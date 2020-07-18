Drawing a circle inside a square

jackson108: jackson108: Why does it say 502 bad gateway when I click on the pen in Post 2?

Codepen does that sometimes. Just refresh your browser and it should load.

jackson108: jackson108: How do you draw a circle inside of the squares in Post 2?

Inside which squares.? The crossword or the hint squares.

How big a circle and where is it to go? Or did you mean you want to change the square to a circle?

If so just use border-radius:50% on the element concerned.