label>H <input type="text" size="4" id="h" name="h" /></label>
</form>
</div>
<style>
*{margin:0;}
canvas{background:#ddd;}
#picked span{
display:inline-block;
width:50px;
height:50px;
margin:3px;
text-align:center;
text-shadow:1px 1px 1px #000;
font:8px/50px Arial;
color:#fff;
}
</style>
<script>
var $picked = $("#picked"); // Just to preview picked colors
var canvas = $('#canvas_picker')[0];
var startX, startY;
var context = canvas.getContext('2d');
$("#file_upload").change(function (e) {
var F = this.files[0];
var reader = new FileReader();
reader.onload = imageIsLoaded;
reader.readAsDataURL(F);
});
function imageIsLoaded(e) {
var img = new Image();
img.onload = function(){
canvas.width = this.width; // If needed? adjust canvas size
canvas.height = this.height; // respective to image size
context.drawImage(this, 0, 0); // Draw image at 0, 0, not at 10, 10
};
img.src = e.target.result;
}
$('#canvas_picker').click(function(event){
var x = event.pageX - $(this).offset().left; // Fixed coordinates
var y = event.pageY - $(this).offset().top; // respective to canvas offs.
var img_data = context.getImageData(x,y , 1, 1).data;
var R = img_data[0];
var G = img_data[1];
var B = img_data[2];
var rgb = R + ',' + G + ',' + B ;
var hex = rgbToHex(R,G,B);
$('#rgb input').val( rgb );
$('#hex input').val('#' + hex);
$picked.append("<span style='background:#"+hex+"'>#"+hex+"</span>");
});
function rgbToHex(R, G, B) {
return toHex(R) + toHex(G) + toHex(B);
}
function toHex(n) {
n = parseInt(n, 10);
if (isNaN(n)) return "00";
n = Math.max(0, Math.min(n, 255));
return "0123456789ABCDEF".charAt((n - n % 16) / 16) + "0123456789ABCDEF".charAt(n % 16);
}
var can = document.getElementById('file_upload');
var ctx = can.getContext('2d');
$(function(){
$('#jcrop_target').Jcrop({
onChange: showCoords,
onSelect: showCoords
});
});
function showCoords(c)
{
$('#x').val(c.x);
$('#y').val(c.y);
$('#x2').val(c.x2);
$('#y2').val(c.y2);
$('#w').val(c.w);
$('#h').val(c.h);
};
$(document).ready(function(){
var imageDpi = 300;
var can = document.getElementById('file_upload');
var ctx = can.getContext('2d');
$("canvas").mousedown(function(event){
startX = event.pageX;
startY= event.pageY;
$(this).bind('mousemove', function(e){
drawLine(startX, startY, e.pageX, e.pageY);
});
}).mouseup(function(){
$(this).unbind('mousemove');
});
function drawLine(x, y, stopX, stopY){
ctx.clearRect (0, 0, can.width, can.height);
ctx.beginPath();
ctx.moveTo(x, y);
ctx.lineTo(stopX, stopY);
ctx.closePath();
ctx.stroke();
// calculate length
var pixelLength = Math.sqrt(Math.pow((stopX - x),2) + Math.pow((stopY-y),2));
var physicalLength = pixelLength / imageDpi;
console.log("line length = " + physicalLength +
" inches (image at " + imageDpi + " dpi)");
}
});
</script>
</html>